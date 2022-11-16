Greek
Dino's Mediterranean Fresh - Edina
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Restaurant info
Family owned local restaurants with authentic flavors and friendly staff memebers
Location
6539 York Ave S, Edina, MN 55435
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Greek Grill & Fry Co - EP Mall
No Reviews
8251 Flying Cloud drive Eden Prairie, MN 55344
View restaurant
The Naughty Greek Skyway - Capella Tower, 225 South 6th Street
No Reviews
Capella Tower Skyway, 225 South 6th St. Minneapolis, MN 55402
View restaurant
The Greek Grill & Fry Co -Eden Prairie
4.4 • 1,007
8795 Columbine Rd Eden Prairie, MN 55344
View restaurant
The Naughty Greek University - 2400 University Ave W
4.6 • 2,211
2400 University Ave W St. Paul, MN 55114
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Edina
Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
No Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurant
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurant