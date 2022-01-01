- Home
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
13,504 Reviews
$$
99 Court Street
Rochester, NY 14604
Popular Items
Appetizers - Rochester
1/4# Drunken Shrimp
PEEL & EAT shrimp cooked in a boil of beer, herbs & spices. Served COLD with habanero cocktail sauce
1/2# Drunken Shrimp
PEEL & EAT shrimp cooked in a boil of beer, herbs & spices. Served COLD with habanero cocktail sauce
3 Bar-B-Que Wings
Spice-rubbed, pit-smoked, grill finished, with blue cheese dressing & celery. GF
6 Bar-B-Que Wings
Spice-rubbed, pit-smoked, grill finished, with blue cheese dressing & celery. GF
13 Bar-B-Que Wings
Spice-rubbed, pit-smoked, grill finished, with blue cheese dressing & celery. GF
Green Tomatoes Small
Panko crusted, crispy fried, Pecorino Romano, buttermilk ranch dressing
Green Tomatoes Large
Panko crusted, crispy fried, Pecorino Romano, buttermilk ranch dressing
Deviled Eggs 3
Cajun spiced & topped with chives. GF
Deviled Eggs 6
Cajun spiced & topped with chives. GF
Pork Slider
Pickles, BBQ sauce
Prime Brisket Slider
Pickled Onion & Jalapeno, horsey mayo, BBQ Sauce
Cheeseburger Slider
Pickles, zip sauce
3 Sliders
Served on grilled potato rolls
4 Sliders
Served on grilled potato rolls
Bowls & Salads - Rochester
Entrees - Rochester
1/4 Rack Ribs
St. Louis Ribs, Dry Rubbed and Slow Smoked, Lightly Glazed with Our Original BBQ Sauce. Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF
1/2 Rack Ribs
St. Louis Ribs, Dry Rubbed and Slow Smoked, Lightly Glazed with Our Original BBQ Sauce. Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF
3/4 Rack Ribs
St. Louis Ribs, Dry Rubbed and Slow Smoked, Lightly Glazed with Our Original BBQ Sauce. Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF
Full Rack Ribs
St. Louis Ribs, Dry Rubbed and Slow Smoked, Lightly Glazed with Our Original BBQ Sauce. Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF
Sweetheart
Full rack of ribs + 4 homemade sides. GF
Big Ass Pork Plate
Hand pulled pork shoulder with our slathering or hot honey gold sauce, piled high with house-cured pickles. GF
Brisket Plate
30 day aged Prime beef, hand sliced, lean and moist with pickled onion & jalapeños. GF
1/2 BBQ Chicken
Antibiotic and cage-free, apple-brined, pit-smoked, glazed with our slathering or hot honey gold sauce. GF
Tres Ninos
A Petite Sampling of Brisket, Ribs and Pork. GF
2 Meat Combo
Be your Own Pit Boss. Choose your Meats, Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF with no cornbread.
3 Meat Combo
Be your Own Pit Boss. Choose your Meats, Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF with no cornbread.
1/2 Family Style Package
Serves 2-3. 1/2 Chicken, 1/2 Rack of Ribs, 1/2 Pound Brisket or Pork, two Sides, Cornbread.
Family Style Package
Serves 4-6. Whole Chicken, Full Rack of Ribs, One Pound Brisket or Pork, Three Sides, Cornbread.
Sandwiches - Rochester
Pulled Pork Sandwich
1/3 lb. hand-pulled pork shoulder, original sauce, pickles, grilled potato roll. Comes with 1 Side. Remove Roll for GF.
Pork Memphis
1/3 lb. hand-pulled pork shoulder, original sauce, grilled potato roll. Your choice of sweet & sour or creamy slaw. Comes with 1 Side.
Cuban Sandwich
Mojito pulled pork, grilled ham, Swiss, pickles, mustard, pressed roll
Brisket Sandwich
1/3 lb. Prime aged beef, hand sliced, pickled onions & jalapeños, horsey mayo, original sauce, grilled potato roll
Brisket Bacon Swiss
Prime brisket, thick-cut bacon, melted swiss, horsey mayo, grilled roll
Power Couple
Best of both worlds. Prime Brisket and Pork Memphis Sliders on potato rolls. Your choice of sweet & sour or creamy slaw. Remove Roll for GF.
