Ding Food Market 241 Harrison Ave

review star

No reviews yet

241 Harrison Ave

Harrison, NJ 07029

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Taiwanese Popcorn Fried Chicken
Spam Supreme
*FRIDAY ONLY SPECIAL* Taiwanese Braised Beef Noodle Soup

Specials

Soft Shell Crab Onigiri (You Get 2 Onigiri in 1 Order)

$7.50

(You Get 2 Onigiris in 1 Order) Deep-Fried Soft Shell Crabs, Spicy Mayo, Avocado, and Sushi Rice.

Breakfast Congee

Breakfast Congee

$7.00Out of stock

Youtiao. Dried Radish Pickle . Scallion . Poached Egg . White Pepper .

Grilled Yu Choy

Grilled Yu Choy

$10.00Out of stock

A generous portion of grilled yu choy that'll go along great with any entree. Seasoned with salt and white pepper.

Sushi Scallop Onigiri (Raw Scallops)

Sushi Scallop Onigiri (Raw Scallops)

$5.00

Hokkaido Scallops, Kupie Mayo, Masago, & Sushi Rice

Housemade Radish Cake

Housemade Radish Cake

$7.80Out of stock

Hand Sliced Radish with Sauteed Dried Shrimp, Ground Pork, & Fried Shallots. Steamed and Then Fried, Comes with Soy Garlic Sauce & Our House Sauce!

Pork Blood Cake with Peanuts

Pork Blood Cake with Peanuts

$7.80Out of stock

Sweet Rice Steamed in Fresh Pork Blood. Soaked in a Sweet Soy/Garlic Sauce and Then Covered In Crushed Peanuts and Cilantro. It's the Perfect Combination of Sweet and Savory, Try it and You Will Be Pleasantly Surprised!

Fan Tuan (Taiwanese Rice Ball)

Fan Tuan (Taiwanese Rice Ball)

$6.00Out of stock

A modern twist on a classic. Seaweed wrapped rice ball with crispy bread, shredded pork, omelette, scallions, and radish pickles.

Taiwanese Pork Chop over Rice

Taiwanese Pork Chop over Rice

$13.00Out of stock

with Dashi Cabbage . Braised Egg . Pickle

Braised Beef over Rice

Braised Beef over Rice

$13.00Out of stock

With poached egg, scallions, sesame seeds, and numb powder. 滷牛肉蓋飯

Thai Ceviche

Thai Ceviche

$13.00Out of stock

Mahi Mahi, Basil , Mint , Garlic, Red Onions, Fish Sauce , Lemongrass, Cucumbers. Garnished with Toasted rice and comes with a side of rice.

Lobster Fried Rice

Lobster Fried Rice

$25.00Out of stock

*very limited * with side of grilled yuchoy

Taiwanese Style Congee

Taiwanese Style Congee

$8.00Out of stock

Pork Bone Broth. Mushroom. Cabbage . Corn . Shallots. Dried shrimp oil 台式香菇豬肉鹹粥

Uni Temaki

Uni Temaki

$15.00Out of stock

Fresh Uni (Maine Season). Sushi Rice. (Also includes scallions which is not in the picture)

Ube Flan

$4.50Out of stock
Chinese Dry Noodles w/ Ground Beef, Cherry Tomatoes, & Poached Egg.

Chinese Dry Noodles w/ Ground Beef, Cherry Tomatoes, & Poached Egg.

$13.50Out of stock

Ramen Noodles Chinese Braised Tomato Bean Paste Sauce Ground Beef Cherry Tomatoes Poached Egg Beef Fat

Budae Jjigae

Budae Jjigae

$16.00Out of stock

Spam Pulled Pork and Pork loin Shitake Mushroom Real Ramen Noodles Kimchi Poached Egg Scallions Tofu American Cheese (Optional) Enough for 1.5ish people.

Stir Fried Cabbage & Bacon w/ Chinese Oyster Sauce

$8.00Out of stock

Generous portion of cabbage, stir fried with bacon, garlic, oyster sauce, sambal, and sesame seeds to garnish.

