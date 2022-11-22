  • Home
Dino's Pizza and Grill 6135 Rockfish Gap

No reviews yet

6135 Rockfish Gap

Crozet, VA 22932

Order Again

Wings and Things

Jumbo Wings

$14.00+

Boneless Wings

$14.00

Cheese Bread Sticks

$9.95

Bacon Cheese Fries

$9.00

French Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Mozz Sticks W/ Marinara

$7.00

Pretzel

$9.95

10" PIZZA

Cheese 10"

$10.00

Pepperoni 10"

$11.50

Margherita 10"

$14.00

Meatlovers 10"

$15.00

Supreme 10"

$15.00

BYO 10"

$11.00

16" PIZZA

Cheese 16"

$16.50

Pepperoni 16"

$19.00

Margherita 16"

$24.00

Meatlovers 16"

$24.50

Supreme 16"

$24.50

BYO 16"

$17.00

Click here for desserts

Cannoli

$5.00

Chocolate Mousse

$7.00

Tiramisu

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Enjoy great food, brews and music with Dino’s food at Pro Re Nata Brewery

Location

6135 Rockfish Gap, Crozet, VA 22932

Directions

