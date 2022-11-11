Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
American

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

5,428 Reviews

$$

604 Union Street

Brooklyn, NY 11215

Order Again

Popular Items

2 Meat Combo
3 Meat Combo
6 Bar-B-Que Wings

Appetizers - Brooklyn

3 Bar-B-Que Wings

3 Bar-B-Que Wings

$6.00

Spice-rubbed, pit-smoked, grill finished, with blue cheese dressing & celery. GF

6 Bar-B-Que Wings

6 Bar-B-Que Wings

$12.00

Spice-rubbed, pit-smoked, grill finished, with blue cheese dressing & celery. GF

13 Bar-B-Que Wings

13 Bar-B-Que Wings

$20.95

Spice-rubbed, pit-smoked, grill finished, with blue cheese dressing & celery. GF

Green Tomatoes Small

Green Tomatoes Small

$8.50Out of stock

Panko crusted, crispy fried, Pecorino Romano, buttermilk ranch dressing

Green Tomatoes Large

Green Tomatoes Large

$12.00Out of stock

Panko crusted, crispy fried, Pecorino Romano, buttermilk ranch dressing

Deviled Eggs 3

Deviled Eggs 3

$6.50

Cajun spiced & topped with chives. GF

Deviled Eggs 6

Deviled Eggs 6

$12.00

Cajun spiced & topped with chives. GF

Pork Slider

Pork Slider

$5.50Out of stock

Pickles, BBQ sauce

Pork Belly Slider

Pork Belly Slider

$7.00Out of stock

Pickled onion & jalapeño, K-Pow Korean BBQ sauce

Prime Brisket Slider

Prime Brisket Slider

$7.50Out of stock

Pickled Onion & Jalapeno, horsey mayo, BBQ Sauce

Cheeseburger Slider

Cheeseburger Slider

$5.50Out of stock

Pickles, zip sauce

3 Sliders

3 Sliders

$16.00Out of stock

Served on grilled potato rolls

4 Sliders

$21.00Out of stock

Served on grilled potato rolls

Bowls & Salads - Brooklyn

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$10.50

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomatoes, radish, carrot, cornbread, spiced walnuts

Entrees - Brooklyn

1/4 Rack Ribs

1/4 Rack Ribs

$17.00

St. Louis Ribs, Dry Rubbed and Slow Smoked, Lightly Glazed with Our Original BBQ Sauce. Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF

1/2 Rack Ribs

1/2 Rack Ribs

$24.00

St. Louis Ribs, Dry Rubbed and Slow Smoked, Lightly Glazed with Our Original BBQ Sauce. Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF

3/4 Rack Ribs

3/4 Rack Ribs

$32.00

St. Louis Ribs, Dry Rubbed and Slow Smoked, Lightly Glazed with Our Original BBQ Sauce. Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF

Full Rack Ribs

Full Rack Ribs

$40.00

St. Louis Ribs, Dry Rubbed and Slow Smoked, Lightly Glazed with Our Original BBQ Sauce. Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF

Sweetheart

$44.00

Full rack of ribs + 4 homemade sides. GF

Big Ass Pork Plate

Big Ass Pork Plate

$21.00Out of stock

Hand pulled pork shoulder, original sauce, piled high with house-cured pickles. GF

Brisket Plate

Brisket Plate

$24.00

30 day aged Prime beef, hand sliced, lean and moist with pickled onion & jalapeños. GF

1/2 BBQ Chicken

1/2 BBQ Chicken

$19.50

Antibiotic and cage-free, apple-brined, pit-smoked, glazed with our original sauce. GF

Tres Ninos

Tres Ninos

$20.00Out of stock

A Petite Sampling of Brisket, Ribs and Pork. GF

2 Meat Combo

$24.00

Be your Own Pit Boss. Choose your Meats, Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF with no cornbread.

3 Meat Combo

3 Meat Combo

$30.00

Be your Own Pit Boss. Choose your Meats, Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF with no cornbread.

Family Style Package

Family Style Package

$94.00

Serves 4-6. Whole Chicken, Full Rack of Ribs, One Pound Brisket or Pork, Three Sides, Cornbread.