Potato Chicken Stew

Potato Chicken Stew

$16.00Out of stock

Potato . Carrot . Roasted Garlic . Chicken Drumsticks . With side of Rice

Chicken Stir Fry Noodle

Chicken Stir Fry Noodle

$11.00Out of stock

Gochujang Sauce . Cheese

WILD Big Eye Tuna (Maguro) Sashimi (3.5oz)

WILD Big Eye Tuna (Maguro) Sashimi (3.5oz)

$15.00

Fresh Big Eye Maguro picked up in small batches daily. 3.5 oz. Delicious! This ain't your typical Yellowfin because Bluefin/Big Eye Tuna are so much superior in terms of flavor.

Chutoro Sashimi (Fatty Tuna) Only 2 Orders For Today!

$15.00Out of stock

Firm and fatty, tasted a piece and it basically melted in my mouth. Only had enough for 2 orders!

Fresh Hamachi (Yellowtail) Slices (3.5oz)

Fresh Hamachi (Yellowtail) Slices (3.5oz)

$12.00Out of stock

Fresh Yellowtail from Japan. Very limited quantities.

Salmon Sashimi (4oz)

Salmon Sashimi (4oz)

$11.00Out of stock

4oz of (Farmed) Salmon Sashimi IScotland)

Grilled Hamachi Collar

$16.00Out of stock

Delicious Grilled Hamachi Collar PLUS the Hamachi Ribs grilled on the side. Scallions & Sesame Seeds.

Negitoro Don

$17.00Out of stock

Chopped Chutoro (5.5oz) over sushi rice with Negi (Scallions) Simple but delicious!

Miso Cured Salmon Sashimi

Miso Cured Salmon Sashimi

$13.00

Cured in our house miso recipe overnight, brings out the moisture, intensifying the flavor. The texture of the salmon is more buttery and the miso adds a subtle sweetness. This will ruin salmon sashimi for you everywhere else unless it’s wild salmon!

Vietnamese Pulled Pork

Vietnamese Pulled Pork

$13.00Out of stock
Miso Hojicha-Zuke w/ Salmon, Corn, and Poached Egg

Miso Hojicha-Zuke w/ Salmon, Corn, and Poached Egg

$12.00Out of stock

Hojicha tea (roasted green tea) cooked with miso and Hondashi. Generous portion of salmon sauteed with butter and corn over rice. White pepper, sesame seeds, & scallions. This is the ultimate comfort food for the weather!

Appetizers

Miso Soup

$3.50

Classic Miso Soup. Comes with Scallion and Tofu, Perfect Accompaniment to an Onigiri or an Entree

Fried Broccoli w/ Chinese 5 Spice

$4.00

Delicious side of Fried Broccoli Florets and Broccoli Stem! Seasoned with our Chinese 5 Spice Pepper!

Taiwanese Popcorn Fried Chicken

$7.00

Authentic Taiwanese Popcorn Fried Chicken. Marinated Overnight and Fried in Our Original Batter. Comes with either a Basil Aioli or Spicy Aioli.

Taiwanese Oyster Omelette

Taiwanese Oyster Omelette

$13.80

A Modern Twist On The Classic Taiwanese Oyster Omelette. Crispy Chewy Omelette, Sauteed Greens, & Fried Oysters on top! Comes with a Housemade Sweet and Sour Sauce! (Please let us know if you prefer the traditional style) (如果你想要台式正統煮法也可以跟我們說)

Crispy Brussels w/ Tofu and Korean Sweet/Spicy Sauce

Crispy Brussels w/ Tofu and Korean Sweet/Spicy Sauce

$8.50

A Generous Portion of Crispy Brussels with Korean Gochujjang Spicy & Sweet Sauce. Comes with Fried tofu, Scallions, and Sesame Seeds.

Takoyaki Brussel (Grilled Octopus Brussels)

$13.80

Fried Brussels with Sliced Grilled Octopus. Topped Off with Kupie Mayo, Takoyaki Sauce, Sesame Seeds, Scallions, and Bonito Flakes.

Onigiri

Teriyaki Salmon

$3.00

Cooked Salmon Mixed with Mayo, Teriyaki Sauce, and Fresh Lemon Juice.

Chicken w/ Miso & Lemon

$3.00

Chicken mixed with Mayo, Miso, and Fresh lemon/lime juice.

Shredded Pork

$3.00

Traditional Shredded Pork Mixed with Mayo.

