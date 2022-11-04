Ding Food Market 241 Harrison Ave
241 Harrison Ave
Harrison, NJ 07029
Specials
Soft Shell Crab Onigiri (You Get 2 Onigiri in 1 Order)
(You Get 2 Onigiris in 1 Order) Deep-Fried Soft Shell Crabs, Spicy Mayo, Avocado, and Sushi Rice.
Breakfast Congee
Youtiao. Dried Radish Pickle . Scallion . Poached Egg . White Pepper .
Grilled Yu Choy
A generous portion of grilled yu choy that'll go along great with any entree. Seasoned with salt and white pepper.
Sushi Scallop Onigiri (Raw Scallops)
Hokkaido Scallops, Kupie Mayo, Masago, & Sushi Rice
Housemade Radish Cake
Hand Sliced Radish with Sauteed Dried Shrimp, Ground Pork, & Fried Shallots. Steamed and Then Fried, Comes with Soy Garlic Sauce & Our House Sauce!
Pork Blood Cake with Peanuts
Sweet Rice Steamed in Fresh Pork Blood. Soaked in a Sweet Soy/Garlic Sauce and Then Covered In Crushed Peanuts and Cilantro. It's the Perfect Combination of Sweet and Savory, Try it and You Will Be Pleasantly Surprised!
Fan Tuan (Taiwanese Rice Ball)
A modern twist on a classic. Seaweed wrapped rice ball with crispy bread, shredded pork, omelette, scallions, and radish pickles.
Taiwanese Pork Chop over Rice
with Dashi Cabbage . Braised Egg . Pickle
Braised Beef over Rice
With poached egg, scallions, sesame seeds, and numb powder. 滷牛肉蓋飯
Thai Ceviche
Mahi Mahi, Basil , Mint , Garlic, Red Onions, Fish Sauce , Lemongrass, Cucumbers. Garnished with Toasted rice and comes with a side of rice.
Lobster Fried Rice
*very limited * with side of grilled yuchoy
Taiwanese Style Congee
Pork Bone Broth. Mushroom. Cabbage . Corn . Shallots. Dried shrimp oil 台式香菇豬肉鹹粥
Uni Temaki
Fresh Uni (Maine Season). Sushi Rice. (Also includes scallions which is not in the picture)
Ube Flan
Chinese Dry Noodles w/ Ground Beef, Cherry Tomatoes, & Poached Egg.
Ramen Noodles Chinese Braised Tomato Bean Paste Sauce Ground Beef Cherry Tomatoes Poached Egg Beef Fat
Budae Jjigae
Spam Pulled Pork and Pork loin Shitake Mushroom Real Ramen Noodles Kimchi Poached Egg Scallions Tofu American Cheese (Optional) Enough for 1.5ish people.
Stir Fried Cabbage & Bacon w/ Chinese Oyster Sauce
Generous portion of cabbage, stir fried with bacon, garlic, oyster sauce, sambal, and sesame seeds to garnish.
Potato Chicken Stew
Potato . Carrot . Roasted Garlic . Chicken Drumsticks . With side of Rice
Chicken Stir Fry Noodle
Gochujang Sauce . Cheese
WILD Big Eye Tuna (Maguro) Sashimi (3.5oz)
Fresh Big Eye Maguro picked up in small batches daily. 3.5 oz. Delicious! This ain't your typical Yellowfin because Bluefin/Big Eye Tuna are so much superior in terms of flavor.
Chutoro Sashimi (Fatty Tuna) Only 2 Orders For Today!
Firm and fatty, tasted a piece and it basically melted in my mouth. Only had enough for 2 orders!
Fresh Hamachi (Yellowtail) Slices (3.5oz)
Fresh Yellowtail from Japan. Very limited quantities.
Salmon Sashimi (4oz)
4oz of (Farmed) Salmon Sashimi IScotland)
Grilled Hamachi Collar
Delicious Grilled Hamachi Collar PLUS the Hamachi Ribs grilled on the side. Scallions & Sesame Seeds.
Negitoro Don
Chopped Chutoro (5.5oz) over sushi rice with Negi (Scallions) Simple but delicious!
Miso Cured Salmon Sashimi
Cured in our house miso recipe overnight, brings out the moisture, intensifying the flavor. The texture of the salmon is more buttery and the miso adds a subtle sweetness. This will ruin salmon sashimi for you everywhere else unless it’s wild salmon!
Vietnamese Pulled Pork
Miso Hojicha-Zuke w/ Salmon, Corn, and Poached Egg
Hojicha tea (roasted green tea) cooked with miso and Hondashi. Generous portion of salmon sauteed with butter and corn over rice. White pepper, sesame seeds, & scallions. This is the ultimate comfort food for the weather!
Appetizers
Miso Soup
Classic Miso Soup. Comes with Scallion and Tofu, Perfect Accompaniment to an Onigiri or an Entree
Fried Broccoli w/ Chinese 5 Spice
Delicious side of Fried Broccoli Florets and Broccoli Stem! Seasoned with our Chinese 5 Spice Pepper!
