Dinner Birdie To Go Located inside Josiah's Coffeehouse & Cafe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Classic. Comfort. Food.
Location
104 W 12th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Source Coffee Roastery + Taproom - 421 N Phillips Ave, Suite 101
No Reviews
421 N Phillips Ave, Suite 101 Sioux Falls, SD 57104
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Sioux Falls
More near Sioux Falls