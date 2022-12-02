Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dinos Pub

1800 NE 44th St, Suite 101

Renton, WA 98056

Order Again

Appetizer

1/2 Nachos

$11.00

Beer Cheese Nachos

Basket French Fries

$8.00

Basket Onion Rings

$13.00

Basket Sidewinder Fries

$9.00

Basket Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

Basket Tater Tots

$9.00

Bavarian Pretzel

$11.00

Boneless Wings

$17.00

Breaded Boneless Chicken Bites

Breaded Wings

$18.00

Breaded Wings

Traditional Wings

$18.00

Non-Breaded Wings

Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

Topped w/ Parmesan and Balsamice Glaze

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Coconut Prawns

$17.00

Served with Zesty Orange Sauce

Dino's Sampler

$26.00

Wings, Mini Corn Dogs, Cheese Sticks & Potato Skins

Garlic Cheese Bread

$8.00

Loaded Potato Skins

$14.00

Ched-Jack, Bacon & Green Onion

Mini Corn Dogs

$12.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$15.00

Served with Marinara Sauce

Nachos Grande

$16.00

Beer Cheese Nachos

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$18.00

served with Pita Bread

Steak Bites

$18.00

Street Tacos

$12.00

3 Street Tacos

SW Chicken Quesadilla

$18.00

Topped w/ Chipotle Ranch and BBQ Sauce

SW Steak Quesadilla

$19.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

3 Beef Sliders

$15.00

Entrees

12Oz Prime Rib(Friday'S After 5Pm)

$31.00

14Oz Rib-Eye

$32.00

Topped w/ Jalapeno Butter

8Oz Top Sirloin Steak

$24.00

Topped w/ Jalapeno Butter

Chicken Alfredo

$23.00

Chicken, mushrooms & spinach

Chicken Pamesan

$24.00

Served over Fettucine

Chicken Strips

$17.00

Diablo Steak Bite Dinner

$27.00

Served in a Spicy cream sauce w/ rice

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Cod

Fish, Prawns & Chips

$20.00

Cod

Halibut & Chips

$23.00

Prawns & Chips

$20.00

Surf & Turf Stack

$29.00

Sirloin Steak, 3 Prawns, Potato Croquette topped w/ Blue Cheese Sauce

Wicked Chicken

$23.00

Served in a Spicey cream sauce w/ rice

Wild Sockey Salmon

$26.00

New York

$28.00

Garlic Chicken Special

$22.00

Salads & Soup

Baja Beef Taco Salad

$18.00

Cheddar-Jack, olives and tomatoes.

Baja Chicken Salad

$18.00

Bowl Soup

$8.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$17.00

Diced Chicken, Croutons, Parmesan

Cobb Salad

$18.00

Mixed Greens, Chicken, Bacon, Egg, Tomatoes, Olives, Bleu Cheese & Avocado

Crispy Chicken Salad

$17.00

Mixed Greens, Cheddar-Jack, Tomatoes, Avocado

Cup Soup

$5.00

Dinner Salad

$11.00

Mixed Greens, Cheddar-Jack, Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg

Large Caesar

$11.00

Pork Baja Salad

$18.00

Salmon Caesar

$21.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Mixed Greens, Cheddar-Jack, Tomatoes

Spinach Salad

$16.00

Craisins, Almonds, Bleu Cheese, Bacon Bits

Steak Salad

$19.00

Red Onion, Tomatoes & Bleu Cheese

Greek Chicken Salad

$18.00

Sandwich

BLTA

$17.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Mayo, Sourdough

California Wrap

$17.00

Chicken, Cheddar-Jack, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado & Chipotle Ranch

