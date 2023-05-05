Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Sandwiches

Dino's Ristorante Italiano

review star

No reviews yet

13 Lord Street

Worcester, MA 01604

Popular Items

Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana

$21.00

Lightly breaded, tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese

Large Plain Cheese

$17.00

Large One Topping

$19.00


Cold Appetizers

Individual Antipasto

$15.00

Large Antipasto

$19.00

ANTIPASTO MEDIUM

$17.00

Bruschetta

$11.00

Diced tomatoes, fresh basil, chopped onion, garlic, fresh parsley, olive oil & balsamic vinegar over homemade garlic bread

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Fresh gulf shrimp, tangy cocktail sauce & lemon wedge

Hot Appetizers

Arancini

$13.00

Rice balls stuffed with prosciutto, blended cheese in panko crumbs, served with tomato sauce

Assorted Appetizer Plate

$17.00

Mozzarella sticks, fried ravioli, zucchini fritters & arancini, served with tomato sauce

BUFFALO CALAMARI

$16.00

Clams Casino

$13.00

Cherrystone clams stuffed with homemade seafood stuffing & bacon

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Served with cocktail sauce

Fried Calamari - Hot

$16.00

Fried Calamari - Mixed

$16.00

Fried Calamari Sweet

$16.00

Fried Mozzarella

$10.00

Served with tomato sauce

Fried Ravioli

$10.00

Served with tomato sauce

Fried Zucchini Fritters

$12.00

House made batter, grated romano cheese, served with ranch dressing

Meatballs & Ricotta

$13.00

Home-made meatballs, ricotta cheese & garlic toast

Mussels Bianco Appetizer (White Wine)

$13.00

Sautéed in white wine garlic sauce, leeks & tomatoes

Mussels Marinara Appetizer

$13.00

Sautéed in marinara sauce, leeks & tomatoes

Shrimp Scampi Appetizer

$14.00

Gulf shrimp, leeks, tomatoes & garlic scampi sauce

Stuffed Mushrooms

$11.00

Homemade seafood stuffing, provolone cheese

ZUCCHINI FLOWERS

$15.00

ZUCCHINI FLOWERS (Copy)

$15.00

Soups / Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, homemade crotons

Dino's House Salad

$9.00

Iceburg lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, carrots, red cabbage & black olives

Goat Cheese Pear Salad

$10.00

Wild greens, spiced walnuts, caramelized pears, tomato wedges, goat cheese, & balsamic vinaigrette

Gorgonzola Walnut Salad

$10.00

Red leaf lettuce, spiced walnuts, gorgonzola cheese, tomato wedges, balsamic vinaigrette

Tomato Mozzarella Salad

$13.00

Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil & olive oil

Dino's Classic Pasta

Baked Ziti

$21.00

Bolognese sauce, ricotta cheese, romano cheese, mozzarella cheese & choice of meatballs or sausage

Cheese Lasagna

$18.00

Eggplant Lasagna

$19.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$20.00

Creamy alfredo, grated romano cheese

Fettuccine Pesto

$20.00

Basil, extra virgin olive oil, fresh grated cheese & pine nut sauce

Gnocchi Sorrento

$21.00

Homemade gnocchi, blush cream tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, & choice of meatballs or sausage

Homemade Manicotti

$21.00

Spinach & ricotta cheese stuffing, mozzarella cheese & choice of meatballs or sausage

Meat Lasagna

$19.00

Pasta Bolognese

$19.00

Homemade calabrese meat sauce

Pasta with Meatballs or Sausage

$17.00

Choice of ziti, spaghetti, angel hair, linguine or fettuccini

Pasta with Tomato Sauce

$14.00

Choice of ziti, spaghetti, angel hair, linguine or fettuccini

Red Clam Sauce

$22.00

Maine clams, quahogs, garlic, italian parsley & olive oil

Stuffed Shells

$21.00

Pasta shells stuffed with spinach & ricotta cheese, topped with mozzarella cheese & choice of meatballs or sausage

