Tacos

Al Pastor ( Pork)

$3.49
Carne Asada

$3.49
Adobada (Pork)

$3.49
Chorizo (Pork)

$3.49
Carnitas (Pork)

$3.49
Cabeza (Head)

$3.49
Lengua (Beef Tongue)

$3.99
Tripa (Gut)

$3.99
Taco Azteca (Steak & Cacti)

$3.49
Borrego (Lamb)

$3.49
Camaron (Shrimp)

$3.99
Pescado (Fish)

$3.99

Al Carte

El Perron

$6.39

Sopes

$5.59

Huaraches

$9.59

Quesadilla

$6.39

Vampiro

$6.39

Toastada

$3.49

Mulas

$6.39

Drinks

M Agua Fresca

$2.99

L Agua Fresca

$4.99

M Refill

$1.59

L Refill

$1.99

M Fountain Drink

$2.99

L Fountain Drink

$3.99

Breakfast Burrito

Chorizo & Egg

$8.79

Papas (Potato)

$6.99

Chorizo & Papas

$8.79

Tocino (Bacon)

$8.79

Machcaca

$8.79

Jamon y Huevo

$8.79

Huevo

$6.99

Salchicha y Huevo

$8.79

Quesabirria

Borrego (Lamb)

$3.99

Cabeza (Head)

$3.99

8oz Consome

$2.99

M Consome con Carne

$8.99

L Consome con Carne

$16.99

Quesataco

$3.99

Orden

Nopal

$4.69

Tortillas De Harina

$2.29

Tortilla De Maiz

$1.29

Chiles Toreados

$1.99

Aguacate

$4.59

Nachos

S Nachos

$9.29

L Nachos

$11.29

S Nachos con Carne

$7.99

L Nachos con Carne

$8.99

Burgers

Classic Burger

$4.49

Classic Burger Combo

$9.29

Cheeseburger

$5.69

Cheeseburger Combo

$9.69

Dinoburger

$5.99

Dinoburger Combo

$10.69

Fries

French Fries

$3.49

Dino Fries w/ Bacon

$10.99

Adobada Fries

$18.49

Carne Asada Fries

$18.49

Campechana Fries

$18.49

Wings 8pc

$14.99

Traditional Burritos

Asada

$8.79

Adobada

$8.79

Al Pastor

$8.79

Carnitas

$8.79

Chorizo

$8.79

Cabeza

$10.79

Lengua

$10.79

Tripa

$10.79

Camaron

$12.99

Pescado

$12.99

Veggie

$6.99

California

$10.79

Frijol y Queso

$5.99

Tortas

Asada

$9.99

Adobada

$9.99

Al Pastor

$9.99

Chorizo

$9.99

Carnitas

$9.99

Jamon

$9.99

Milanesa

$9.99

Cabeza

$10.99

Lengua

$10.99

Cubana

$12.99

Sin Carne

$7.99

Extras

8oz Arroz O Frijol

$3.99

16oz Arroz O Frijol

$5.99

32oz Arroz O Frijol

$9.99

8oz Salsa

$3.99

16oz Salsa

$8.99

32oz Salsa

$9.99

8oz Guacamole

$5.99

16oz Guacamole

$8.99

32oz Guacamole

$13.99

Bolsa Chips

$1.49

LB Chips

$4.99

Kids Menu

Dino Nuggets

$5.99

Cheese Quesadilla w/ Fries

$5.99

Small Bean and Cheese w/ Fries

$5.99

Platillos

Machaca

$12.99

Huevos Rancheros

$12.99

Huevos A La Mexicana

$12.99