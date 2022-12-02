Dinos Pub
1800 NE 44th St, Suite 101
Renton, WA 98056
Appetizer
1/2 Nachos
Beer Cheese Nachos
Basket French Fries
Basket Onion Rings
Basket Sidewinder Fries
Basket Sweet Potato Fries
Basket Tater Tots
Bavarian Pretzel
Boneless Wings
Breaded Boneless Chicken Bites
Breaded Wings
Traditional Wings
Non-Breaded Wings
Brussel Sprouts
Topped w/ Parmesan and Balsamice Glaze
Chips & Salsa
Coconut Prawns
Served with Zesty Orange Sauce
Dino's Sampler
Wings, Mini Corn Dogs, Cheese Sticks & Potato Skins
Garlic Cheese Bread
Loaded Potato Skins
Ched-Jack, Bacon & Green Onion
Mini Corn Dogs
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with Marinara Sauce
Nachos Grande
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
served with Pita Bread
Steak Bites
Street Tacos
3 Street Tacos
SW Chicken Quesadilla
Topped w/ Chipotle Ranch and BBQ Sauce
SW Steak Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla
3 Beef Sliders
Entrees
12Oz Prime Rib(Friday'S After 5Pm)
14Oz Rib-Eye
Topped w/ Jalapeno Butter
8Oz Top Sirloin Steak
Topped w/ Jalapeno Butter
Chicken Alfredo
Chicken, mushrooms & spinach
Chicken Pamesan
Served over Fettucine
Chicken Strips
Diablo Steak Bite Dinner
Served in a Spicy cream sauce w/ rice
Fish & Chips
Cod
Fish, Prawns & Chips
Cod
Halibut & Chips
Prawns & Chips
Surf & Turf Stack
Sirloin Steak, 3 Prawns, Potato Croquette topped w/ Blue Cheese Sauce
Wicked Chicken
Served in a Spicey cream sauce w/ rice
Wild Sockey Salmon
New York
Garlic Chicken Special
Salads & Soup
Baja Beef Taco Salad
Cheddar-Jack, olives and tomatoes.
Baja Chicken Salad
Bowl Soup
Chicken Caesar Salad
Diced Chicken, Croutons, Parmesan
Cobb Salad
Mixed Greens, Chicken, Bacon, Egg, Tomatoes, Olives, Bleu Cheese & Avocado
Crispy Chicken Salad
Mixed Greens, Cheddar-Jack, Tomatoes, Avocado
Cup Soup
Dinner Salad
Mixed Greens, Cheddar-Jack, Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg
Large Caesar
Pork Baja Salad
Salmon Caesar
Side Caesar
Side Salad
Mixed Greens, Cheddar-Jack, Tomatoes
Spinach Salad
Craisins, Almonds, Bleu Cheese, Bacon Bits
Steak Salad
Red Onion, Tomatoes & Bleu Cheese
Greek Chicken Salad
Sandwich
BLTA
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Mayo, Sourdough
California Wrap
Chicken, Cheddar-Jack, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado & Chipotle Ranch
Ciabatta Turkey Melt
Turkey, Bacon, Pepper-Jack,
Clubhouse
Bacon, Ham, Turkey, Swiss, Cheddar, Tomato
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
On Ciabatta with Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
Cubano
Carnita, Ham, Pickles, Mustard, Swiss
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Prime Rib Dip
On Ciabatta with Cheddar
Reuban
Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island, Rye
Tuna Melt
Sourdough, cheddar
Flatbread
BBQ Chicken Flatbread
BBQ, Mozzarella, Chicken, Onion, Bacon, Peppers
Chicken-Bacon Ranch Flatbread
Ranch, Mozzarella, Bacon, Chicken, Green Onion
Italian Flatbread
Marinara, Mozzarella, Peppered Salami, Pepperoni, Onion
Margherita Flatbread
Olive Oil, Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil
Mediteranian Flatbread
Olive Oil, Mozzarella, Spinach, Artichoke, Kalamata
Pepperoni Flatbread
Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni
Sausage-Jalapeno Flatbread
Marinara, Italian Sausage, Jalapeno, Mozzarella
Taco Flatbread
Spicy Base, Mozzarella, Carnitas, Cabbage
Burgers
Breakfast
1 Pancake
Avocado & Toast
Grilled Sourdough topped with freah avocado. Served with 2 eggs any style
Biscuits & Gravy
Buttermilk biscuits topped with country gravy. Served with 3 eggs any style
Breakfast Burrito
Large flour tortilla loaded with sausage g, scrambled eggs, chedder cheese, tomatoes, and jalapenos
Breakfast Sandwich
Choice of bacon, sausage patty or ham with chedder cheese on an english muffin
Pancakes Breakfast
2 buttermilk Pancakes with 2 eggs cooked any style & choice of ham, sausage or bacon
California Omelette
Bacon, Turkey, tomatoes & chedder Jack cheese. Served with hash browns and toast.
Chicken Fried Steak
Beef steak battered and fried topped with country sausage grravy. served with hashbrowns, 3 eggs and choice of toast
Cottage Cheese
Country Omelette
Bacon, sausage, onions, chedder jack cheese and sweet peppers. Smothered with country sausage gravy. Served with hash browns and toast.
Denver Omelette
Ham, sweet pepper, onions and chedder cheese. Served with hash browns & toast
Dino's Mess
Sausage, bell peppers, onion, 3 Eggs & hashbrowns scrambled together. served with choice of toast
Dirty Tots
Tater Tots topped with country gravy, 3 eggs and bacon
Eggs Benedict
Eniglish muffin, pecanwood shoulder bacon & 2 poached eggs topped with hollandaise sause
French Toast
Dipped in a cinnamon spiced custard & grilled. served with choice of bacon, sausage or Ham
Fruit Cup
Joe's Special
Spinach, ground beef, parmesean cheese, mushrooms, garlic & 3 eggs scrambled. Served with hashbrowns& toast
Light Traditional
2 eggs, choice of 2 stripes of bacon or 2 sausage links. served with hashbrowns & choice of toast
Loco Moco
1/2LB Hamburger Patty well done, over white rice with Brown mushroom gravy and topped with two eggs
Meat Lovers Omelette
Bacon, sausage, ham with chedder cheese. served with hash browns & toast
No Meat Breakfast
2 eggs any style served with hash browns and choice of toast
Oatmeal
served with toast
One Egg
Poached Eggs
2 poached eggs served with hash browns & toast
Short Short Stack
1 pancake served with two strips of bacon or sausage, with 2 eggs any style
Side Bacon
Side 2 French Toast
Side Ham
Side Hash Browns
Side Sausage Links
Side Sausage Pattys
Spinach & Feta Scramble
Spinach, feta, and chedder jack cheese. Served with hashbrowns & toast
Spinach & Fetta Omelette
Spinach & Feta cheese. Served with Hash browns & toast
Steak & Eggs
6 Oz Top sirloin & 3 eggs any style. Served with Hashbrowns & toast
Toast
Traditonal Breakfast
your choice of sausage links, patty. bacon or ham & 3 eggs any style. served with hashbrowns and choice of toast
Two Eggs
Veggie Omelette
sweet peppers, onions, spinach, mushrooms &chedder cheese. Served with hash browns & toast
ADD Cheese
12" Pizza
16" Pizza
Desserts
Misc. Charges
Sd Cheese Sauce
Add Avo
Side Diablo Sauce
Side Brown Gravy
ADD Country Gravy
ADD 2 Bacon
1 Burger Patty
1 Piece Codd
1 Piece Halibut
Add Chicken Breast
Baked Potato
Garlic Bread
Sauted Mush & onions
Sauteed Onions
Sautéed Mushrooms
Side Broccoli
Side Celery
Side Cole Slaw
Side Guacamole
Side Mashed Potatos
Side Rice
Side Tomato Slices
Add 1 Prawn
Growler DFT
Growler Bud Light
Growler Coors Light
Growler Budweiser
Growler Mannys
Growler Lucille
Growler Bodi
Growler Jumbo Juice
Growler Spacedust
Growler Modello
Growler Twisted Tea
Growler Hofbrau
Growler San Juan Selzer
Growler Mac & Jack
Growler Cider
Growler Stella
Growler Ruebens Hazy
Growler Blue Moon
Growler Boot Jack
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
1800 NE 44th St, Suite 101, Renton, WA 98056