Sandwiches - Brooklyn

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

1/3 lb. hand-pulled pork shoulder, original sauce, pickles, grilled potato roll. Comes with 1 Side. Remove Roll for GF.

Pork Memphis

Pork Memphis

$16.50Out of stock

1/3 lb. hand-pulled pork shoulder, original sauce, grilled potato roll. Your choice of sweet & sour or creamy slaw. Comes with 1 Side.

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$17.00Out of stock

Mojito pulled pork, grilled ham, Swiss, pickles, mustard, pressed roll

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$17.00

1/3 lb. Prime aged beef, hand sliced, pickled onions & jalapeños, horsey mayo, original sauce, grilled potato roll

Texas Salute Sandwich

$17.00

Split hot link sausage, melted cheddar, prime brisket, pickled onion and jalapeno

BBQ Bahn Mi

$17.50

Korean BBQ, sweet & sour red cabbage, shredded carrots, spicy cucumber, cilantro, zip sauce, pressed roll

Power Couple

Power Couple

$16.00Out of stock

Best of both worlds. Prime Brisket and Pork Memphis Sliders on potato rolls. Your choice of sweet & sour or creamy slaw. Remove Roll for GF.

Mr. Crisp

Mr. Crisp

$16.00

Crispy fried chicken breast, house cured pickles, coleslaw, zip sauce, grilled potato roll

Chimi Chicken Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Pulled chicken, chimichurri, smoked onions, mayo, melted swiss.

Hello Buffalo Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Pulled chicken, Hello Buffalo Sauce, blue cheese dressing, pickled celery.

Ode To Big Bob Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Pulled chicken, Alabama white sauce, bread and butter red slaw.

Dino Burger

Dino Burger

$16.00

Certified Angus Beef ®, BBQ basted, lettuce, beefsteak tomato, red onion, melted American. Remove Roll for GF.

Bacon Deluxe Burger

Bacon Deluxe Burger

$17.00

Certified Angus Beef ®, BBQ basted, caramelized tangy onions, thick-cut bacon, melted Swiss, pickles.

The Pitmaster Burger

The Pitmaster Burger

$17.00

Certified Angus Beef ®, BBQ basted, smoked plum tomatoes, melted cheddar, red onion, burnt ends. Remove Roll for GF.

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$16.00

Plant Based Burger, Caramelized BBQ Onions, melted cheddar, smoked plum tomatoes, pickle, zip sauce

BBQ Beef Cheesesteak Sand

BBQ Beef Cheesesteak Sand

$17.00

Served on a pressed long roll with sautéed tangy onions, poblano peppers, BBQ & melted cheese choice

BBQ Mushroom Ruben Sandwich

BBQ Mushroom Ruben Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Smoked portobello “burnt ends”, tangy onions, red slaw, melted swiss, zip sauce, pressed long roll

Catfish Po-Boy Sandwich

Catfish Po-Boy Sandwich

$16.00

Crispy cornmeal crusted, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickled onion & jalapeños, tartar sauce, pressed long roll

Shrimp Po-Boy Sandwich

$16.00

Cajun fried shrimp, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickled onion & jalapeños, tartar sauce, pressed long roll.

Dino BBQ Bag Chips (1oz)

Dino BBQ Bag Chips (1oz)

$1.00

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que Sensuous Slathering Wavy BBQ Potato Chips.

Kids - Brooklyn

Pork Slider Kids

Pork Slider Kids

$8.00Out of stock
Beef Slider Kids

Beef Slider Kids

$8.00Out of stock
Burger Slider Kids

Burger Slider Kids

$8.00Out of stock
3 Wings Kids

3 Wings Kids

$8.00

Spice-rubbed, pit-smoked, grill finished, with blue cheese dressing & celery. GF

Leg/Thigh Kids

$8.00

1/4 Chicken Breast/Wing Kids

$8.00
Chicken Fingers Kids

Chicken Fingers Kids

$8.00
Mac & Cheese Kids

Mac & Cheese Kids

$8.00
Grilled Cheese Kids

Grilled Cheese Kids

$8.00

Desserts - Brooklyn

Chocolate Ice Box Pie

$7.50Out of stock

Dark chocolate custard in chocolate cookie crust and chocolate chips.

