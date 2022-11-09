Dino's Bar & Grill
697 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
5962 Ashworth Rd, West Des Moines, IA 50266
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pickerman's Soup & Sandwich
4.6 • 385
6750 Westown Pkwy,Ste 210 West Des Moines, IA 50266
View restaurant
Zombie Burger JC - Jordan Creek Mall
No Reviews
101 Jordan Creek Parkway West Des Moines, IA 50266
View restaurant
5 Borough Bagels - 13435 University Ave, Ste 300 Clive, IA 50325
No Reviews
13435 University Ave, Ste 300 Clive, IA 50325
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in West Des Moines
Waterfront Seafood - West Des Moines
4.6 • 1,076
2900 University Ave West Des Moines, IA 50266
View restaurant
Banana Leaf Asian Bistro - 5515 Mills Civic Pkwy - West Des Moines, IA 50266 - 515-440-0854
4.3 • 531
5515 Mills civic Pkwy West Des Moines, IA 50266
View restaurant