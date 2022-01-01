Dino's Wood Fired Pizza & Grill Order Online

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Chicken
Sandwiches

Dino's Wood Fired Pizza & Grill

No reviews yet

946 Grady Avenue

charlottesville, VA 22903

Artisan Pizzas

Say Cheese 16"

$15.00

Tomato Base, Mozzarella

The Hooville 16"

$19.00

Ricotta Base, Mushrooms, Spinach, Garlic

The Queen 16"

$22.49

Tomato Base, Mozzarella, Basil, Parmesan, Garlic, Oregano

The Homecoming 16"

$16.50

Tomato Base, Mozzarella, Pepperoni

Brown's 16"

$22.49

Pesto Base, Mozzarella, Grilled Tomatoes, Feta, Garlic, Kalamata Olives, Spinach

Gimme Meat 16"

$22.49

Tomato Base, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham

Yes Please 16"

$22.49

Pesto Base, Mozzarella, Grilled Tomatoes, Prosciutto, Garlic

Rina's 16"

$22.49

White Base, Mozzarella, Bacon, Buffalo Chicken

Let's Eat 16"

$22.49

Ricotta Base, Mozzarella, Bacon, Roast Chicken, Ranch

The Lawn 16"

$22.49

Tomato Base, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Spinach, Onion, Mushrooms, Green Peppers

Let's Go 16"

$22.49

Pesto Base, Mozzarella, Goat Cheese, Spinach, Grilled Onion, Garlic, Balsamic Glaze

Be Conscious 16"

$22.49

BBQ Base, Mozzarella, Chicken, Pineapple, Grilled Onion

Hello Sunshine 16"

$22.49

Tomato Base, Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple

Antonio's 16"

$22.49

Balsamic Glaze, Figs, Garlic, Pesto Base, Prosciutto

Henry's Buffalo 16"

$22.49

Say Cheese 12"

$12.64

Tomato Base, Mozzarella

The Hooville 12"

$16.00

Ricotta Base, Mushrooms, Spinach, Garlic

The Queen 12"

$17.89

Tomato Base, Mozzarella, Basil, Parmesan, Garlic, Oregano

The Homecoming 12"

$12.64

Tomato Base, Mozzarella, Pepperoni

Brown's 12"

$17.89

Pesto Base, Mozzarella, Grilled Tomatoes, Feta, Garlic, Kalamata Olives, Spinach

Gimme Meat 12"

$17.89

Tomato Base, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham

Yes Please 12"

$17.89

Pesto Base, Mozzarella, Grilled Tomatoes, Prosciutto, Garlic

Rina's 12"

$17.89

Ricotta Base, Mozzarella, Bacon, Buffalo Chicken

Let's Eat 12"

$17.89

Ricotta Base, Mozzarella, Bacon, Roast Chicken, Ranch

The Lawn 12"

$17.89

Tomato Base, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Spinach, Onion, Mushrooms, Green Peppers

Let's Go 12"

$17.89

Pesto Base, Mozzarella, Goat Cheese, Spinach, Grilled Onion, Garlic, Balsamic Glaze

Be Conscious 12"

$17.89

BBQ Base, Mozzarella, Chicken, Pineapple, Grilled Onion

Hello Sunshine 12"

$17.89

Tomato Base, Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple

Antonio's 12"

$17.89

Balsamic Glaze, Figs, Garlic, Pesto Base, Prosciutto

Henry's Buffalo 12"

$17.89

Say Cheese- 10"

$9.00

Tomato Base, Mozzarella

The Hooville 10"

$11.00

Ricotta Base, Mushrooms, Spinach, Garlic

The Queen 10"

$12.64

Tomato Base, Mozzarella, Basil, Parmesan, Garlic, Oregano

The Homecoming 10"

$10.00

Tomato Base, Mozzarella, Pepperoni

Brown's 10"

$12.64

Pesto Base, Mozzarella, Grilled Tomatoes, Feta, Garlic, Kalamata Olives, Spinach

Gimme Meat 10"

