Dino's Restaurant

Veggie Beyond Cheeseburger

$12.00

"Beyond Meat" vegetarian patty. Comes with melted cheddar + LTOP on the side (lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles). Please note: Beyond Meat patties are 100% vegetarian, however, due to the limited nature of our space, we cannot cook these burgers separately from our regular burger patties. We do our best to keep them as far away as possible, but it's Dino's, ya know?