Key Lime Pie

$7.50Out of stock

Fresh squeezed lime custard and graham cracker crust.

Peanut Butter Pie

$7.50Out of stock

Peanut butter cookie crust, peanut butter cream filling and dark chocolate ganache.

Salted Caramel Cookie Bar

Salted Caramel Cookie Bar

$5.50Out of stock

Crispy and soft chocolate chip cookies stuffed with gooey salted caramel with a chocolate crust

Sides - Brooklyn

Dino BBQ Bag Chips (1oz)

Dino BBQ Bag Chips (1oz)

$1.00

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que Sensuous Slathering Wavy BBQ Potato Chips.

Asian Cucumber Salad Side

$4.00

BBQ Beans w/pork (GF) Side

$4.00

BBQ Fried Rice Side

$4.00

Cajun Corn Side

$4.00

Coleslaw (GF) Side

$4.00Out of stock

Mac & Cheese Side

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes W/Gravy Side

$4.00

Potato Salad (GF) Side

$4.00

Simmered Greens W/Smk Turkey (GF) Side

$4.00
Side Cornbread

Side Cornbread

$1.25

2 hunks of Homemade Cornbread

Side Dressing

$0.50

Pints - Brooklyn

Asian Cucumber Salad Pint

$7.50
BBQ Beans w/pork (GF) Pint

BBQ Beans w/pork (GF) Pint

$7.50

with pork

BBQ Fried Rice Pint

$7.50

Cajun Corn Pint

$7.50
Coleslaw (GF) Pint

Coleslaw (GF) Pint

$7.50
Mac & Cheese Pint

Mac & Cheese Pint

$7.50
Mashed Potatoes W/Gravy Pint

Mashed Potatoes W/Gravy Pint

$7.50

Potato Salad (GF) Pint

$7.50
Simmered Greens W/Smk Turkey (GF) Pint

Simmered Greens W/Smk Turkey (GF) Pint

$7.50

with smoked turkey

Quarts - Brooklyn

Asian Cucumber Salad Qt

$13.00
BBQ Beans w/pork (GF) Qt

BBQ Beans w/pork (GF) Qt

$13.00

with pork

BBQ Fried Rice Qt

$13.00Out of stock

Cajun Corn Qt

$13.00
Coleslaw (GF) Qt

Coleslaw (GF) Qt

$13.00Out of stock
Mac & Cheese Qt

Mac & Cheese Qt

$13.00
Mashed Potatoes W/Gravy Qt

Mashed Potatoes W/Gravy Qt

$13.00

Potato Salad (GF) Qt

$13.00
Simmered Greens W/Smk Turkey (GF) Qt

Simmered Greens W/Smk Turkey (GF) Qt

$13.00Out of stock

with smoked turkey

Beverages - Brooklyn

Bottle Water

$3.00

Dasani

Cola 20oz Bottle

$3.00

Diet Cola 20oz Bottle

$3.00

Gingerale 20oz Bottle

$3.00

Grape 20oz Bottle

$3.00

Orange 20oz Bottle

$3.00

Sierra Mist 20oz Bottle

$3.00

Saranac Orange Cream Bottle

$3.50Out of stock

Saranac Root Beer Bottle

$3.50

Saranac Shirley Temple Bottle

$3.50

Pure Leaf Lemon Tea Bottle

$3.00Out of stock

Black Cherry Seltzer Bottle

$3.00Out of stock

Saranac Ginger Beer Bottle

$3.50Out of stock

Retail Sauce - Brooklyn

BTL Big Action

$3.99Out of stock

BTL Devil's Duel

$3.99Out of stock

BTL Foreplay

$3.99Out of stock

BTL Garlic Chipotle

$3.99

BTL Honey Garlic

$3.99

BTL Hot Honey Gold Sauce

$5.00Out of stock

BTL Red Chili Sour Cherry Sauce

$5.00Out of stock

BTL Sensuous Slathering sauce

$3.99

BTL Wango Tango

$3.99

Saddlebag of Sauce

$17.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Built-in 1941, 604 Union St. housed a motor freight company and later the Perfect Steel Rule Die Corp. before becoming the Brooklyn Dinosaur Bar-B-Que.

Location

604 Union Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215

Directions

