Dino's Bar and Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Cold Beer, Good Food, Color TVs, & Air Conditioning!
Location
1018 E. Fairview Ave., Montgomery, AL 36106
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hilltop Public House - 3 North Goldthwaite St.
No Reviews
3 North Goldthwaite St. Montgomery, AL 36104
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Montgomery
Baumhower's Victory Grille - Montgomery East Blvd
4.2 • 2,174
2465 Eastern Blvd Montgomery, AL 36117
View restaurant
Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant - LD Montgomery
4.2 • 903
7720 eastchase pkwy Montgomery, AL 36117
View restaurant
More near Montgomery