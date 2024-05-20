- Home
- /
- Pico Rivera
- /
- Dino’s Famous Chicken - Pico Rivera
Dino’s Famous Chicken Pico Rivera
No reviews yet
9367 Telegraph Road
Pico Rivera, CA 90660
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Featured Items
- 6 Piece Dinos Chicken Wings with Fries$17.25
6 Dinos marinaded chicken wings tossed in our signature blend of Dinos seasoning and fried to perfection on a bed of French fries
- 1/2 Dinos Famous Chicken$11.50
1/2 DInos Famous charbroiled chicken topped with our signature marinade and seasonings with 3 corn tortillas
Food
Sandwiches
- Grilled Cheese$4.99
- Grilled Ham and Cheese$7.99
- Ham and Cheese Sandwich$7.99
Ham, cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato
- BLT Sandwich$8.99
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, on your choice of bread
- Pastrami Sandwich$14.99
freshly sliced pastrami, mustard, pickles on a french roll
- Steak Sandwich$14.99
rib-eye steak, lettuce, tomatoe and mayonaise on a french roll
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Chicken breast marinaded in our signature sauce, grilled to perfection, with lettuce, tomatoes, sauce, on a bun
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.99
2 chicken tenders tossed in our signature sauce, with coleslaw, and pickles on a Martin potato bun
- Patty Melt$7.50
- Egg Sandwich$8.49
2 eggs, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread
- Ham & Egg Sandwich$9.99
- Bacon & Egg Sandwich$9.99
- Sausage & Egg Sandwich$9.99
- Club Sandwich$10.99
Burgers/Hot Dogs
- Hamburger$5.99
Quarter pound patty, with Dinos thousand island, lettuce, and tomato on a sesame bun
- Cheeseburger$6.50
Quarter pound patty, American cheese with Dinos thousand island, lettuce, and tomato on a sesame bun
- Bacon Cheeseburger$8.99
- Bacon Avocado Cheeseburger$10.75
- Double Burger$6.95
2 Quarter pound patty, with Dinos thousand island, lettuce, and tomato on a sesame bun
- Double Cheeseburger$8.75
2 Quarter pound patties, 2 slices of cheese with Dinos thousand island, lettuce, and tomato on a sesame bun
- Chili Burger$7.50
Quarter pound patty, with Dinos thousand island, lettuce, tomato and chili on a sesame bun
- Chili Cheeseburger$8.00
Quarter pound patty, American cheese, with Dinos thousand island, lettuce, and tomato, and chili on a sesame bun
- Double Chili Burger$8.45
2 Quarter pound patties, with Dinos thousand island, lettuce, tomato, and chili on a sesame bun
- Double Chili Cheeseburger$9.95
2 Quarter pound patties, 2 slices of cheese with Dinos thousand island, lettuce, tomato, and chili on a sesame bun
- Pastrami Burger$10.99
Quarter pound patty, with Dinos thousand island, lettuce, tomato, with a mound of pastrami, on a sesame bun
- Hot Dog$4.45
Hot Dog on a hot dog bun
- Jr Burger$4.25
- Chili Cheese Dog$5.49
Hot Dog with house made chili and shredded cheese
- Family Pack$33.99
Burritos/tacos
- Bean and Cheese Burrito$5.95
Beans and Cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla
- Veggie Burrito$6.95
Beans, cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes wrapped in a flour tortilla
- Carne Asada Burrito$10.99
Carne asada meat, shredded cheese, beans, onions, lettuce, and tomoato wrapped in a flour tortilla
- Chicken Burrito$10.99
Diced chicken, shredded cheese, beans, onions, lettuce, and tomoato wrapped in a flour tortilla
- Pastrami Burrito$11.99
Pastrami, cheese, grilled onions, mustard and pickles wrapped in a flour tortillas
- Wet Burrito$13.99
Your burrito of choice with red enchilada sauce and chredded cheese on top
- Carne Asada Taco$4.99
Carne asada meat, cilantro and onions on 2 corn tortillas
- Chicken Taco$4.99
Diced chicken, cilantro and onions on 2 corn tortillas
- Fish Taco$5.19
- Veggie Taco$3.25
Beans, cheese, cilantro and onions on 2 corn tortillas
- Cheese Quesadilla$7.99
Melted Cheese in a warmed flour tortilla
- Pastrami Quesadilla$12.99
Melted Cheese with sliced Pastrami< mustard and pickles
- Carne Asada Quesadilla$12.99
- Chicken Quesadilla$12.99
Dinos Famous Chicken Plates
- Dinos Chicken and Fries$15.99
1/2 Dinos Famous charbroiled chicken on a bed of fresh cut french fries, topped with our signature marinade and seasonings with a side of coleslaw and 3 corn tortillas
- Dinos Chicken Plate with Rice, Beans$15.99
1/2 DInos Famous charbroiled chicken topped with our signature marinade and seasonings with rice, beans, salad and 3 corn tortillas
- Dinos Chicken Plate wirh Rice/Beans/Fries$15.99
1/2 DInos Famous charbroiled chicken topped with our signature marinade and seasonings with rice, beans, fries, and 3 corn tortillas
- Dinos Chicken Plate with Salad$15.99
1/2 DInos Famous charbroiled chicken topped with our signature marinade and seasonings with shredded lettuce and tomato salad, and 3 corn tortillas
- Dinos Chicken Plate with Coleslaw$15.99