Spam Supreme

$3.50

Our very own unique onigiri. Spam Spicy Mayo Crab Salad (Mayo mixed with imitation crab (no shellfish at all)) Tamago (Sweet and savory Japanese Omelette) All combined to make a grand onigiri!

Spicy Tuna

$3.00

Cooked Tuna mixed with Mayo, Gochujjang, & Sambal.

Sushi Unagi/Avocado

$5.00

Charred Grilled Unagi with Avocado & Sushi Rice

Sushi Salmon/Avocado

$4.00

Fresh Sashimi Grade Salmon with Avocado & Sushi Rice

Sushi California

$4.00

Crab Salad (Imitation Crab w/ Mayo) with Avocado & Sushi Rice

Spicy Broccoli (Vegan)

$3.00

Broccoli Mixed with Vegan Mayo, Fried Shallots, and Thai Hot Sauce! Everything Made from Scratch from the Mayo to the Thai hot sauce!

Grilled Eggplant w/ Miso (Vegan)

$3.00Out of stock

Grilled Eggplant Mixed with Vegan Mayo and Miso.

Entrees

Spicy Korean Pork Belly Bento

Spicy Korean Pork Belly Bento

$12.50

Crispy and tender pork belly (5oz), glazed with a sweet and spicy Korean sauce. Sesame seeds and scallions sprinkled as garnish. Served over a bed of rice. Accompanied by creamy mashed potatoes, curry buttered corn, steamed broccoli, sesame-glazed carrots, and a slice of tamago (Japanese omelette).

Charred Miso Salmon Bento

Charred Miso Salmon Bento

$13.00

Marinaded Miso Salmon (5oz) which is then poached to perfection and then charred to give it a subtle smokiness to each bite, has sesame seeds and scallions sprinkled on top. Served over a bed of rice. . Accompanied by creamy mashed potatoes, curry buttered corn, broccoli, sesame-glazed carrots, and a slice of tamago (Japanese omelette).

Teriyaki Chicken Bento

Teriyaki Chicken Bento

$11.00

Sliced chicken breast with Teriyaki glazed over, (5.5oz) comes with sesame seeds and scallions served over a bed of rice. Accompanied by creamy mashed potatoes, curry buttered corn, broccoli, sesame-glazed carrots, and a slice of tamago (Japanese omelette).

Teriyaki Beef Bento

Teriyaki Beef Bento

$12.50

Tender Beef with teriyaki glazed over (4oz) with scallions and sesame sprinkled on the top, served over a bed of rice. Accompanied by creamy mashed potatoes, curry buttered corn, broccoli, sesame-glazed carrots, and a slice of tamago (Japanese omelette).

Taiwanese Braised Pork Belly

$12.50

Pork belly that's been slowly braised for 8-9 hours. Served over a bed of rice and comes with a marinated egg, and broccoli. *Due to the nature of pork belly, this dish does contain a lot of fat aka flavor*

*FRIDAY ONLY SPECIAL* Taiwanese Braised Beef Noodle Soup

$13.50

Beef bones boiled for 48 hours straight then simmered with aromatics and our own 13 spice/herb mix. Comes with fresh lan zhou (ramen) noodles to give it that extra chew/texture and Taiwanese Bok Choy and scallions. Simple but delicious!

3 Cup Basil Chicken Fried Rice

$12.40

Our very own unique take on a classic dish. Rice stir-fried with basil, broccoli, chicken thighs, soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, mirin, & sesame oil.

Japanese Teriyaki Beef Fried Rice

$13.00

Japanese Fried Rice with Teriyaki Sauce, Garlic, Corn, Broccoli, Butter, and Kupie Mayo. Garnished with Scallions and Sesame Seeds.

Japanese Salmon Fried Rice

$13.00

Japanese Salmon Fried Rice with Garlic, Corn, Salmon, Butter, Soy Sauce, and Garnished with Kupie Mayo, Scallions, Sesame Seeds, and Bonito Flakes.

Drinks & Desserts

Taiwanese Milk Tea

$3.50Out of stock

Water

$1.00

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sides/Add-Ons

Rice

$1.50

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

Korean Red Sauce

$1.00

Thai Hot Sauce

$1.00Out of stock

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Asian Comfort Food Made With <3

241 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ 07029

