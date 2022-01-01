Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Salad

Dino's Pizzeria

review star

No reviews yet

30-01 Broadway

Astoria, NY 11106

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Cheese
Small Cheese
Garlic Knots

Pizza

Regular Slice

$2.75

Sicilian Slice

$3.00

Vegetable Slice

$4.00

Mama's Slice

$4.00

Grandma's Slice

$4.00

Bruschetta Slice

$4.00

Stuffed Spinach Slice

$4.50

Margherita Slice

$4.50

Hawaiian Slice

$4.50

White Slice

$4.50

Penne Vodka Slice

$4.50

BBQ Chicken Slice

$4.50

Buffalo Chicken Slice

$4.50

Chicken Francese Slice

$4.50

Chicken Marsala Slice

$4.50

Chicken & Broccoli Slice

$4.50

Small Cheese

$10.50

Large Cheese

$16.95

Large Sicilian

$21.00

Gluten-Free Cheese 14"

$10.50

Bianca Pie

$14.50+

Penne Alla Vodka Pie

$15.50+

BBQ Chicken Pie

$15.50+

Buffalo Chicken Pie

$15.50+

Vegetable Pie (Round)

$15.00+

Chicken Francese Pie

$15.00+

Chicken Marsala Pie

$15.00+

Chicken & Broccoli Pie

$15.00+

Margherita Pie

$15.50+

Hawaiian Pie

$14.50+

Meat Lover’s Pie

$15.50+

Dino’s Special Pie

$16.50+

Mama’s Home-Style

$22.50

Bruschetta

$22.50

Grandma’s

$23.50

Vegetable (Square)

$23.50

Stuffed Spinach

$24.50

Small Dough

$3.65

Large Dough

$5.50

Small Tomato Sauce (16oz)

$4.00

Large Tomato Sauce (32oz)

$8.00

Small Meat Sauce (16oz)

$5.00

Large Meat Sauce (32oz)

$10.00

Small Vodka Sauce Container (16oz)

$5.00

Large Vodka Sauce Container (32oz)

$10.00

Antipasti

Bruschetta

$6.50

Garlic Bread

$2.75

Garlic Knots

$2.75

Beef Patties

$3.50

Onion Rings

$5.75

French Fries

$5.95

Zucchini Sticks

$7.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.95

Chicken Fingers

$7.50

Buffalo Wings

$7.95

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.95

Fried Shrimp

$10.95

Rotoli

Pepperoni Rolls

$2.50

Mini Chicken Rolls

$2.75

Calzone

$6.95

Sausage & Peppers Roll

$6.95

Chicken Roll

$7.50

Stromboli

$8.95

Panini

Meatball Panini

$7.50

Eggplant Panini

$7.50

Sausage Panini

$7.50

Chicken Panini

$7.95

Veal Panini

$8.50

Chicken Marsala Panini

$9.75

Veal Marsala Panini

$9.95

Chicken Francese Panini

$9.75

Veal Francese Panini

$10.50

Veal & Peppers Panini

$10.50

Veal & Broccoli Rabe Panini

$10.50

Italian Tuna Salad Panini

$9.50

Peppers & Eggs Panini

$7.50

Potatoes & Eggs Panini

$7.50

Sausage & Peppers Panini

$8.75

Sausage & Broccoli-Rabe Panini

$9.95

Chicken Cutlet, Lettuce, Tomato & Fresh Mozzarella Panini

$9.95

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato & Fresh Mozzarella Panini

