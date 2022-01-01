Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
American

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

13,504 Reviews

$$

99 Court Street

Rochester, NY 14604

Order Again

Popular Items

2 Meat Combo
Pulled Pork Sandwich
13 Bar-B-Que Wings

Appetizers - Rochester

1/4# Drunken Shrimp

1/4# Drunken Shrimp

$7.50

PEEL & EAT shrimp cooked in a boil of beer, herbs & spices. Served COLD with habanero cocktail sauce

1/2# Drunken Shrimp

1/2# Drunken Shrimp

$15.00

PEEL & EAT shrimp cooked in a boil of beer, herbs & spices. Served COLD with habanero cocktail sauce

3 Bar-B-Que Wings

3 Bar-B-Que Wings

$6.00

Spice-rubbed, pit-smoked, grill finished, with blue cheese dressing & celery. GF

6 Bar-B-Que Wings

6 Bar-B-Que Wings

$11.00

Spice-rubbed, pit-smoked, grill finished, with blue cheese dressing & celery. GF

13 Bar-B-Que Wings

13 Bar-B-Que Wings

$20.00

Spice-rubbed, pit-smoked, grill finished, with blue cheese dressing & celery. GF

Green Tomatoes Small

Green Tomatoes Small

$7.50

Panko crusted, crispy fried, Pecorino Romano, buttermilk ranch dressing

Green Tomatoes Large

Green Tomatoes Large

$10.50

Panko crusted, crispy fried, Pecorino Romano, buttermilk ranch dressing

Deviled Eggs 3

Deviled Eggs 3

$6.50

Cajun spiced & topped with chives. GF

Deviled Eggs 6

Deviled Eggs 6

$12.00

Cajun spiced & topped with chives. GF

Pork Slider

Pork Slider

$5.50

Pickles, BBQ sauce

Prime Brisket Slider

Prime Brisket Slider

$6.50

Pickled Onion & Jalapeno, horsey mayo, BBQ Sauce

Cheeseburger Slider

Cheeseburger Slider

$5.50

Pickles, zip sauce

3 Sliders

3 Sliders

$15.50

Served on grilled potato rolls

4 Sliders

$20.00

Served on grilled potato rolls

Bowls & Salads - Rochester

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomatoes, radish, carrot, cornbread, spiced walnuts

Beans & Rice Bowl

Beans & Rice Bowl

$13.00

Black beans & rice, mixed greens, grilled cornbread, deviled egg, toasted pumpkin seeds. Choice of Pulled Pork, Brisket, Pulled Chicken, Smoked Portobello

A.K Chili Bowl

A.K Chili Bowl

$6.50

Entrees - Rochester

1/4 Rack Ribs

1/4 Rack Ribs

$16.00

St. Louis Ribs, Dry Rubbed and Slow Smoked, Lightly Glazed with Our Original BBQ Sauce. Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF

1/2 Rack Ribs

1/2 Rack Ribs

$23.00

St. Louis Ribs, Dry Rubbed and Slow Smoked, Lightly Glazed with Our Original BBQ Sauce. Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF

3/4 Rack Ribs

3/4 Rack Ribs

$28.00

St. Louis Ribs, Dry Rubbed and Slow Smoked, Lightly Glazed with Our Original BBQ Sauce. Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF

Full Rack Ribs

Full Rack Ribs

$38.00

St. Louis Ribs, Dry Rubbed and Slow Smoked, Lightly Glazed with Our Original BBQ Sauce. Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF

Sweetheart

$43.00

Full rack of ribs + 4 homemade sides. GF

Big Ass Pork Plate

Big Ass Pork Plate

$20.00

Hand pulled pork shoulder with our slathering or hot honey gold sauce, piled high with house-cured pickles. GF

Brisket Plate

Brisket Plate

$23.00

30 day aged Prime beef, hand sliced, lean and moist with pickled onion & jalapeños. GF

1/2 BBQ Chicken

1/2 BBQ Chicken

$19.00

Antibiotic and cage-free, apple-brined, pit-smoked, glazed with our slathering or hot honey gold sauce. GF

Tres Ninos

Tres Ninos

$19.00

A Petite Sampling of Brisket, Ribs and Pork. GF

2 Meat Combo

$23.00

Be your Own Pit Boss. Choose your Meats, Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF with no cornbread.

3 Meat Combo

3 Meat Combo

$29.00

Be your Own Pit Boss. Choose your Meats, Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF with no cornbread.

