Restaurant info

Dinny Skippers Cafe is inviting everyone in San Diego, CA to skip dinner and come dine with them instead. It's a tempting offer, to be sure, especially considering this nautical themed food trailer has fresh eats and treats for you and your four legged friend. Yup, you read that right. Track down Dinny Skippers Cafe for just about the best coffee, smoothies, bagels, toasted subs, seasonal salads and sweets in town, or hire 'em to cater your next doggy bday.