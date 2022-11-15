Restaurant header imageView gallery

DING TEA FOOTHILL RANCH

review star

No reviews yet

26612 TOWNE CENTRE DR #D

Foothill Ranch, CA 92610

Order Again

Popular Items

Signature Milk Tea
Top Fruit Tea
Passion Fruit Tea

FRESH TEA

Fresh Black Tea

Fresh Black Tea

$3.75

Our freshly brewed Assam Black Tea with almost caramel sweetness and lovely smooth finish.

Fresh Green Tea

Fresh Green Tea

$3.75

Our most well known Green Tea with hint of Jasmine flower flavors.

Fresh Oolong Tea

Fresh Oolong Tea

$3.75

Oolong tea that taste with a full bodied and toasty flavor.

MILK TEA

Apple Milk Tea

Apple Milk Tea

$4.60

Apple flavored milk tea. Delicious and crisp flavored apple jam, non dairy creamer with black tea. Pictured with optional Large cup size.

Blueberry Milk Tea

Blueberry Milk Tea

$4.60

Made with non-dairy creamer, fresh green tea & blueberry milk tea. Pair our blueberry milk tea with add-in blueberry popping boba. Pictured with topping upgrade, blueberry popping boba.

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$4.60

Made with Assam black tea, brown sugar and non-dairy creamer. Pictured with optional black boba topping add-in (Extra $0.75 add-in topping cost).

Chocolate Milk Tea

Chocolate Milk Tea

$4.60

Our classic chocolate milk tea made with black tea, non-dairy creamer and right amount of tasty chocolate flavor. Non Caffeinated beverage.

Chocolate Oolong Milk Tea

Chocolate Oolong Milk Tea

$5.55

Ding tea newest drink for 2022. Chocolate Oolong Milk Tea. Drink only offered as Large size only.

Dalgona Milk Tea

Dalgona Milk Tea

$4.60

Dalgona coffee cream on top of signature milk tea. Pictured with optional large cup upgrade.

Guava Milk Tea

Guava Milk Tea

$4.60

Guava flavored, with non-dairy creamer and assam black tea.

Hazelnut Milk Tea

Hazelnut Milk Tea

$4.60

Hazelnut flavored milk tea with your choice of tea base and non-dairy creamer.

Hokkaido (Caramel) Milk Tea

Hokkaido (Caramel) Milk Tea

$4.60
Honey Milk Tea

Honey Milk Tea

$4.60
Jasmine Green Milk Tea

Jasmine Green Milk Tea

$4.60
Lychee Milk Tea

Lychee Milk Tea

$4.60

Lychee flavored jam in non-dairy creamer in jasmine green tea.

Mango Milk Tea

Mango Milk Tea

$4.60
Matcha Milk Tea

Matcha Milk Tea

$4.60
Monster Boba Milk Tea

Monster Boba Milk Tea

$4.60
Oolong Milk Tea

Oolong Milk Tea

$4.60

Roasted oolong tea with non-diary creamer. Pictured with optional black boba upgrade.

Passion Fruit Milk Tea

Passion Fruit Milk Tea

$4.60

Passion fruit jam, non-dairy creamer in jasmine green tea.

Peach Milk Tea

Peach Milk Tea

$4.60
Pineapple Milk Tea

Pineapple Milk Tea

$4.60
Signature Milk Tea

Signature Milk Tea

$4.60

With just the right balance of sweetness and creaminess, Ding Tea's signature milk tea is made with Fresh Assam Black tea and non-dairy creamer. It's our most popular drink and #1 selling milk tea.

Strawberry Milk Tea

Strawberry Milk Tea

$4.60
Taro Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

$4.60
Thai Milk Tea

Thai Milk Tea

$4.60

Our favorite thai milk tea with optional topping golden boba.

Wintermelon Milk Tea

Wintermelon Milk Tea

$4.60

Our famous non-caffeinated wintermelon goodness with non-dairy creamer. Pictured with optional golden boba topping.

Vanilla Milk Tea

Vanilla Milk Tea

$4.60

Vanilla flavored, non-dairy creamer in black tea. Pictured with optional cup size upgrade and crystal boba.

FRUIT TEA

Apple Tea

Apple Tea

$4.60
Blueberry Tea

Blueberry Tea

$4.60
Grapefruit Tea

Grapefruit Tea

$4.60
Guava Tea

Guava Tea

$4.60
Honey Tea

Honey Tea

$4.60
Kiwi Tea

Kiwi Tea

$4.60
Kumquat Lemon Ice Tea

Kumquat Lemon Ice Tea

$4.60
Lychee Tea

Lychee Tea

$4.60
Mango Tea

Mango Tea

$4.60
Passion Fruit Tea

Passion Fruit Tea

$4.60
Peach Tea

Peach Tea

$4.60
Pineapple Tea

Pineapple Tea

$4.60
Plum Tea

Plum Tea

$4.60

Plum Lemon Tea with optional cup size upgrade.

Strawberry Tea

Strawberry Tea

$4.60
Top Fruit Tea

Top Fruit Tea

$4.60

Top Fruit Tea has 3 Jam Flavors: Pineapple, Passionfruit and Stawberry.

Wintermelon Tea

Wintermelon Tea

$4.60

Wintermelon flavored with green or black tea.