Tortellini Primavera

$21.00

Mixed vegetables tossed in sauce of choice

White Clam Sauce

$22.00

Maine clams, quahogs, garlic, italian parsley & olive oil

Classic Favorites

Eggplant Parmigiana

$20.00

Breaded eggplant, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese & side of pasta

Stuffed Eggplant

$21.00

Spinach & ricotta cheese stuffing, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese & side of pasta

Taste Of Dino's

$27.00

Chicken, veal, eggplant, cheese lasagna, ravioli, tortellini, gnocchi, meatball & sausage

Vitello

Veal & Eggplant Parmigiana

$25.00

Lightly breaded, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese

Veal Cutlet Parmigiana

$24.00

Lightly breaded, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese

Veal Marsala

$27.00

Mushrooms, sweet marsala wine sauce

Veal Picatta

$27.00

Mushrooms, capers, lemon butter sauce

Polli

Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

$21.00

Chicken & Broccoli Garlic & Oil

$21.00

Chicken & Eggplant Parmigiana

$22.00

Lightly breaded, tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese

Chicken Bruschetta

$21.00

Herb balsamic sauce, diced tomatoes, caramelized onions, red peppers, basil & provolone cheese

Chicken Cacciatore

$21.00

Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, sweet cacciatore sauce

Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana

$21.00

Lightly breaded, tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese

Chicken Francese

$21.00

Egg battered chicken, lemon butter sauce, julienne style vegetables

Chicken Marsala

$21.00

Mushrooms, sweet marsala wine sauce

Chicken Picatta

$21.00

Mushrooms, capers, lemon butter sauce

Pesce

Baked Stuffed Haddock

$22.00

Seafood stuffing, lobster meat, seafood sauce, mashed potatoes, & seasonal vegetables

Baked Stuffed Jumbo Shrimp

$25.00

Cracker crumb stuffing, mashed potatoes & seasonal vegetables

Broiled Haddock

$22.00

Bread cracker crumbs, mashed potatoes & seasonal vegetables

Broiled Salmon

$23.00

Atlantic salmon, citrus dill butter, mashed potatoes & seasonal vegetables

Calamari & Shrimp Diablo

$25.00

Tomatoes, leeks, spicy tomato sauce & choice of pasta

Haddock Adriatic

$22.00

Marinated in olive oil, lemon, garlic, herb & cheese crumbs, mashed potatoes & seasonal vegetables

Seafood Bianco

$26.00

Shrimp,calamari, scallops, mussels, tomatoes, sweet cherry peppers, leeks, white wine garlic sauce & choice of pasta

Seafood Calabrese

$26.00

Shrimp, calamari, scallops, mussels, tomatoes, garlic, leeks, herbs, spicy marinara sauce & choice of pasta

Shrimp Palermo

$25.00

Gulf shrimp, broccoli, tortellini tossed in choice of sauce

Shrimp Scampi

$25.00

Gulf Shrimp, tomatoes, leeks, garlic scampi sauce & choice of pasta

Bistecca/Carne Di Maiala

Broiled Sirloin

$30.00

12 oz choice New York cut, seasonal vegetables

Open Steak Sandwich

$23.00

8 oz choice New York cut, italian bread, seasonal vegetables

Sausage Cacciatore

$22.00

Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, sweet cacciatore sauce

Steak Dino

$32.00

12 oz choice New York cut, mushrooms, green peppers, onions & marinara sauce

Surf & Turf

$30.00

8 oz choice New York cut, two baked stuffed shrimp, seasonal vegatables

BEEF BRACIOLE DOUBLE

$28.00

BEEF BRACIOLE SINGLE

$24.00

Sandwich

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, grated romano cheese, served in a wrap

Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana Sandwich

$13.00

Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich

$13.00

Italian Club Sandwich

$13.00

Imported ham, genoa salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, olive oil & dry basil

Meatball Sandwich

$11.00

Sausage Sandwich

$11.00

Veal Cutlet Parmigiana Sandwich

$16.00

Create Your Own Pizza

Large Plain Cheese

$17.00

Large One Topping

$19.00

Large Two Topping

$20.00

Large Three Topping

$21.00

Large Four or More Topping

$23.00

Specialty Pizza

Large Hadrian

$20.00

Mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, fresh Neapolitan mozzarella & Tomato sauce

Large Pesto Pizza

$19.00

Pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, grated parmesan cheese topped with olive oil, basil and pine nuts

Large Brutus

$20.00

Eggplant, sliced tomato, mozzarella cheese & tomato sauce

Large Mark Anthony

$20.00

Ricotta cheese, spinach, mozzarella cheese & tomato sauce

Large Delight

$21.00

Green peppers, mushrooms, Italian sausage, mozzarella cheese & tomato sauce

Large BLT Pizza

$23.00

Mozzarella cheese, hickory smoked bacon, sliced tomatoes topped with olive oil & chopped iceberg lettuce

Large A La Dino Special

$23.00

Meatball, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, olives, mozzarella cheese & tomato sauce

Large Caesar Pizza

$21.00

Pepperoni, meatball, sausage, mozzarella cheese & tomato sauce

Large Florentine

$21.00

Grilled chicken, red peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese & tomato

Large Revenge

$20.00

Fresh Neapolitan mozzarella cheese, basil, sliced tomato topped with olive oil

Large Vesuvius

$20.00

Ham & pineapple with mozzarella cheese & tomato sauce

Large Anthony & Cleopatra

$23.00

Green peppers, mushrooms, onions, broccoli, eggplant, black olives, artichoke hearts, mozzarella cheese & tomato sauce

Large BBQ Chicken Special

$23.00

Grilled BBQ chicken, caramelized onions, red peppers, crushed garlic, BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese & tomato sauce

Large Buffalo Chicken Special

$23.00

Buffalo chicken, crumbled bleu cheese, mozzarella cheese, Frank's Hot Sauce & tomato sauce served with a side of bleu cheese dressing

Large Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo Pizza

$24.00

Creamy Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, broccoli florets topped with grated parmesan cheese

Children's Menu

Child's Pasta with Meatball

$8.00

Child's Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Child's Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Child's Fettuccini Alfredo

$11.00

Child's Chicken Parmigiana with Pasta

$11.00

Child's Chicken Broccoli Alfredo with Pasta

$11.00

Side Orders

Side Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana

$13.00

Dino's Garlic Bread

$4.00

Side Eggplant Parmigiana

$13.00

Side Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.00

Side Fettuccine Pesto

$12.00

Side French Fries

$7.00

Side Garlic Bread With Cheese

$7.00

Side Meatballs (2)

$8.00

Side Pasta with Sauce

$8.00

Side Ravioli with Tomato Sauce

$13.00

Side Sausages (2)

$9.00

Side Veal Cutlet Parmigiana

$16.00

Side 1 Meatball & 1 Sausage

$8.50

Dessert

Apple Crisp

$10.00

Sliced apples, oats & cinnamon served warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream & whipped cream

Cannoli

$10.00

Pastry shell filled with homemade sweeten ricotta cheese, dusted with powdered sugar & chocolate morsels

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Layers of chocolate cake & creamy chocolate mousse, topped with chocolate ganache, whipped cream & chocolate morsels

Gluten Free Fudge Lava Cake

$10.00

Hot fudge center, served warm topped with whipped cream

Limoncello Mascarpone Cake

$10.00

Lemon cake with a layer of lemon mascarpone cream, whipped cream & powdered sugar

Mini Cannoli

$4.00

Pastry shell filled with homemade sweeten ricotta cheese & dusted with powdered sugar

Tiramisu

$10.00

Lady fingers soaked in espresso, topped with mascarpone cheese & chocolate powder

Carrot Cake

$10.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Dino's Ristorante Italiano is an Italian Restaurant, locally owned, in Worcester, Massachusetts for over 30 years. Dino's offers a combination of northern and southern Italian dishes, along with seafood, steak and pizza. Dino's is a full service restaurant that also offers takeout, catering and private event dining in their downstairs cafe seating.

Website

Location

13 Lord Street, Worcester, MA 01604

Directions

