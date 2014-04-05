Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Dino's Restaurant

No reviews yet

411 Gallatin Ave

Nashville, TN 37206

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Basket of Fries
Chicken Sandwich

MAINS

Cheeseburger

$8.00

Our famous classic. Comes with melted cheddar + LTOP on the side (lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles).

Veggie Beyond Cheeseburger

$12.00

"Beyond Meat" vegetarian patty. Comes with melted cheddar + LTOP on the side (lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles). Please note: Beyond Meat patties are 100% vegetarian, however, due to the limited nature of our space, we cannot cook these burgers separately from our regular burger patties. We do our best to keep them as far away as possible, but it's Dino's, ya know?

Butcher Burger

$11.00

Our classic set-up but with local + organic beef from our friend at Smokin' Oaks Organic Farms! Available starting on Mondays...until we run out for the week!

Basket of Fries

$4.00

Known to be the best in the biz.

Joe's Hot Chicken

$10.00

How hot is your hot? Comes on white bread w/ pickles and tartar sauce on the side.

Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Fried chicken on a buttered bun. Comes with lettuce + tomato + pickles + ranch on the side!

Damn Sandwich

$8.00

Damn good. Bacon + egg + cheese + special sauce between buttered toast.

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Literally grilled cheese.

BLT

$6.00

bacon. lettuce. tomato.

Fish Sandwich

$9.00

Cornmeal breaded and fried fish + pickles + tartar sauce on buttered toast. Served with malt vinegar.

Fish + Chips

$11.00

Cornmeal breaded and fried fish + fries. Comes with house tartar sauce & malt vinegar on the side.

Frito Pie

$8.00

Fritos + Chili + Velveeta.

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

4 mozz sticks + tomato soup to dip!

Jalapeno Popper Burger

$10.00

DESSERT

Bomb Pop

$2.00

SIDES

Cup of Chili

$5.00

Warms your bones.

Cup of Fritos

$3.00

SAUCES

special sauce

$1.00

ranch

$1.00

honey mustard

$1.00

tartar sauce

$1.00

hot oil

$1.00

medium oil

$1.00

mayo packet

sour cream

$1.00

Maple Syrup

$1.00

Honey

$1.00

Herb aioli

$1.00

Lemon Hot Sauce

$1.00Out of stock

BRUNCH

French Toast

$6.00+

Side of Hashbrowns

$3.00
Basket of Hashbrowns

$4.00

Breakfast Patty Melt

$10.00

CANNED/BOTTLED

21+. Please have a valid ID upon arrival.
Budweiser

$4.00
Tecate

$4.00
PBR

$4.00
Miller Lite

$4.00
Pony

$2.00
Glow Sour

$6.00

Rhinegeist Fruited Sour.

Blake's Cider

$7.00

Paloma.

Lagunitas IPNA

$5.00

A non-alcoholic, full-flavored IPA, dry-hopped with Mosaic & Citra hops. This confounding creation uses the same ingredients found in our highly-balanced IPAs (hops, malt, yeast & water), and thus the same deliciousness, but brewed without the ceremonial fez & ancient incantations that normally take it over the edge.

Homestyle IPA

$8.00

DRAFT

Coors

$5.00+
Shiner

$5.00+

ARMADILLO ALE

$7.00+

Narragansett

$6.00+

NON-ALCOHOLIC DRINKS

Liquid Death Sparkling

$5.00

Recess CBD

$8.00
Mexican Coke

$4.00
Diet Coke

$3.00
Sprite

$3.00
Coffee

$2.00
Orange Juice

$3.00
Ginger Beer

$4.00
Bloody Mary Mix

$4.00
Lagunitas IPNA

$5.00

A non-alcoholic, full-flavored IPA, dry-hopped with Mosaic & Citra hops. This confounding creation uses the same ingredients found in our highly-balanced IPAs (hops, malt, yeast & water), and thus the same deliciousness, but brewed without the ceremonial fez & ancient incantations that normally take it over the edge.

N/A Lemonade

$5.00

TING

$7.00

Staff soda

$1.00

MIXED

Mixed Drink

$8.00

Pick your poison.

Classic Margarita

$9.00

You know.

Vida Mezcal Margarita

$10.00

Mezcal + Lime + Simple.

Vida Mixed Drink

$10.00

Fernet Branca Mixed Drink

$10.00
Moscow Mule

$9.00

Vodka + ginger beer + lime.

Old Fashioned

$10.00
Dark & Stormy

$9.00

rum + ginger beer + lime

Daiquiri

$8.00

Snaquiri

$7.00

Campari + soda

$10.00

Campari Spritz

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

Negroni

$12.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Boozy Lemonade

$12.00

DARK CIDER

$10.00Out of stock

Martini

$12.00

JUST SHOTS

Just shots.
Shot of TEQUILA

$6.00
Shot of 4ROSES

$6.00
Shot of HOUSE MEZCAL

$6.00
Shot Of VIDA MEZCAL

$8.00
Shot of RUM

$6.00
Shot of HOUSE FERNET

$6.00
Shot of FERNET BRANCA

$8.00
Shot of MALORT

$6.00
Shot of VODKA

$6.00
Shot of GIN

$6.00
Shot of CAMPARI

$8.00

BFAST SHOT

$7.00

Amaretto

$5.00

Underberg

$5.00

SCARY SPICE

$5.00

JELLO SHOT

$5.00

WINE

Glass of Bubbles

$8.00
Bottle of Prosecco

$30.00

Natty Wine Bottle

$45.00

Glass of Natty

$13.00

Half Glass of Natty

$7.00

Apple Cider Mimosa

$9.00

COMBOS

21+
$7 SHOT + PONY

$7.00

SWAG

Dino's Hat

$25.00Out of stock

Dino's pin

$5.00
Sticker

$3.00

Small Black Tee

$35.00

Medium Black Tee

$35.00

Large Black Tee

$35.00

XL Black Tee

$35.00

2XL Black Tee

$35.00Out of stock

Small Hoodie

$50.00

Medium Hoodie

$50.00

Large Hoodie

$50.00

XL Hoodie

$50.00

2XL HOODIE

$50.00Out of stock

Staff tee

$15.00

Staff hoodie

$30.00
Jar of Medium Hot Oil

$12.00

It's hot.

Jar of Hot Hot Oil

$12.00

It's even hotter.

Raffle

$3.00

DINOSFEST POSTER

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday5:00 pm - 2:30 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 2:30 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 2:30 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 2:30 am
Friday5:00 pm - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info

Ice Cold Beer. Fine Food.

Website

Location

411 Gallatin Ave, Nashville, TN 37206

Directions

