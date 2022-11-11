Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dino's Bar and Grill

review star

No reviews yet

1018 E. Fairview Ave.

Montgomery, AL 36106

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Wagyu Cheeseburger
Chicken Wings

Apps

Chicken Wings

$10.95

2/3 of split chicken wings. Brined, fried, and tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with ranch or scratch, blue cheese dressing / celery.

Cauliflower Wings

$10.95

buttermilk battered cauliflower florets tossed in your choice of sauce with celery & dipping sauce.

Fried Chicken Tenders

$8.45

Battered chicken tenderloins served with honey mustard or get them tossed for boneless wings.

Liz's Cheese Fries

$9.95

A triple order of fries covered in melted cheese with green onions.

Vegan Chicken Tenders

$10.95Out of stock

Corn Nuggets

$5.95

a 1/2 pound of cafeteria nostalgia

Fried PLAIN Cheese Curds

$9.95

Crispy, fried cheese curds served with ranch.

Fried Mushrooms

$10.95

Onion Rings

$9.95

Pretzels and Beercheese

$3.50+Out of stock

Salads, Pasta, Pizza

Italian Salad

$5.95+

Blend of lettuces, tossed lightly in golden Italian dressing with red onions, tomatoes, olives, peppers, & grated Parmesan Reggiano cheese.

Arugula, Chicken, Cashew Salad

$13.95

arugula, lemon-honey-balsamic, dried cranberries, grilled chicken, cashews, blue cheese. add bacon +$2.

Sandwiches

Wagyu Cheeseburger

$12.95

8oz, fresh-ground Wagyu beef patty. Lightly seasoned, grilled and topped with a cheddar-swiss blend, mustard, mayo, lettuce, & pickles.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

6oz, cage-free chicken breast. Tenderized, marinated, and grilled then topped with a cheddar-swiss blend, mustard, mayo, lettuce, & pickles.

Bexs' Black Bean Burger

$12.95

House-made black bean & quinoa burger. Dressed the same as the other sandwiches. FYI the patty is vegan, but the bun & mayo contain egg and cheese comes standard.

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

battered, fried, chicken breast tenders. Tossed in Nashville hot sauce. Served on a toasted bun with a AJ's disco relish & chips.

Vegetarian Spicy Finger Sandwich

$12.95

Buffalo Shrimp Po Boy

$14.95

breaded shrimp, tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with shredded lettuce & blue cheese crumbles on a baguette.

B.A.T. Sandwich

$11.95

bacon, tomatoes, arugula, & spicy mayo.

The Mikey

$9.95

Patty Melt

$13.95

Pastrami Sandwich

$12.95

Reuben

$13.95

The Philly

$12.95

Chicago Dog

$5.95

Chili Dog

$5.95

Kraut Dog

$5.95

The Option

$10.00

Sides

Side of Celery

$1.00

Side of Fries

$3.45

Side of Chips

$1.95

kettle-cooked potato chips.

Side of Broadbent Bacon

$2.50

Side of Cheese

$1.00

Side of Sauce or Dressing

$0.50

Add Ons

Add Chicken

$6.00

Add Philly Meat

$5.00

Add Pastrami

$6.00

Add Chili

$3.50

Add Cheese

$1.00

Merchandise

Dino's T-Shirt Small

$20.00

Dino's T-Shirt Medium

$20.00

Dino's T-Shirt Large

$20.00

Dino's T-Shirt X-Large

$20.00

Dino's T-Shirt XXL

$22.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Cold Beer, Good Food, Color TVs, & Air Conditioning!

Website

Location

1018 E. Fairview Ave., Montgomery, AL 36106

Directions

Gallery
Dino's Bar & Grill image
Dino's Bar & Grill image
Dino's Bar & Grill image
Dino's Bar & Grill image