O.G. Chicken Sandwich
Mojito marinated, BBQ basted, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion & jalapenos, zip sauce, grilled roll
Mr. Crisp
Crispy fried chicken breast, house cured pickles, coleslaw, zip sauce, grilled potato roll
Buffalo Mr. Crisp
Crispy fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, celery salsa verde, blue cheese, grilled roll
Dino Burger
Certified Angus Beef ®, BBQ basted, lettuce, beefsteak tomato, red onion, melted American. Remove Roll for GF.
Bacon Deluxe Burger
Certified Angus Beef ®, BBQ basted, caramelized tangy onions, thick-cut bacon, melted Swiss, pickles.
The Pitmaster Burger
Certified Angus Beef ®, BBQ basted, smoked plum tomatoes, melted cheddar, red onion, burnt ends. Remove Roll for GF.
Impossible Burger
Plant Based Burger, Caramelized BBQ Onions, melted cheddar, smoked plum tomatoes, pickle, zip sauce
BBQ Beef Cheesesteak Sand
Served on a pressed long roll with sautéed tangy onions, poblano peppers, BBQ & melted cheese choice
BBQ Chicken Cheesesteak Sand
Served on a pressed long roll with sautéed tangy onions, poblano peppers, BBQ & melted cheese choice
BBQ Pork Cheesesteak Sand
Served on a pressed long roll with sautéed tangy onions, poblano peppers, BBQ & melted cheese choice
Smoked Portobello Sandwich
Smoked with Montreal seasoning, grilled zucchini, roasted peppers, melted Swiss, red onion, zip sauce, pressed long roll.
Catfish Po-Boy Sandwich
Crispy cornmeal crusted, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickled onion & jalapeños, tartar sauce, pressed long roll
Dino BBQ Bag Chips (1oz)
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que Sensuous Slathering Wavy BBQ Potato Chips.
Kids - Rochester
Desserts - Rochester
Key Lime Pie
Fresh squeezed lime custard and graham cracker crust.
Mississippi Mud
Chocolate cake topped with chocolate ganache, drizzled with berry sauce and topped with whip cream
Salted Caramel Cookie Bar
Crispy and soft chocolate chip cookies stuffed with gooey salted caramel with a chocolate crust
Sides - Rochester
A.K Chili Side
Applesauce Side
Dino BBQ Bag Chips (1oz)
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que Sensuous Slathering Wavy BBQ Potato Chips.
BBQ Beans w/pork (GF) Side
Black Beans & Rice (GF) Side
Cajun Corn Side
Coleslaw (GF) Side
Side Cornbread
2 hunks of Homemade Cornbread
Mac & Cheese Side
Macaroni Salad Side
Mashed Potatoes W/Gravy Side
Simmered Greens W/Smk Turkey (GF) Side
Side Dressing
Pints - Rochester
A.K Chili Pint
Applesauce Pint
BBQ Beans w/pork (GF) Pint
with pork
Black Beans & Rice (GF) Pint
Cajun Corn Pint
Coleslaw (GF) Pint
Mac & Cheese Pint
Macaroni Salad Pint
Mashed Potatoes W/Gravy Pint
Simmered Greens W/Smk Turkey (GF) Pint
with smoked turkey
Tomato Cucumber Sal (GF) Pint
Quarts - Rochester
Beverages - Rochester
Bottle Water
Dasani
Cola 2 Liter
Diet Cola 2 Liter
Sierra Mist 2 Liter
Cola 20oz Bottle
Diet Cola 20oz Bottle
Dr Pepper 20oz Bottle
Gingerale 20oz Bottle
Grape 20oz Bottle
Iced Tea 20oz Bottle
Mountain Dew 20oz Bottle
Orange 20oz Bottle
Sierra Mist 20oz Bottle
Saranac Orange Cream Bottle
Saranac Root Beer Bottle
Saranac Shirley Temple Bottle
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Overlooking the picturesque Genesee River at 99 Court St, Dinosaur BBQ Rochester is located in the heart of Rochester in the former Lehigh Valley Railroad Station, built-in 1905.
99 Court Street, Rochester, NY 14604