$12.64

Tomato Base, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham

Yes Please 10"

$12.50

Pesto Base, Mozzarella, Grilled Tomatoes, Prosciutto, Garlic

Rina's 10"

$12.64

Ricotta Base, Mozzarella, Bacon, Buffalo Chicken

Let's Eat 10"

$12.50

Ricotta Base, Mozzarella, Bacon, Roast Chicken, Ranch

The Lawn 10"

$12.64

Tomato Base, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Spinach, Onion, Mushrooms, Green Peppers

Let's Go 10"

$12.50

Pesto Base, Mozzarella, Goat Cheese, Spinach, Grilled Onion, Garlic, Balsamic Glaze

Be Conscious 10"

$12.64

BBQ Base, Mozzarella, Chicken, Pineapple, Grilled Onion

Hello Sunshine 10"

$12.64

Tomato Base, Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple

Antonio's 10"

$12.50

Balsamic Glaze, Figs, Garlic, Pesto Base, Prosciutto

Henry's Buffalo 10"

$12.64

Pizzas

10” Pizza

$9.00

12" Pizza

$12.64

16" Pizza

$15.00

Calzones

Sign Me Up

$12.00

Spring Chicken

$12.00

The Rotunda

$12.00

Veggie Calzone

$12.00

Pepperoni Calzone

$9.00

Appetizers

10 Boneless Wings

$14.00

Cheese Bread Sticks

$7.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

French Fries

$4.00

Bacon & Cheese Fries

$7.00

2oz Sauce

$0.50

4oz Sauce

$1.00

Salads

Greek Salad

$10.00

Kale Me Crazy

$11.00

Call Me Cesar

$9.00

Hello Sumer

$9.00

Wraps

Build your own Wrap

$9.00Out of stock

Falafel Wrap

$9.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.00

Caesar Wrap

Chicken Gyro Wrap

$10.00

Ranch Chicken & Bacon Wrap

Buffalo Chicken wrap

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Bowls

Build Your Own Bowl

$13.00

1x base + 4x vegetables + 1x protein + 2x garnish

TexMex

$13.00

Rice, chicken, pico de gallo, corn, guacamole, cheese, sour cream, chips, chipotle sauce

Mediterranean

$13.00

Rice, chicken, lettuce, coleslaw, tomatoes, cucumbers, tzatziki sauce, feta cheese

Fancy Schmancy

$12.00

rice, falafel, greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, tzatziki, hummus

Pastas

Chicken Parmigiano

$15.95

Eggplant Parmigiano

$14.92

Chicken Alfredo

$15.95

Shrimp Alfredo

$17.95

Baked Spaghetti

$12.95

Homemade Lasagna

$12.00

Buffalo Mac And Cheese

$16.95

Sides

Coleslaw

$3.75

Side salad

$5.00

French fries

$5.00

Byrani rice, vegetables

$5.00

Friend plantains

$5.00

Drinks

AHA Sparkling Water - blueberry pomegranate

$2.50

Bottle Water

$1.50

Coke (bottle)

$2.50

Coke Zero (bottle)

$2.50

Fanta (bottle)

$2.50

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.50

Gold Peak Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.50

Sprite (bottle)

$2.50

Extras

Ranch ( 4 oz )

$1.00

Blue Cheese ( 4 oz )

$1.00

Greek ( 4 oz )

$1.00

Balsamic ( 4 oz )

$1.00

Raspberry Vin. ( 4 oz )

$1.00

Ceasar ( 4 oz )

$1.00

Tahini ( 4 oz )

$1.00

Marinara Sauce ( 4 oz )

$1.00

Drinks (Copy)

Coke Products

$3.00

Bottle Water

$1.80

Pepsi Products

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

WE ARE NOW OPEN FOR PICKUP!

Location

946 Grady Avenue, charlottesville, VA 22903

Directions

Gallery
Dino's Wood Fired Pizza & Rotisserie Chicken image
Dino's Wood Fired Pizza & Rotisserie Chicken image

