Dino's Mediterranean Fresh - Coon Rapids
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info
The health and well-being of our Dino's Family is our highest priority. Dino's will remain open, but our lobby area will be temporarily closed. Place your order here and we will run it out to your car!
Location
3179 Northdale Blvd NW, Coon Rapids, MN 55433
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks (Coon Rapids)
4.0 • 13
3500 124th Ave NW Suite 120 Coon Rapids, MN 55433
View restaurant
Margie's Kitchen and Cocktails
4.8 • 638
13735 Round Lake Blvd NW, Suite 105 Andover, MN 55304
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Coon Rapids
Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
No Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurant
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurant