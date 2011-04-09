Dinks Dessert Shop 1825 Oakwood Dr

Main picView gallery

Cakes

Assorted 1/2 Dozen Cupcakes

$15.00

Assorted Dozen Cupcakes

$30.00

Individual Cupcake

$3.00

Cookies

1.00 Half Off Bag

$1.00

2.00 Half Off Bag

$2.00

3.00 Half Off Bag

$3.00

4.00 Half Off Bag

$4.00

5.00 Half Off Bag

$5.00

Chocolate Chip

$2.00

Cinnamon Chip Snickerdoodle

$2.00

Mini M&M

$2.00

Oatmeal Raisin

$2.00

Peanut Butter

$2.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$2.00

White Chocolate Macadamia

$2.00

Custom Dozen Iced Cookies

$36.00

Pies

Whole Pie

$20.00

Mini Pie

$4.00

Cheesecake Cup

$4.00

Hot Drinks

Regular Coffee

$2.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Cold Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

524 Main Street, Shelbyville, KY 40065

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

