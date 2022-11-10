Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dino's Mediterranean Fresh - Coon Rapids

3179 Northdale Blvd NW

Coon Rapids, MN 55433

Drinks

20 Oz Soda

$2.19

32 Oz Soda

$3.49

Apple Juice

$2.49

Chocolate Milk

$2.49

Dino's Water

$1.69

Fountain Water

Fruit Punch

$2.49

IBC Cream Soda

$2.49

IBC Rootbeer

$2.49

Izze

$2.49

Milk

$2.49

Pure Leaf

$2.49

Sandwiches

Original Gyros

Original Gyros

$8.29

Original Gyros Meat with Dino's Tzatziki Sauce onion and tomatoes

Spicy Original Gyros

Spicy Original Gyros

$8.29

Original Gyros Meat with Dino's Spicy Feta sauce, onion, tomatoes and lettuce

Original Philly Gyro

Original Philly Gyro

$8.29

Original Gyros meat- Sauteed with onions and green peppers topped with melted Swiss Cheese

Chicken Gyros

Chicken Gyros

$8.29

Chicken Gyros meat with Dino's original Greek dressing, onion, tomatoes, lettuce and feta cheese

Spicy Chicken Gyros

$8.29

Chicken Gyros with Dino's Spicy feta sauce, onion, tomato and lettuce

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$8.29

Dino's signature marinated all white meat grilled Chicken with Dino's original Greek dressing, onion, tomato, lettuce and feta cheese.

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$8.29

Dino's signature marinated all white meat grilled chicken with Dino's original Caesar dressing, tomato, lettuce, parmesan cheese and kalamata olives

Chicken Mushroom and Swiss

Chicken Mushroom and Swiss

$8.29

Chicken Gyros sauteed with onions and mushrooms topped with melted Swiss cheese

Chicken Gyros Philly

$8.29

Chicken Gyros meat- Sauteed with onions and green peppers topped with melted Swiss Cheese

Hummus Sandwich

$8.29

Dino's Original Hummus with lettuce, onion, tomato, lettuce cucumbers and Dino's original Greek Dressing (Vegetarian) (Vegan if served without flatbread)

Falafel Sandwich

Falafel Sandwich

$8.29

Falafel patties deep fried with Dino's Original Tzatziki sauce, onion, tomato, lettuce and cucumbers. (Vegan if made without the flatbread)

Rice Bowl

A bed of seasoned basmati with choice of 1 protein, 1 sauce topped with onion, tomato, lettuce and cucumbers

Rice Bowl

$9.29

Salads

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$10.49

Romaine lettuce, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, pepperoncine, Kalamata olives served with Dino's original Greek dressing and a flatbread. Choice of protein

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.49

Romaine lettuce tossed with Dino's original Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, Kalamata olives and house made croutons. Served with choice of protein and a flatbread.

Side Greek Salad

$2.99

Romaine lettuce served with Dino's original Greek dressing, feta cheese, tomatoes, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives

Side Caesar Salad

$2.99

Romaine lettuce tossed with Dino's original Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, Kalamata olives and house made croutons.

Plate

Choice of 2 proteins, 1 side, 1 sauce and a flatbread

Plate

$11.09

Kids Meal

Choice of half sandwich or house made chicken tenders. Served with choice of side and drink

Kids Meal

$5.99

Sides

Fries

Fries

$2.79
Tabouli

Tabouli

$3.49
Rice

Rice

$2.59
Pita Chips

Pita Chips

$1.99
Pita Chips/Dip

Pita Chips/Dip

$3.99
Flatbread

Flatbread

$0.99

2 Oz Sauce

$1.00

4 Oz Sauce

$2.99

Falafel Side W/ Dip

$4.39

Side Souvlaki

$2.99

Side Chx Gyros

$4.29

Side Original Gyros

$4.29

Side Grilled Chx

$4.29

Side Chx Tender

$4.29

Side Olives

$1.00

Side Feta Cheese

$1.00

Side Pepperoncini

$1.00

Feta Bites

$4.25

Desserts

Baklava

Baklava

$2.79

Traditional Greek Pastry layered with flaky Filo dough, walnuts and honey

Cookie

Cookie

$2.99
Brownie

Brownie

$2.59

French Silk Pie

$3.29

Family Size

Family Pack

Family Pack

$32.99

Pound Of Protein

$15.00

Extra Veggie Pack

$4.50

Bag Of Flatbread

$9.00

8 Oz Sauce

$5.50

Make It A Meal

Fries

Fries

$2.29
Rice

Rice

$2.29
Pita Chips/Dip

Pita Chips/Dip

$3.99

Side Caesar Salad

$2.99

Romaine lettuce tossed with Dino's original Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, Kalamata olives and house made croutons.

Side Greek Salad

$2.99

Romaine lettuce served with Dino's original Greek dressing, feta cheese, tomatoes, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives

Tabouli

Tabouli

$2.99

20 Oz Soda

$1.29

Dino's Water

$1.29

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
The health and well-being of our Dino's Family is our highest priority. Dino's will remain open, but our lobby area will be temporarily closed. Place your order here and we will run it out to your car!

3179 Northdale Blvd NW, Coon Rapids, MN 55433

Directions

