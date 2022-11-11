Barbeque
American
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
5,428 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Built-in 1941, 604 Union St. housed a motor freight company and later the Perfect Steel Rule Die Corp. before becoming the Brooklyn Dinosaur Bar-B-Que.
604 Union Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
