Dino's Bar & Grill Ver. 1.0

1018 E. Fairview Ave.

Montgomery, AL 36106

Order Again

Popular Items

Buddy's Chicken Sandwich
Thunderbird Chips

Apps

Thunderbird Chips

$6.95

The panhandle favorite with Yukon-style potato chips topped with homemade blue cheese dressing, extra blue chees, & chives.

Cauliflower Wings

$7.95Out of stock

Chicken-fried cauliflower florets in your choice of sauce. With ranch or blue cheese; celery & carrots. Vegetarian, Not Vegan.

Chicken Tenders

$7.95

Either you want chicken fingers or you don't. Do you really need this description? They come with honey mustard.

Chicken Wings

$10.95

2/3 of a pound of Joyce farms split wings. Tossed in buffalo sauce with your choice of house-made dressing & celery & carrots.

Kat 'n Harri Nachos

$10.95

Tortilla chips with seasoned beef and beans, tomatoes, jalapeños, sour cream & salsa.

Liz's Cheese Fries

$7.95

Seasoned fries loaded down with melted cheese & topped with chives.

Squeaky Cheese Curds

$8.95

Jalapeño-brined cheese curds, breaded, deep fried, & served with ranch.

Super, Jumbo Pretzel

$9.95

A ridiculously large, 10 oz Prop & Peller pretzel, served warm with spicy mustard

Swamp Fire Fries

$14.95

Basically our cheese fries, topped with fried cheese curds, bacon, jalapeños, & ranch

Salads & Sides

Wedge Salad

$7.95

1/4 head of iceberg topped with bacon, tomatoes, homemade blue cheese dressing, & chives.

Italian-Caesar Salad

Butter crunch lettuce tossed with our house, Italian dressing, red onions, tomatoes, & parmesan crisps. Add grilled chicken or fried cauliflower for $4.95.

Side of Celery & Carrots

$1.95

Plate of Onion Rings

$5.95

Thick-cut, breaded onion rings.

Plate of Fries

$4.95

"checkers-style" seasoned fries.

Side of Chips

$1.95

house-cooked, thick cut potato chips.

Side of Broadbent Bacon

$2.50

Our favorite, smoked, Kentucky bacon.

Side of Cheese

Side of Dressing / Sauce

Sandwiches

Wagyu Hamburger

$11.95

A 8oz fresh, wagyu patty topped with lettuce, mayo, & pickles. Ketchup & mustard on the side; tomato & onion on request. Served with chips.

Buddy's Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Marinated, all-natural chicken breast, grilled and topped with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, & our house blended cheese.

Bexs' Black Bean Burger

$10.95

Corndog w/ Slaw

$7.00

Footlong, Texas-style corndog with Northern Alabama Pool Room Slaw.

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
FOOD! AIR CONDITIONED! COLOR TV'S! COLD BEER!

1018 E. Fairview Ave., Montgomery, AL 36106