Ciabatta Turkey Melt

$17.00

Turkey, Bacon, Pepper-Jack,

Clubhouse

$16.00

Bacon, Ham, Turkey, Swiss, Cheddar, Tomato

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

On Ciabatta with Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Cubano

$18.00

Carnita, Ham, Pickles, Mustard, Swiss

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$13.00

Prime Rib Dip

$19.00

On Ciabatta with Cheddar

Reuban

$17.00

Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island, Rye

Tuna Melt

$15.00

Sourdough, cheddar

Flatbread

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$14.00

BBQ, Mozzarella, Chicken, Onion, Bacon, Peppers

Chicken-Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$14.00

Ranch, Mozzarella, Bacon, Chicken, Green Onion

Italian Flatbread

$14.00

Marinara, Mozzarella, Peppered Salami, Pepperoni, Onion

Margherita Flatbread

$13.00

Olive Oil, Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil

Mediteranian Flatbread

$14.00

Olive Oil, Mozzarella, Spinach, Artichoke, Kalamata

Pepperoni Flatbread

$13.00

Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni

Sausage-Jalapeno Flatbread

$13.00

Marinara, Italian Sausage, Jalapeno, Mozzarella

Taco Flatbread

$14.00

Spicy Base, Mozzarella, Carnitas, Cabbage

Burgers

Black & Bleu Burger

$18.00

Burger Dip

$16.00

burger patty no side

$7.50

Cheeseburger

$15.00

1/2lb, Brioche Bun, Cheddar, Onion, Lettuce Tomato

Ghost Burger

$17.00

Impossible Burger

$18.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$18.00

Patty Melt

$17.00

The Dino Burger

$21.00

Wednesday Burger

$13.00

Hamburger

$15.00

Breakfast

1 Pancake

$4.00

Avocado & Toast

$9.00

Grilled Sourdough topped with freah avocado. Served with 2 eggs any style

Biscuits & Gravy

$12.00

Buttermilk biscuits topped with country gravy. Served with 3 eggs any style

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Large flour tortilla loaded with sausage g, scrambled eggs, chedder cheese, tomatoes, and jalapenos

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

Choice of bacon, sausage patty or ham with chedder cheese on an english muffin

Pancakes Breakfast

$14.00

2 buttermilk Pancakes with 2 eggs cooked any style & choice of ham, sausage or bacon

California Omelette

$13.00

Bacon, Turkey, tomatoes & chedder Jack cheese. Served with hash browns and toast.

Chicken Fried Steak

$16.00

Beef steak battered and fried topped with country sausage grravy. served with hashbrowns, 3 eggs and choice of toast

Cottage Cheese

$5.00

Country Omelette

$13.00

Bacon, sausage, onions, chedder jack cheese and sweet peppers. Smothered with country sausage gravy. Served with hash browns and toast.

Denver Omelette

$12.00

Ham, sweet pepper, onions and chedder cheese. Served with hash browns & toast

Dino's Mess

$13.00

Sausage, bell peppers, onion, 3 Eggs & hashbrowns scrambled together. served with choice of toast

Dirty Tots

$13.00

Tater Tots topped with country gravy, 3 eggs and bacon

Eggs Benedict

$14.00

Eniglish muffin, pecanwood shoulder bacon & 2 poached eggs topped with hollandaise sause

French Toast

$12.00

Dipped in a cinnamon spiced custard & grilled. served with choice of bacon, sausage or Ham

Fruit Cup

$6.00

Joe's Special

$13.00

Spinach, ground beef, parmesean cheese, mushrooms, garlic & 3 eggs scrambled. Served with hashbrowns& toast

Light Traditional

$11.00

2 eggs, choice of 2 stripes of bacon or 2 sausage links. served with hashbrowns & choice of toast

Loco Moco

$15.00

1/2LB Hamburger Patty well done, over white rice with Brown mushroom gravy and topped with two eggs

Meat Lovers Omelette

$13.00

Bacon, sausage, ham with chedder cheese. served with hash browns & toast

No Meat Breakfast

$10.00

2 eggs any style served with hash browns and choice of toast

Oatmeal

$9.00

served with toast

One Egg

$2.00

Poached Eggs

$9.00

2 poached eggs served with hash browns & toast

Short Short Stack

$11.00

1 pancake served with two strips of bacon or sausage, with 2 eggs any style

Side Bacon

$6.00

Side 2 French Toast

$6.00

Side Ham

$6.00

Side Hash Browns

$4.00

Side Sausage Links

$6.00

Side Sausage Pattys

$6.00

Spinach & Feta Scramble

$13.00

Spinach, feta, and chedder jack cheese. Served with hashbrowns & toast

Spinach & Fetta Omelette

$12.00

Spinach & Feta cheese. Served with Hash browns & toast

Steak & Eggs

$18.00

6 Oz Top sirloin & 3 eggs any style. Served with Hashbrowns & toast

Toast

$4.00

Traditonal Breakfast

$14.00

your choice of sausage links, patty. bacon or ham & 3 eggs any style. served with hashbrowns and choice of toast

