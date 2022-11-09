Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dino's Bar & Grill

697 Reviews

$$

5962 Ashworth Rd

West Des Moines, IA 50266

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Caesar Salad
Six Cheese Pasta
Chicken Fingers

Dino’s Kiddo Menu

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Cheese Burger

$5.50

Chicken Fingers

$5.50

Cheese Pizza

$5.50

Mac & Cheese

$5.50

Pasta w/Red Sauce

$5.50

Pasta w/Alfredo

$5.50

Appetizers

Chicken Fingers

$9.99

Wings

$10.99

Seafood Nachos

$15.99

Garlic Cheese Bread

$9.99

Sicilian Fries

$9.99

Half Seafood Nachos

$8.99

Meatballs

$8.99

Cheese Curds

$10.99

Soups & Salads

Chicken Finger Salad

$14.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.99

The Big Salad

$11.99

Greek Salad

$15.99

Cup Soup De Jour

$4.00

1/2 Chicken Finger Salad

$8.50

1/2 Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.50

Side Salad

$3.50

1/2 Greek Salad

$9.00

Bowl Soup De Jour

$7.00

Side Caesar Salad

$3.50

$2 Cup of Soup

$2.00

Entrees

Filet Deburgo

$29.99

Pork Ribeye

$20.99

Salmon a la Oliva

$20.99

Fire Roasted Chicken

$20.99

Hunter Style Sirloin

$23.99

Pasta

Ziti Lasagna

$17.99

Ziti Quattro Formaggi

$18.99

Grilled Chicken & Wild Forest Mushroom Pasta

$17.99

Linguini & Meatballs

$15.99

Chicken Parmigiana

$19.99

Eggplant Parmigiana

$17.99

Six Cheese Pasta

$15.99

Salmon Pasta

$18.99

Pizzas

Cheese Pizza

$10.99

Deluxe Pizza

$16.99

Mediterranean Pizza

$16.99

Bbq Chicken Pizza

$15.99

Coppi Calzone

$14.99

Sandwiches

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$13.99

Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich

$12.99

Meatball Sandwich

$13.99

Spicy Sausage Sandwich

$12.99

Burger

$10.99

Dino Burger

$15.99

Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Veggie Burger

$12.99

Sides

French Fries

$2.50

Sicilian Fries

$3.50

Mac & Cheese

$3.50

Seasonal Vegetable

$2.50

Spanish Rice

$2.50

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Salmon

$8.00

Chicken

$5.00

Potato Gratin

$2.50

Desserts

Seasonal Creme Brulee

$7.00

Bananas Foster

$7.00

White Chocolate Raspberry Brownie

$7.00

Chocolate Pot De Creme

$7.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.50

Chef Creation Dessert

$8.00Out of stock

N/A Beverages

Pepsi

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Cherry Pepsi

$2.95

Dr Pepper

$2.95

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Mt. Dew

$2.95

Diet Mt. Dew

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Milk

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Grapefruit Juice

$2.95

Orange Juice

$2.95

Pineapple Juice

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Hot Cocoa

$2.95

Red Bull

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Shirley Temple

$2.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5962 Ashworth Rd, West Des Moines, IA 50266

Directions

Gallery
Dino's Bar & Grill image
Dino's Bar & Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pickerman's Soup & Sandwich
orange star4.6 • 385
6750 Westown Pkwy,Ste 210 West Des Moines, IA 50266
View restaurantnext
Zombie Burger JC - Jordan Creek Mall
orange starNo Reviews
101 Jordan Creek Parkway West Des Moines, IA 50266
View restaurantnext
The Other Place - Clive
orange starNo Reviews
12401 University Ave Clive, IA 50325
View restaurantnext
5 Borough Bagels - 13435 University Ave, Ste 300 Clive, IA 50325
orange starNo Reviews
13435 University Ave, Ste 300 Clive, IA 50325
View restaurantnext
Aura Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
12851 UNIVERSITY AVE #400 CLIVE, IA 50325
View restaurantnext
Banana Leaf Asian Bistro - 5515 Mills Civic Pkwy - West Des Moines, IA 50266 - 515-440-0854
orange star4.3 • 531
5515 Mills civic Pkwy West Des Moines, IA 50266
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in West Des Moines

Waterfront Seafood - West Des Moines
orange star4.6 • 1,076
2900 University Ave West Des Moines, IA 50266
View restaurantnext
PerKup Cafe
orange star4.7 • 1,040
2700 University Ave West Des Moines, IA 50266
View restaurantnext
Mac Shack
orange star4.5 • 933
1551 Valley West Dr Suite 253 West Des Moines, IA 50266
View restaurantnext
G.MIGS 5TH STREET PUB
orange star4.6 • 648
128 5th St West Des Moines, IA 50265
View restaurantnext
Banana Leaf Asian Bistro - 5515 Mills Civic Pkwy - West Des Moines, IA 50266 - 515-440-0854
orange star4.3 • 531
5515 Mills civic Pkwy West Des Moines, IA 50266
View restaurantnext
Pickerman's Soup & Sandwich
orange star4.6 • 385
6750 Westown Pkwy,Ste 210 West Des Moines, IA 50266
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near West Des Moines
Clive
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Urbandale
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Waukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Grimes
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Des Moines
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Johnston
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Ankeny
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Altoona
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Indianola
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston