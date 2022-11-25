Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dino's Mediterranean Fresh

1,278 Reviews

$

1700 Snelling Ave

Falcon Heights, MN 55113

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Original Gyros
Chicken Gyros
Greek Salad

Sandwiches

Original Gyros

Original Gyros

$8.29

Original Gyros Meat with Dino's Tzatziki Sauce onion and tomatoes

Spicy Original Gyros

Spicy Original Gyros

$8.29

Original Gyros Meat with Dino's Spicy Feta sauce, onion, tomatoes and lettuce

Original Philly Gyro

Original Philly Gyro

$8.29

Original Gyros meat- Sauteed with onions and green peppers topped with melted Swiss Cheese

Chicken Gyros

Chicken Gyros

$8.29

Chicken Gyros meat with Dino's original Greek dressing, onion, tomatoes, lettuce and feta cheese

Spicy Chicken Gyros

$8.29

Chicken Gyros with Dino's Spicy feta sauce, onion, tomato and lettuce

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$8.29

Dino's signature marinated all white meat grilled Chicken with Dino's original Greek dressing, onion, tomato, lettuce and feta cheese.

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$8.29

Dino's signature marinated all white meat grilled chicken with Dino's original Caesar dressing, tomato, lettuce, parmesan cheese and kalamata olives

Chicken Mushroom&Swiss

Chicken Mushroom&Swiss

$8.29

Chicken Gyros sauteed with onions and mushrooms topped with melted Swiss cheese

Chicken Gyros Philly

$8.29

Chicken Gyros meat- Sauteed with onions and green peppers topped with melted Swiss Cheese

Hummus Sandwich

$8.29

Dino's Original Hummus with lettuce, onion, tomato, lettuce cucumbers and Dino's original Greek Dressing (Vegetarian) (Vegan if served without flatbread)

Falafel Sandwich

Falafel Sandwich

$8.29

Falafel patties deep fried with Dino's Original Tzatziki sauce, onion, tomato, lettuce and cucumbers. (Vegan if made without the flatbread)

Rice Bowl

A bed of seasoned basmati with choice of 1 protein, 1 sauce topped with onion, tomato, lettuce and cucumbers

Rice Bowl

$9.29

Salads

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$10.49

Romaine lettuce, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, pepperoncine, Kalamata olives served with Dino's original Greek dressing and a flatbread. Choice of protein

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.49

Romaine lettuce tossed with Dino's original Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, Kalamata olives and house made croutons. Served with choice of protein and a flatbread.

Side Greek Salad

$3.39

Romaine lettuce served with Dino's original Greek dressing, feta cheese, tomatoes, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives

Side Caesar Salad

$3.39

Romaine lettuce tossed with Dino's original Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, Kalamata olives and house made croutons.

Plate

Choice of 2 proteins, 1 side, 1 sauce and a flatbread

Plate

$11.09

Kids Meal

Choice of half sandwich or house made chicken tenders. Served with choice of side and drink

Kids Meal

$5.79

Sides

Fries

Fries

$2.79
Tabouli

Tabouli

$3.49
Rice

Rice

$2.59
Pita Chips

Pita Chips

$1.99

Just Pita Chips this doesn't include dip

Pita Chips/Dip

Pita Chips/Dip

$4.98

Pita Chips and your choice of Dip

Flatbread

Flatbread

$0.99

Small Sauce

$1.00

3 oz Sauce

$2.99

Side of Falafel

$4.39

Side of Steak Souvlaki

$2.99

Side Chicken Gyros

$4.29

Side Original Gyros

$4.29

Side Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.29

Side Crispy Chicken

$4.29

Side Kalamata Olives

$1.00

Side Feta Cheese

$1.00

Side Pepperoncini

$1.00
Feta Bites

Feta Bites

$4.25Out of stock

Desserts

Baklava

Baklava

$2.79

Traditional Greek Pastry layered with flaky Filo dough, walnuts and honey

Cookie

Cookie

$2.99
Brownie

Brownie

$2.59
French Silk Pie

French Silk Pie

$3.29
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake

$4.25
Gelato 2 scoops

Gelato 2 scoops

$5.09

Family Size

FEED 4

FEED 4

$39.99

Feed 4 Special 1 lb protein of your choice 4 flatbread Lettuce, onions, tomatoes on the side 1- 8oz container of cucumber sauce 4- Side salads (Greek or Caesar)

Pound Of Protein

$15.00

Extra Veggie Pack

$5.00

Bag Of Flatbread

$9.00

Large Sauce

$5.50
Family Pack

Family Pack

$32.99

Family pack feeds 5 and includes; 1 lb of protein 5 flatbread Lettuce, onions, tomatoes 1- 8oz container of cucumber sauce

Retail

Retail Greek Seasoning

Retail Greek Seasoning

$6.50
Retail Greek Dressing

Retail Greek Dressing

$5.50

Retail Combo Greek Seasoning/Dressing

$10.00

Beverages

20 Oz Soda

$2.19

32 Oz Soda

$3.49

San Pelligrino

$2.49

Dino's Water

$1.69

Izze

$2.49

IBC Cream Soda

$2.49

IBC Rootbeer

$2.49

Bubly

$1.29

Pure Leaf

$2.49

Fruit Punch

$2.49

Apple Juice

$2.49

Milk

$2.49

Chocolate Milk

$2.49

Fountain Water

Boylan Root Beer

$2.49Out of stock

Seasoning/Dressing

Retail Greek Seasoning

$6.50

Retail Greek Dressing

$6.50

Retail Combo Greek Seasoning/Dressing

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

The health and well-being of our Dino's Family is our highest priority. Dino's will remain open, but our lobby area will be temporarily closed. Place your order here and we will run it out to your car!

Website

Location

1700 Snelling Ave, Falcon Heights, MN 55113

Directions

Gallery
Dino's Mediterranean Fresh image
Dino's Mediterranean Fresh image
Dino's Mediterranean Fresh image
Dino's Mediterranean Fresh image

Map