Two Eggs

$4.00

Veggie Omelette

$12.00

sweet peppers, onions, spinach, mushrooms &chedder cheese. Served with hash browns & toast

ADD Cheese

$2.50

12" Pizza

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$23.00

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$23.00

12" Garlic Chicken Pizza

$23.00

12" Hawaiian Pizza

$22.00

12" Italian Pizza

$28.00

12" Margarita Pizza

$22.00

12" Pepperoni Pizza

$20.00

12" Three Topper Pizza

$22.00

12" Works Pizza

$25.00

16" Pizza

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$28.00

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$28.00

16" Garlic Chicken Pizza

$28.00

16" Hawiian

$22.00

16" Italian Pizza

$28.00

16" Margarita Pizza

$27.00

16" Pepperoni Pizza

$25.00

16" Three Topper Pizza

$27.00

16" Works Pizza

$21.00

Desserts

Donut Holes - 1/2 Dozen

$5.00

Warmed

Donut Holes - Dozen

$8.00

Wamed

Fudge Cake

$11.00

Warmed Apple Pie

$8.00

Warmed

whiskey pine bread pudding

$8.00

Misc. Charges

Sd Cheese Sauce

$2.50

Add Avo

$2.50

Side Diablo Sauce

$3.00

Side Brown Gravy

$1.00

ADD Country Gravy

$1.50

ADD 2 Bacon

$2.50

1 Burger Patty

$7.00

1 Piece Codd

$4.00

1 Piece Halibut

$6.00

Add Chicken Breast

$5.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Sauted Mush & onions

$1.50

Sauteed Onions

$1.00

Sautéed Mushrooms

$1.00

Side Broccoli

$3.00

Side Celery

$2.50

Side Cole Slaw

$2.50

Side Guacamole

$4.00

Side Mashed Potatos

$3.00

Side Rice

$2.50

Side Tomato Slices

$2.50

Add 1 Prawn

$2.75

Growler DFT

Growler Bud Light

$19.00

Growler Coors Light

$19.00

Growler Budweiser

$19.00

Growler Mannys

$26.00

Growler Lucille

$27.00

Growler Bodi

$27.00

Growler Jumbo Juice

$27.00

Growler Spacedust

$70.00

Growler Modello

$26.00

Growler Twisted Tea

$22.00

Growler Hofbrau

$26.00

Growler San Juan Selzer

$26.00

Growler Mac & Jack

$26.00

Growler Cider

$29.00

Growler Stella

$27.00

Growler Ruebens Hazy

$27.00

Growler Blue Moon

$26.00

Growler Boot Jack

$27.00

Glass

Sycamore Cabernet

$6.00

Bolt Cab

$9.00

Vincent Blend

$10.00

Narratif Blend

$10.00

Uva Pinot Noir

$8.50

Ely

$13.00

Malbec

$9.00

Bottle

BTL Bolt

$32.00

BTL Vincent

$35.00

BTL D2

$64.00

BTL Ely

$58.00

BTL Uva Pinot Noir

$28.00

BTL Naratif

$38.00

BTL Dissident

Cork Fee

$15.00

Taco Tuesday

TT Crispy Beef Tacos

$7.00

TT Crispy Chicken Tacos

$7.00

TT Soft Beef Tacos

$8.00

TT Soft Chicken Tacos

$8.00

TT Pork Street Tacos

$8.00

TT Chicken Street Tacos

$8.00

TT Steak Street Tacos

$8.00

ADD 1 Taco

$3.00

Birra Taco Special

$10.00

1/2 OFF Wine Thursday

BTL Bolt

$16.00

BTL D2

$35.00

BTL Ely

$30.00

BTL Kim Crawford

$18.00

BTL KJ

$16.00

BTL Napa Chard

$21.00

BTL Noble Vines

$12.00

BTL Riesling

$18.00

BTL Uva Pino Noir

$14.00

BTL Vincent

$17.50

BTL Mark Ryan "Dissident"

$45.00

BTL Stonelight

$19.00

PT GIFT

100

$103.00

200

$206.00

300

$309.00

400

$412.00

500

$515.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Sports Fans Welcome!

Location

1800 NE 44th St, Suite 101, Renton, WA 98056

Directions