1/2 DInos Famous charbroiled chicken topped with our signature marinade and seasonings with 2 sides of coleslaw, and 3 corn tortillas
- 1/2 Dinos Famous Chicken$11.50
1/2 DInos Famous charbroiled chicken topped with our signature marinade and seasonings with 3 corn tortillas
- Dinos Family Pack$95.95
3 Whole Dinos Famous charbroiled chickens with your choice of 4 sides (rice, beans, fries, coleslaw or salad) and 18 corn tortillas
- Extra Dinos Sauce On The Side (Small)$1.00
- Extra Sauce On The Side (Large)$5.00
- 1 Order Tortillas (3)$1.50
Dinos Famous Chicken
- Dinos Chicken Tender$3.50
1 Dinos marinaded chicken tender tossed in our signature blend of Dinos seasonings and fried to perfection
- 3 Piece Dinos Chicken Tenders$6.95
3 Dinos marinaded chicken tenders tossed in our signature blend of Dinos seasoning and fried to perfection
- 6 Piece Dinos Chicken Tenders$13.95
- 3 Piece Dinos Chicken Tenders with Fries$10.50
3 Dinos marinaded chicken tenders tossed in our signature blend of Dinos seasoning and fried to perfection on a bed of French fries
- 6 Piece Dinos Chicken Wings$13.25
6 Dinos marinaded chicken wings tossed in our signature blend of Dinos seasoning and fried to perfection
- 6 Piece Dinos Chicken Wings with Fries$17.25
6 Dinos marinaded chicken wings tossed in our signature blend of Dinos seasoning and fried to perfection on a bed of French fries
- 12 Piece Dinos Chicken Wings$24.50
12 Dinos marinaded chicken wings tossed in our signature blend of Dinos seasoning and fried to perfection
Dinners
Sides
- Fresh Cut French Fries$4.99
Fresh Cut French Fries
- Dinos Fries$5.99
Fresh Cut French Fries with our signature Dinos sauce and seasonings drizzled on top
- Chilil Cheese Fries Lg$9.99
Fresh Cut French Fries topped with our in house chili and shredded cheese
- Small Chili Cheese Fries$8.25
- Carne Asada Fries$9.99
Fresh Cut French Fries topped with finely diced carne asada meat, topped with cheese, cilantro and onions
- D.U.I Fries$15.99
Chili Cheese fries topped with diced carne asada meat and pastrami. Finished off with a drizzel of our signature Dinos Marinade
- D.U.I Small$11.99
- Zucchini Fries$8.20
- Onion Rings$8.20
- 1 Hamburger Patty$1.75
- Side of Chili$5.00
12 oz bowl of chili
- Side of Rice$3.75
12 oz bowl of rice
- Side of Beans$3.75
12 oz bowl of beans
- Small Salad$4.25
Shredded lettuce and tomato with your choice of Ranch or Thousand Island dressing
- Large Salad$5.75
Shredded lettuce and tomato with your choice of Ranch or Thousand Island dressing
- Small Coleslaw$1.50
Dinos freshly cut coleslaw (3.25oz)
- Large Coleslaw$3.95
Dinos freshly cut coleslaw (12oz)
- 1 Piece Steak$6.00
- Extra Dinos Sauce On The Side (Small)$1.00
- Extra Sauce On The Side (Large)$5.00
- Side of Ranch$0.69
- Side of 1000 Island$0.69
- 1 Order Tortillas (3)$1.50
- Side of Avocado$1.99
- Green Chili$0.69
Breakfast
- Breakfast Special$7.75
3 medium size eggs, fresh cut hashbrowns,toast and jelly
- Ham Breakfast$11.99
3 medium size eggs, ham, fresh cut hashbrowns, toast and jelly
- Bacon Breakfast$11.99
3 medium size eggs, 4 strips of bacon, fresh cut hashbrowns, toast and jelly
- Sausage Breakfast$11.99
3 medium size eggs, 4 piece of sausage links, fresh cut hashbrowns, toast and jelly
- Steak Breakfast$15.99
3 medium size eggs, 1 piece of rib eye steak, fresh cut hashbrowns, toast and jelly
- Chorizo Breakfast$11.99
3 medium size eggs, choriso, fresh cut hashbrowns, toast and jelly
- Breakfast Burrito$8.99
- Ham Breakfast Burrito$10.99
3 medium size eggs, fresh cut hashbrowns, shredded cheddar cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla
- Bacon Breakfast Burrito$10.99
- Sausage Breakfast Burrito$10.99
- Chorizo Breakfast Burrito$10.99
- All Meat Breakfast Burrito$11.99
3 medium size eggs, with ham, bacon, and sausage, fresh cut hashbrowns, shredded cheddar cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla
- Egg Sandwich$8.49
2 eggs, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread
- Ham & Egg Sandwich$9.99
- Bacon & Egg Sandwich$9.99
- Sausage & Egg Sandwich$9.99
- 1 Pancake$2.50
- Side of Pancakes (3)$9.99
Stack of 3 pancakes
- Pancake Combo$10.49
2 pancakes, 3 eggs, with your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage
- 1 Piece French Toast$2.50
- French Toast$9.99
- French Toast Combo$10.99
- Veggie Omelette$10.89
- Ham and Cheese Omelette$12.89
- Denver Omelette$12.89
- Chili Cheese Omelette$12.89
- Bacon and Cheese Omelette$12.89
- Huevos ala Mexicana$11.99
- Side of Bacon (1pc)$1.60
- Side of Bacon (4pcs)$4.50
- Side of Sausage (1pc)$1.60
- Side of Sausage$3.50
4 pieces of sausage links
- Side of hashbrowns$3.50
freshly shedded potatoes
- Side of Toast$2.00
2 pieces of toast
- 1 Extra Egg$1.75
1 egg
- 1 Piece Steak$6.00
- 1 Hamburger Patty$1.75
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
9367 Telegraph Road, Pico Rivera, CA 90660