Taiwanese Popcorn Fried Chicken
Authentic Taiwanese Popcorn Fried Chicken. Marinated Overnight and Fried in Our Original Batter. Comes with either a Basil Aioli or Spicy Aioli.
Taiwanese Oyster Omelette
A Modern Twist On The Classic Taiwanese Oyster Omelette. Crispy Chewy Omelette, Sauteed Greens, & Fried Oysters on top! Comes with a Housemade Sweet and Sour Sauce! (Please let us know if you prefer the traditional style) (如果你想要台式正統煮法也可以跟我們說)
Crispy Brussels w/ Tofu and Korean Sweet/Spicy Sauce
A Generous Portion of Crispy Brussels with Korean Gochujjang Spicy & Sweet Sauce. Comes with Fried tofu, Scallions, and Sesame Seeds.
Takoyaki Brussel (Grilled Octopus Brussels)
Fried Brussels with Sliced Grilled Octopus. Topped Off with Kupie Mayo, Takoyaki Sauce, Sesame Seeds, Scallions, and Bonito Flakes.
Onigiri
Teriyaki Salmon
Cooked Salmon Mixed with Mayo, Teriyaki Sauce, and Fresh Lemon Juice.
Chicken w/ Miso & Lemon
Chicken mixed with Mayo, Miso, and Fresh lemon/lime juice.
Shredded Pork
Traditional Shredded Pork Mixed with Mayo.
Spam Supreme
Our very own unique onigiri. Spam Spicy Mayo Crab Salad (Mayo mixed with imitation crab (no shellfish at all)) Tamago (Sweet and savory Japanese Omelette) All combined to make a grand onigiri!
Spicy Tuna
Cooked Tuna mixed with Mayo, Gochujjang, & Sambal.
Sushi Unagi/Avocado
Charred Grilled Unagi with Avocado & Sushi Rice
Sushi Salmon/Avocado
Fresh Sashimi Grade Salmon with Avocado & Sushi Rice
Sushi California
Crab Salad (Imitation Crab w/ Mayo) with Avocado & Sushi Rice
Spicy Broccoli (Vegan)
Broccoli Mixed with Vegan Mayo, Fried Shallots, and Thai Hot Sauce! Everything Made from Scratch from the Mayo to the Thai hot sauce!
Grilled Eggplant w/ Miso (Vegan)
Grilled Eggplant Mixed with Vegan Mayo and Miso.
Entrees
Spicy Korean Pork Belly Bento
Crispy and tender pork belly (5oz), glazed with a sweet and spicy Korean sauce. Sesame seeds and scallions sprinkled as garnish. Served over a bed of rice. Accompanied by creamy mashed potatoes, curry buttered corn, steamed broccoli, sesame-glazed carrots, and a slice of tamago (Japanese omelette).
Charred Miso Salmon Bento
Marinaded Miso Salmon (5oz) which is then poached to perfection and then charred to give it a subtle smokiness to each bite, has sesame seeds and scallions sprinkled on top. Served over a bed of rice. . Accompanied by creamy mashed potatoes, curry buttered corn, broccoli, sesame-glazed carrots, and a slice of tamago (Japanese omelette).
Teriyaki Chicken Bento
Sliced chicken breast with Teriyaki glazed over, (5.5oz) comes with sesame seeds and scallions served over a bed of rice. Accompanied by creamy mashed potatoes, curry buttered corn, broccoli, sesame-glazed carrots, and a slice of tamago (Japanese omelette).
Teriyaki Beef Bento
Tender Beef with teriyaki glazed over (4oz) with scallions and sesame sprinkled on the top, served over a bed of rice. Accompanied by creamy mashed potatoes, curry buttered corn, broccoli, sesame-glazed carrots, and a slice of tamago (Japanese omelette).
Taiwanese Braised Pork Belly
Pork belly that's been slowly braised for 8-9 hours. Served over a bed of rice and comes with a marinated egg, and broccoli. *Due to the nature of pork belly, this dish does contain a lot of fat aka flavor*
*FRIDAY ONLY SPECIAL* Taiwanese Braised Beef Noodle Soup
Beef bones boiled for 48 hours straight then simmered with aromatics and our own 13 spice/herb mix. Comes with fresh lan zhou (ramen) noodles to give it that extra chew/texture and Taiwanese Bok Choy and scallions. Simple but delicious!
3 Cup Basil Chicken Fried Rice
Our very own unique take on a classic dish. Rice stir-fried with basil, broccoli, chicken thighs, soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, mirin, & sesame oil.
Japanese Teriyaki Beef Fried Rice
Japanese Fried Rice with Teriyaki Sauce, Garlic, Corn, Broccoli, Butter, and Kupie Mayo. Garnished with Scallions and Sesame Seeds.
Japanese Salmon Fried Rice
Japanese Salmon Fried Rice with Garlic, Corn, Salmon, Butter, Soy Sauce, and Garnished with Kupie Mayo, Scallions, Sesame Seeds, and Bonito Flakes.
Drinks & Desserts
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Asian Comfort Food Made With <3
241 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ 07029