Dino's Pizza and Grill 6135 Rockfish Gap
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Enjoy great food, brews and music with Dino’s food at Pro Re Nata Brewery
6135 Rockfish Gap, Crozet, VA 22932