$9.95

Chicken Cutlet, Broccoli-Rabe & Fresh Mozzarella Panini

$10.75

Grilled Chicken, Roasted Peppers & Fresh Mozzarella Panini

$10.75

Philly Cheese Steak w/Peppers & Onions Panini

$11.95

Ham, Provolone, Lettuce & Tomato Panini

$9.50

Grilled Chicken & Broccoli Rabe Panini

$9.95

Meatball Parm Panini

$8.75

Eggplant Parm Panini

$8.75

Sausage Parm Panini

$8.75

Chicken Parm Panini

$9.50

Sausage & Pepper Parm Panini

$9.95

Veal Parm Panini

$9.50

Chicken Marsala Parm Panini

$10.50

Veal Marsala Parm Panini

$10.95

Chicken Francese Parm Panini

$10.50

Veal Francese Parm Panini

$10.95

Shrimp Parm Panini

$10.95

Zuppe

Vegetable Soup

$6.50+

Minestrone Soup

$6.95+

Chicken Noodle Soup

$5.95+

Tortellini Soup

$7.50+

Pasta É Fagioli

$8.95

Insalate

Garden Salad

$6.75+

Caesar Salad

$7.50

Antipasto Salad

$10.95

Caprese Salad

$11.50

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.95

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.50

Italian Tuna Salad

$9.95

Calamari Salad

$12.50

Shrimp Salad

$13.50

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$14.50

Seafood Salad

$17.00

Contorni

Zucchini Contorni

$6.50

Broccoli Contorni

$6.50

Eggplant Contorni

$6.50

Spinach Contorni

$6.50

Broccoli-Rabe Contorni

$8.50

Mixed Vegetables Contorni

$6.95

Roasted Potatoes Contorni

$7.95

Meatball Contorni

$2.00

Sausage Contorni

$2.00

Chicken Contorni

$5.00

Primi

Pasta Tomato Sauce

$8.95

Pasta Meatballs

$10.50

Pasta Garlic & Oil

$8.95

Stuffed Shells

$13.50

Baked Ziti

$12.95

Lasagna

$13.95

Pasta Bolognese

$12.95

Pasta Puttanesca

$12.75

Pasta Primavera

$12.95

Pasta Boscagliola

$12.95

Pasta alla Vodka

$12.95

Pasta Alfredo

$12.95

Pesto

$12.95

Pasta Arrabbiata

$13.95

Pasta Broccoli-Rabe & Sausage

$14.95

Pasta Chicken & Broccoli

$13.95

Pasta Clam Sauce

$13.95

Pasta Gamberetti

$17.50

Pasta Seafood

$22.95

Pasta Dino’s Special

$17.95

Cheese Ravioli

$11.95

Cheese Ravioli w/Bolognese

$12.95

Meat Ravioli

$12.95

Meat Ravioli w/Bolognese

$13.95

Cheese Tortellini

$12.95

Cheese Tortellini w/Bolognese

$13.95

Meat Tortellini

$13.25

Meat Tortellini w/Bolognese

$14.25

Secondi

Chicken Parmigiana

$15.95

Chicken Francese

$15.95

Chicken Involtini

$16.95

Chicken Milanese

$15.95

Chicken Marsala

$15.95

Chicken Piccata

$15.95

Veal Parmigiana

$16.50

Veal Francese

$16.50

Veal Involtini

$17.95

Veal Milanese

$16.50

Veal Marsala

$16.50

Veal Piccata

$16.50

Veal Pizzaiuolo

$16.50

Veal & Peppers

$16.50

Chicken Scarpatello

$15.95

Chicken Bruschetta

$15.95

Chicken w/Broccoli

$15.95

Chicken Fiorentina

$15.95

Sausage & Peppers

$15.50

Sausage Parmigiana

$15.50

Sausage & Broccoli-Rabe

$16.95

Eggplant Parmigiana

$14.95

Eggplant Involtini

$15.95

Bruno’s Special

$16.50

Ny Strip Steak

$23.50

Steak Pizzaiuolo

$23.50

Pesce

Calamari Marinara

$16.50

Fried Calamari

$16.50

Shrimp Scampi

$19.95

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$19.95

Shrimp Parmigiana

$19.95

Shrimp Francese

$19.95

Shrimp Oreganata

$19.95

Filet Of Sole

$19.95

Filet Of Sole Francese

$19.95

Mussels

$17.95

Frutti Di Mare

$23.95

Desserts

Tiramisu

$5.50

Profiterole

$5.50

Bomba

$5.50

Lemon Sorbet

$5.50

Strawberry Shortcake

$5.50

Bevande

Bottles

2 Liter Bottles

$4.50

Juices

$2.50

Pellegrino

$6.00

Aqua Panna

$6.00

Beer

$6.00

Bottle of Wine

$28.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We have a passion for food and we pride ourselves in making the best tasting pizza and Italian dishes, that's why we use only the finest and freshest ingredients. We don't take any shortcuts: we use no microwaves or frozen foods. Everything is made fresh daily, from our minestrone to our Sicilian slice, using traditional homemade family recipes that have been passed through the generations.

Website

Location

30-01 Broadway, Astoria, NY 11106

Directions

Gallery
Dino's Pizzeria image
Dino's Pizzeria image

Similar restaurants in your area

Best Pizza Shop
orange star4.0 • 166
3220 34th Ave Astoria, NY 11106
View restaurantnext
Slice - Astoria Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
3812 Broadway Astoria, NY 11103
View restaurantnext
Slice Astoria 30th ave
orange star4.4 • 458
37-08 30th Ave Astoria, NY 11103
View restaurantnext
33-21 31st Ave - NY, Astoria [1]
orange starNo Reviews
33-21 31st Ave Long Island City, NY 11103
View restaurantnext
Vesta Trattoria And Wine Bar
orange starNo Reviews
2102 30th Avenue Astoria, NY 11105
View restaurantnext
Bareburger Gift Card
orange starNo Reviews
31-01 Vernon Blvd. Long Island City, NY 11106
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Astoria

Bel Aire Diner
orange star4.0 • 3,888
3191 21 Street Astoria, NY 11106
View restaurantnext
Enthaice Thai Kitchen
orange star4.2 • 2,120
3320 31st Ave Astoria, NY 11106
View restaurantnext
Rizzo's Fine Pizza - Astoria
orange star4.3 • 1,623
3013 Steinway St Astoria, NY 11103
View restaurantnext
Butcher Bar
orange star4.5 • 1,438
37-10 30th Ave Astoria, NY 11103
View restaurantnext
The Pomeroy - 3612 Ditmars Blvd
orange star4.6 • 1,280
3612 Ditmars Blvd Astoria, NY 11105
View restaurantnext
Tufino Pizzeria
orange star4.2 • 1,227
36-08 Ditmars Blvd Astoria, NY 11105
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston