Barbeque

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

1,210 Reviews

$$

700 W. 125th Street at 12th

New York, NY 10027

Popular Items

13 Bar-B-Que Wings
2 Meat Combo
6 Bar-B-Que Wings

Appetizers - Harlem

3 Bar-B-Que Wings

3 Bar-B-Que Wings

$6.00

Spice-rubbed, pit-smoked, grill finished, with blue cheese dressing & celery. GF

6 Bar-B-Que Wings

6 Bar-B-Que Wings

$12.00

Spice-rubbed, pit-smoked, grill finished, with blue cheese dressing & celery. GF

13 Bar-B-Que Wings

13 Bar-B-Que Wings

$20.95

Spice-rubbed, pit-smoked, grill finished, with blue cheese dressing & celery. GF

Green Tomatoes Small

Green Tomatoes Small

$8.50

Panko crusted, crispy fried, Pecorino Romano, buttermilk ranch dressing

Green Tomatoes Large

Green Tomatoes Large

$12.00

Panko crusted, crispy fried, Pecorino Romano, buttermilk ranch dressing

Deviled Eggs 3

Deviled Eggs 3

$6.50

Cajun spiced & topped with chives. GF

Deviled Eggs 6

Deviled Eggs 6

$12.00

Cajun spiced & topped with chives. GF

Pork Slider

Pork Slider

$5.50

Pickles, BBQ sauce

Prime Brisket Slider

Prime Brisket Slider

$7.50

Pickled Onion & Jalapeno, horsey mayo, BBQ Sauce

Cheeseburger Slider

Cheeseburger Slider

$5.50

Pickles, zip sauce

3 Sliders

3 Sliders

$16.00

Served on grilled potato rolls

4 Sliders

$21.00

Served on grilled potato rolls

Bowls & Salads - Harlem

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$10.50

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomatoes, radish, carrot, cornbread, spiced walnuts

Entrees - Harlem

1/4 Rack Ribs

1/4 Rack Ribs

$17.00

St. Louis Ribs, Dry Rubbed and Slow Smoked, Lightly Glazed with Our Original BBQ Sauce. Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF

1/2 Rack Ribs

1/2 Rack Ribs

$24.00

St. Louis Ribs, Dry Rubbed and Slow Smoked, Lightly Glazed with Our Original BBQ Sauce. Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF

3/4 Rack Ribs

3/4 Rack Ribs

$32.00

St. Louis Ribs, Dry Rubbed and Slow Smoked, Lightly Glazed with Our Original BBQ Sauce. Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF

Full Rack Ribs

Full Rack Ribs

$40.00

St. Louis Ribs, Dry Rubbed and Slow Smoked, Lightly Glazed with Our Original BBQ Sauce. Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF

Sweetheart

$44.00

Full rack of ribs + 4 homemade sides. GF

Big Ass Pork Plate

Big Ass Pork Plate

$21.00

Hand pulled pork shoulder, original sauce, piled high with house-cured pickles. GF

Brisket Plate

Brisket Plate

$24.00

30 day aged Prime beef, hand sliced, lean and moist with pickled onion & jalapeños. GF

1/2 BBQ Chicken

1/2 BBQ Chicken

$19.50

Antibiotic and cage-free, apple-brined, pit-smoked, glazed with our original sauce. GF

Chicken Steak

Chicken Steak

$20.50

Mojito marinated, boneless, skinless breast, smoked onions & chimichurri. Add peppers, mushrooms & provolone +$2

Tres Ninos

Tres Ninos

$20.00

A Petite Sampling of Brisket, Ribs and Pork. GF

2 Meat Combo

$24.00

Be your Own Pit Boss. Choose your Meats, Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF with no cornbread.

3 Meat Combo

3 Meat Combo

$30.00

Be your Own Pit Boss. Choose your Meats, Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF with no cornbread.

Family Style Package

Family Style Package

$94.00

Serves 4-6. Whole Chicken, Full Rack of Ribs, One Pound Brisket or Pork, Three Sides, Cornbread.

Sandwiches - Harlem

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

1/3 lb. hand-pulled pork shoulder, original sauce, pickles, grilled potato roll. Comes with 1 Side. Remove Roll for GF.

Pork Memphis

Pork Memphis

$16.50

1/3 lb. hand-pulled pork shoulder, original sauce, grilled potato roll. Your choice of sweet & sour or creamy slaw. Comes with 1 Side.

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$17.00

Mojito pulled pork, grilled ham, Swiss, pickles, mustard, pressed roll

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$17.00

1/3 lb. Prime aged beef, hand sliced, pickled onions & jalapeños, horsey mayo, original sauce, grilled potato roll

Brisket Bahn Mi

$17.50

Korean BBQ, sweet & sour red cabbage, shredded carrots, spicy cucumber, cilantro, zip sauce, pressed roll

BBQ Beef Cheesesteak Sand

BBQ Beef Cheesesteak Sand

$17.00

Served on a pressed long roll with sautéed tangy onions, poblano peppers, BBQ & melted cheese choice

Power Couple

Power Couple

$16.00

Best of both worlds. Prime Brisket and Pork Memphis Sliders on potato rolls. Your choice of sweet & sour or creamy slaw. Remove Roll for GF.

Chimi Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Pulled chicken, chimichurri, smoked onions, mayo, melted swiss.