FRUIT JUICE

Aloe Vera Honey Juice

Aloe Vera Honey Juice

$4.60

Aloe Vera Topping is included. Kiwi flavored and green tea.

Aloe Vera Kiwi Juice

Aloe Vera Kiwi Juice

$4.60

Kiwi Juice includes 1 Topping - Aloe Vera

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$4.60

Apple flavored juice. Pictured with optional large cup upgrade.

Blueberry Juice

Blueberry Juice

$4.60

Blueberry flavored juice.

Guava Fruit Juice

Guava Fruit Juice

$4.60

Guava flavored fruit juice.

Kiwi Juice

Kiwi Juice

$4.60

Kiwi juice.

Kumquat Juice

Kumquat Juice

$4.60

Kumquat juice.

Mango Juice

Mango Juice

$4.60

Mango juice pictured with optional large cup and rainbow jelly.

Passion Fruit Juice

Passion Fruit Juice

$4.60

Passion fruit juice pictured with optional large cup size and aloe vera topping

Pineapple Juice

Pineapple Juice

$4.60

Pineapple juice pictured with optional large cup size.

Strawberry Juice

Strawberry Juice

$4.60

Strawberry juice pictured with optional large size cup size.

Top Fruit Juice

Top Fruit Juice

$4.60

Top Fruit juice pictured with optional large cup size upgrade

Wintermelon Juice

Wintermelon Juice

$4.60

Wintermelon juice.

Plum Lemon Juice

Plum Lemon Juice

$4.60

Lemon Juice and Plum Refreshing Drink

SLUSH

Lychee Slush

Lychee Slush

$5.55

Lychee Slush blended beverage.

Mango Slush

Mango Slush

$5.90

Mango ice blended beverage

Passion Fruit Slush

Passion Fruit Slush

$5.90

Passion Fruit ice blended beverage, pictured with optional rainbow jelly topping.

Strawberry Slush

Strawberry Slush

$5.90

Strawberry ice blended beverage with optional rainbow jelly topping.

Chocolate Milk Tea Slush

Chocolate Milk Tea Slush

$5.90

Chocolate ice blended beverage

Signature Milk Tea Slush

$5.90

Taro Milk Tea Slush

$5.90

Thai Milk Tea Slush

$5.90

Creme Marble Fruit Slush

$5.90

Creme Marble Milk Tea Slush

$6.50

Matcha Slush

$5.90

Strawberry Yakult Slush

$6.50

Any Yakult Slush

$6.50

YOGURT/YAKULT

Green Tea Yakult

Green Tea Yakult

$5.05

Green Tea with Yakult

Mango Yakult

Mango Yakult

$5.05

Mango flavored with Yakult

Passion Fruit Yakult

$5.05

Strawberry Yakult

$5.05

Custom Fruit Yakult

$5.05

Green Tea Yogurt

$5.05

Mango Yogurt

$5.05

Passion Fruit Yogurt

$5.05

Custom Fruit Yogurt

$5.05

Strawberry Yogurt

$5.05

COFFEE

Brown Sugar Coffee

Brown Sugar Coffee

$4.60

Brown Sugar sweetened coffee.

Hokkaido (Caramel) Coffee

Hokkaido (Caramel) Coffee

$4.60

Caramel flavored coffee.

Hazelnut Coffee

Hazelnut Coffee

$4.60

Hazelnut flavored coffee

Vanilla Coffee

Vanilla Coffee

$4.60

Vanilla flavored coffee.

House Coffee

House Coffee

$4.60

Our house milk coffee. Recommended topping upgrade to sea cream.

Vietnamese Coffee

Vietnamese Coffee

$5.05

Our best selling slow dripped coffee with condensed milk.

LATTE

Brown Sugar Tea Latte

Brown Sugar Tea Latte

$4.45

Brown Sugar with Whole Milk and Black Tea.

Chocolate Latte

Chocolate Latte

$5.00

Chocolate Flavored Drink with Whole Milk

Chocolate Wintermelon Latte

Chocolate Wintermelon Latte

$5.50

New for 2022. Chocolate Wintermelon flavored with whole milk. Drink offered only as Large size only.

Dalgona Latte

Dalgona Latte

$5.00

Dalgona Cream on top of a cup of whole milk.

House Milk Tea Latte

$5.50
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Matcha served with whole milk

Milk / Latte

Milk / Latte

$4.20

Got milk?

Monster Boba Latte

Monster Boba Latte

$4.95

Brown Sugar "tiger stripes" in whole milk. Includes black boba.

Taro Green Tea Latte

$5.00
Taro Latte

Taro Latte

$5.00

Taro served with whole milk. Pictured with optional large size cup upgrade.

Thai Latte

Thai Latte

$5.00

Our best thai tea served with whole milk.

Custom Tea Latte

$4.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Taste is a kind of lifestyle. Ding Tea name means the best tea. Ding Tea is an indispensable taste. We believe and insist that the infinite possibility of tea no matter black tea or milk tea. Since 2007, Ding Tea intended to promote the brand and Taiwanese tea culture to the world, created a new mainstream of exclusive drinks, and insisted on bringing consumers new and refined drinks.

Website

Location

26612 TOWNE CENTRE DR #D, Foothill Ranch, CA 92610

Directions