1/2 Family Style Package

1/2 Family Style Package

$46.00

Serves 2-3. 1/2 Chicken, 1/2 Rack of Ribs, 1/2 Pound Brisket or Pork, two Sides, Cornbread.

Family Style Package

Family Style Package

$90.00

Serves 4-6. Whole Chicken, Full Rack of Ribs, One Pound Brisket or Pork, Three Sides, Cornbread.

Sandwiches - Rochester

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

1/3 lb. hand-pulled pork shoulder, original sauce, pickles, grilled potato roll. Comes with 1 Side. Remove Roll for GF.

Pork Memphis

Pork Memphis

$15.50

1/3 lb. hand-pulled pork shoulder, original sauce, grilled potato roll. Your choice of sweet & sour or creamy slaw. Comes with 1 Side.

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$16.00

Mojito pulled pork, grilled ham, Swiss, pickles, mustard, pressed roll

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$16.00

1/3 lb. Prime aged beef, hand sliced, pickled onions & jalapeños, horsey mayo, original sauce, grilled potato roll

Brisket Bacon Swiss

Brisket Bacon Swiss

$17.50

Prime brisket, thick-cut bacon, melted swiss, horsey mayo, grilled roll

Power Couple

Power Couple

$16.00

Best of both worlds. Prime Brisket and Pork Memphis Sliders on potato rolls. Your choice of sweet & sour or creamy slaw. Remove Roll for GF.

O.G. Chicken Sandwich

O.G. Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Mojito marinated, BBQ basted, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion & jalapenos, zip sauce, grilled roll

Mr. Crisp

Mr. Crisp

$15.00

Crispy fried chicken breast, house cured pickles, coleslaw, zip sauce, grilled potato roll

Buffalo Mr. Crisp

$15.00

Crispy fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, celery salsa verde, blue cheese, grilled roll

Dino Burger

Dino Burger

$15.00

Certified Angus Beef ®, BBQ basted, lettuce, beefsteak tomato, red onion, melted American. Remove Roll for GF.

Bacon Deluxe Burger

Bacon Deluxe Burger

$16.50

Certified Angus Beef ®, BBQ basted, caramelized tangy onions, thick-cut bacon, melted Swiss, pickles.

The Pitmaster Burger

The Pitmaster Burger

$16.50

Certified Angus Beef ®, BBQ basted, smoked plum tomatoes, melted cheddar, red onion, burnt ends. Remove Roll for GF.

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$16.00

Plant Based Burger, Caramelized BBQ Onions, melted cheddar, smoked plum tomatoes, pickle, zip sauce

BBQ Beef Cheesesteak Sand

BBQ Beef Cheesesteak Sand

$16.00

Served on a pressed long roll with sautéed tangy onions, poblano peppers, BBQ & melted cheese choice

BBQ Chicken Cheesesteak Sand

$16.00

Served on a pressed long roll with sautéed tangy onions, poblano peppers, BBQ & melted cheese choice

BBQ Pork Cheesesteak Sand

$16.00

Served on a pressed long roll with sautéed tangy onions, poblano peppers, BBQ & melted cheese choice

Smoked Portobello Sandwich

$16.00

Smoked with Montreal seasoning, grilled zucchini, roasted peppers, melted Swiss, red onion, zip sauce, pressed long roll.

Catfish Po-Boy Sandwich

Catfish Po-Boy Sandwich

$15.00

Crispy cornmeal crusted, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickled onion & jalapeños, tartar sauce, pressed long roll

Dino BBQ Bag Chips (1oz)

Dino BBQ Bag Chips (1oz)

$1.00

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que Sensuous Slathering Wavy BBQ Potato Chips.

Kids - Rochester

Pork Slider Kids

Pork Slider Kids

$8.00
Beef Slider Kids

Beef Slider Kids

$8.00
Burger Slider Kids

Burger Slider Kids

$8.00
3 Wings Kids

3 Wings Kids

$8.00

Spice-rubbed, pit-smoked, grill finished, with blue cheese dressing & celery. GF

Leg/Thigh Kids

$8.00

1/4 Chicken Breast/Wing Kids

$8.00
Chicken Fingers Kids

Chicken Fingers Kids

$8.00
Mac & Cheese Kids

Mac & Cheese Kids

$8.00
Grilled Cheese Kids

Grilled Cheese Kids

$8.00

Desserts - Rochester

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Fresh squeezed lime custard and graham cracker crust.