BBQ Chicken Cheesesteak Sand

$17.00

Served on a pressed long roll with sautéed tangy onions, poblano peppers, BBQ & melted cheese choice

Mr. Crisp

Mr. Crisp

$16.00

Crispy fried chicken breast, house cured pickles, coleslaw, zip sauce, grilled potato roll

Hello Buffalo Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Pulled chicken, Hello Buffalo Sauce, blue cheese dressing, pickled celery.

Dino Burger

Dino Burger

$16.00

Certified Angus Beef ®, BBQ basted, lettuce, beefsteak tomato, red onion, melted American. Remove Roll for GF.

Bacon Deluxe Burger

Bacon Deluxe Burger

$17.00

Certified Angus Beef ®, BBQ basted, caramelized tangy onions, thick-cut bacon, melted Swiss, pickles.

The Pitmaster Burger

The Pitmaster Burger

$17.00

Certified Angus Beef ®, BBQ basted, smoked plum tomatoes, melted cheddar, red onion, burnt ends. Remove Roll for GF.

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$16.00

Plant Based Burger, Caramelized BBQ Onions, melted cheddar, smoked plum tomatoes, pickle, zip sauce

BBQ Mushroom Ruben Sandwich

BBQ Mushroom Ruben Sandwich

$16.00

Smoked portobello “burnt ends”, tangy onions, red slaw, melted swiss, zip sauce, pressed long roll

Catfish Po-Boy Sandwich

Catfish Po-Boy Sandwich

$16.00

Crispy cornmeal crusted, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickled onion & jalapeños, tartar sauce, pressed long roll

Dino BBQ Bag Chips (1oz)

Dino BBQ Bag Chips (1oz)

$1.00

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que Sensuous Slathering Wavy BBQ Potato Chips.

Kids - Harlem

Pork Slider Kids

Pork Slider Kids

$8.00
Beef Slider Kids

Beef Slider Kids

$8.00
Burger Slider Kids

Burger Slider Kids

$8.00
3 Wings Kids

3 Wings Kids

$8.00

Spice-rubbed, pit-smoked, grill finished, with blue cheese dressing & celery. GF

Leg/Thigh Kids

$8.00

1/4 Chicken Breast/Wing Kids

$8.00
Chicken Fingers Kids

Chicken Fingers Kids

$8.00
Mac & Cheese Kids

Mac & Cheese Kids

$8.00

Fried Rice Kids

$8.00
Grilled Cheese Kids

Grilled Cheese Kids

$8.00

Desserts - Harlem

Chocolate Ice Box Pie

$7.50

Dark chocolate custard in chocolate cookie crust and chocolate chips.

Peanut Butter Pie

$7.50

Peanut butter cookie crust, peanut butter cream filling and dark chocolate ganache.

Key Lime Pie

$7.50

Fresh squeezed lime custard and graham cracker crust.

Salted Caramel Cookie Bar

Salted Caramel Cookie Bar

$5.50

Crispy and soft chocolate chip cookies stuffed with gooey salted caramel with a chocolate crust

Sides - Harlem

Dino BBQ Bag Chips (1oz)

Dino BBQ Bag Chips (1oz)

$1.00

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que Sensuous Slathering Wavy BBQ Potato Chips.

Asian Cucumber Salad Side

$4.00

BBQ Beans w/pork (GF) Side

$4.00

BBQ Fried Rice Side

$4.00

Coleslaw (GF) Side

$4.00

Mac & Cheese Side

$4.00

Potato Salad (GF) Side

$4.00

Simmered Greens (GF) Side

$4.00

Whipped Sweet Potato Side

$4.00
Side Cornbread

Side Cornbread

$1.25

2 hunks of Homemade Cornbread

Side Dressing

$0.50

Pints - Harlem

Asian Cucumber Salad Pint

$7.50
BBQ Beans w/pork (GF) Pint

BBQ Beans w/pork (GF) Pint

$7.50

with pork

BBQ Fried Rice Pint

$7.50
Coleslaw (GF) Pint

Coleslaw (GF) Pint

$7.50
Mac & Cheese Pint

Mac & Cheese Pint

$7.50

Potato Salad (GF) Pint

$7.50
Simmered Greens (GF) Pint

Simmered Greens (GF) Pint

$7.50

with smoked turkey

Whipped Sweet Potatoes Pint

$7.50

Quarts - Harlem

Asian Cucumber Salad Qt

$13.00
BBQ Beans w/pork (GF) Qt

BBQ Beans w/pork (GF) Qt

$13.00

with pork

BBQ Fried Rice Qt

$13.00
Coleslaw (GF) Qt

Coleslaw (GF) Qt

$13.00
Mac & Cheese Qt

Mac & Cheese Qt

$13.00

Potato Salad (GF) Qt

$13.00
Simmered Greens (GF) Qt

Simmered Greens (GF) Qt

$13.00

with smoked turkey

Whipped Sweet Potatoes Qt

$13.00
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Situated underneath the Riverside Drive Viaduct at 125th Street in the West Harlem neighborhood of Manhattan, the Harlem Dinosaur BBQ occupies a two-story brick building close to Harlem’s famous Cotton Club nightclub.

700 W. 125th Street at 12th, New York, NY 10027