Mississippi Mud

$7.00

Chocolate cake topped with chocolate ganache, drizzled with berry sauce and topped with whip cream

Salted Caramel Cookie Bar

Salted Caramel Cookie Bar

$5.50

Crispy and soft chocolate chip cookies stuffed with gooey salted caramel with a chocolate crust

Sides - Rochester

A.K Chili Side

$4.00

Applesauce Side

$4.00
Dino BBQ Bag Chips (1oz)

Dino BBQ Bag Chips (1oz)

$1.00

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que Sensuous Slathering Wavy BBQ Potato Chips.

Applesauce Side

$4.00

BBQ Beans w/pork (GF) Side

$4.00

Black Beans & Rice (GF) Side

$4.00

Cajun Corn Side

$4.00

Coleslaw (GF) Side

$4.00
Side Cornbread

Side Cornbread

$1.25

2 hunks of Homemade Cornbread

Mac & Cheese Side

$4.00

Macaroni Salad Side

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes W/Gravy Side

$4.00

Simmered Greens W/Smk Turkey (GF) Side

$4.00

Side Dressing

$0.50

Pints - Rochester

A.K Chili Pint

A.K Chili Pint

$7.50

Applesauce Pint

$7.50
BBQ Beans w/pork (GF) Pint

BBQ Beans w/pork (GF) Pint

$7.50

with pork

Black Beans & Rice (GF) Pint

Black Beans & Rice (GF) Pint

$7.50

Cajun Corn Pint

$7.50
Coleslaw (GF) Pint

Coleslaw (GF) Pint

$7.50
Mac & Cheese Pint

Mac & Cheese Pint

$7.50
Macaroni Salad Pint

Macaroni Salad Pint

$7.50
Mashed Potatoes W/Gravy Pint

Mashed Potatoes W/Gravy Pint

$7.50
Simmered Greens W/Smk Turkey (GF) Pint

Simmered Greens W/Smk Turkey (GF) Pint

$7.50

with smoked turkey

Tomato Cucumber Sal (GF) Pint

Tomato Cucumber Sal (GF) Pint

$7.50

Quarts - Rochester

A.K Chili Qt

A.K Chili Qt

$13.00
BBQ Beans w/pork (GF) Qt

BBQ Beans w/pork (GF) Qt

$13.00

with pork

Black Beans & Rice (GF) Qt

Black Beans & Rice (GF) Qt

$13.00

Cajun Corn Qt

$13.00
Coleslaw (GF) Qt

Coleslaw (GF) Qt

$13.00
Mac & Cheese Qt

Mac & Cheese Qt

$13.00
Macaroni Salad Qt

Macaroni Salad Qt

$13.00
Mashed Potatoes W/Gravy Qt

Mashed Potatoes W/Gravy Qt

$13.00
Simmered Greens W/Smk Turkey (GF) Qt

Simmered Greens W/Smk Turkey (GF) Qt

$13.00

with smoked turkey

Tomato Cucumber Sal (GF) Qt

Tomato Cucumber Sal (GF) Qt

$13.00

Beverages - Rochester

Bottle Water

$3.00

Dasani

Cola 2 Liter

$4.50

Diet Cola 2 Liter

$4.50

Sierra Mist 2 Liter

$4.50

Cola 20oz Bottle

$3.00

Diet Cola 20oz Bottle

$3.00

Dr Pepper 20oz Bottle

$3.00

Gingerale 20oz Bottle

$3.00

Grape 20oz Bottle

$3.00

Iced Tea 20oz Bottle

$3.00

Mountain Dew 20oz Bottle

$3.00

Orange 20oz Bottle

$3.00

Sierra Mist 20oz Bottle

$3.00

Saranac Orange Cream Bottle

$3.50

Saranac Root Beer Bottle

$3.50

Saranac Shirley Temple Bottle

$3.50

Retail - Rochester

BTL Big Action

$3.99

BTL Foreplay

$3.99

BTL Garlic Chipotle

$3.99

BTL Honey Garlic

$3.99

BTL Hot Honey Gold Sauce

$5.00

BTL Red Chili Sour Cherry Sauce

$5.00

BTL Sensuous Slathering sauce

$3.99

BTL Wango Tango

$3.99

Saddlebag of Sauce

$17.00

PB Cookbook

$20.00

Hat

$20.00

Pint Glass

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Overlooking the picturesque Genesee River at 99 Court St, Dinosaur BBQ Rochester is located in the heart of Rochester in the former Lehigh Valley Railroad Station, built-in 1905.

Location

99 Court Street, Rochester, NY 14604

Directions

