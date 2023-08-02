Food

Appetizers

Pan Roasted Clams

$18.00

Clams garlic white wine butter

Pan Roasted Mussels

$16.00

Mussels garlic white wine butter

Stuffed Shrimp

$15.00

Large Shrimp Crabmeat Stuffing

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Squid Marinara Aioli Fra Diavolo

Tuna Crudo

$18.00

Ahi Tuna Aioli Fra Diavolo Salsa di Soia

Eggplant Parmigiana

$14.00

Eggplant Parmigiana Marinara Mozzarella

Lobster Crostini

$25.00

Chilled Lobster Crostini Toast Points

Stuffed Quahogs

$14.00

Cherry Stone Clams Chorizo Stuffing

Mozzarella Tostato

$14.00

Mozzarella Toast Lemon Capers Anchovies

Shrimp Crostini

$12.00

Large Chilled Shrimp Crostini

Famous Meatballs

$12.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine Caesar Dressing Croutons

Crackling Calamari & Cashew Salad

$20.00

Squid Cashews Romaine Bitter Greens Garlic Ginger

Caprese Salad

$18.00

Fresh Mozzarella Tomato Basil Prosciutto

Mixed Greens

$10.00

Mixed Greens Balsamic Vinaigrette

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Cheese Pizza Personal

$10.00

Pastas

Garlic & Oil

$14.00

Linguine Garlic Olive Oil

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$16.00

Spaghetti Meatballs

Penne Vodka

$16.00

Penne Cream Prosciutto Vodka Marinara

Shrimp Scampi

$26.00

Linguini Shrimp Garlic Olive Oil

Linguini & Clams

$26.00

Linguini Clams Clam Stock Butter Garlic

Sausage & Mushroom Alfredo

$22.00

Penne Sausage Mushroom Cream Parmigiana

Linguini & Mussels

$22.00

Linguini Mussels Garlic Butter Stock

Shrimp With Angel Hair Tomato Basil

$26.00

Angel Hair Garlic Shrimp Olive Oil Tomato Basil

Zuppa di Pesce

$38.00

Linguini Shrimp Clams Mussels Calamari Scallops Garlic White Wine Butter Stock Marinara

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$26.00

Spaghetti Shrimp Spicy Marinara

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$22.00

Grilled Chicken Fettuccine Cream Parmesan Butter

Chicken

Chicken Parmigiana

$24.00

Chicken Marinara Parmigiana Mozzarella

Chicken Marsala

$26.00

Sauteed Chicken Marsala Mushrooms Butter

Chicken Saltimbocca

$29.00

Sauteed Chicken Spinach Madeira Wine Prosciutto Mozzarella Butter

Chicken Francese

$25.00

Chicken Egg Lemon Butter White Wine

Chicken Piccota

$24.00

Chicken Lemon Butter White Wine Capers

Seafood

Shrimp Francese

$28.00

Shrimp Egg Lemon Butter White Wine

Shrimp Parmigiana

$28.00

Shrimp Marinara Parmigiana Mozzarella

Stuffed Shrimp

$30.00

Shrimp Crabmeat

Pan Seared Dayboat Scallops

$38.00

Scallops Garlic White Wine Butter Crostini

Grilled Salmon Ginger Dijon

$28.00

Salmon Ginger Dijon Mustard

Panko Tuna Crudo

$29.00

Ahi Tuna Aioli Fra Diavolo Salsa di Soia

Parm Encrusted Haddock

$26.00

Meat

Grilled Ribeye with Shrimp & Gorgonzola

$42.00

Ribeye Steak Shrimp Gorgonzola

Grilled Pork Medallions with Shrimp & Gorgonzola

$28.00

Pork Tenderloin Shrimp Gorgonzola

Pork Tenderloin Saltimbocca

$28.00

Sauteed Pork Tenderloin Spinach Madeira Wine Prosciutto Mozzarella Butter

Grilled Filet Mignon with Shrimp & Gorgonzola

$38.00

Tenderloin Steak Shrimp Gorgonzola

Pork Tenderloin Piccota

$24.00

Pork Tenderloin Lemon Butter White Wine Capers

Pork Tenderloin Marsala

$25.00

Sauteed Portk Marsala Mushrooms Butter

Pork Chop with Shrimp

$26.00

Sides

Broccoli

$8.00

Spinach

$8.00

meatballs

$8.00

1/2 Caesar

$7.00

Pasta

$6.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

$12.00

Carolina Costal Pie

$10.00

Italian Cheesecake

$10.00

Brooklyn Blackout Cake

$12.00

Childrens Menu

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$10.00

Popcorn Shrimp & Fries

$12.00

Pasta

$6.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$10.00

Mozzarella Sticks and fries

$8.00

Bar

Beer

Bottled Beer

Draft Beer 1

Draft Beer 2

N/A Beverage

N/A Beverages

Orange Juice

$3.00

Coke

$2.00

Pellegrino

$6.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Espresso

$3.50

Coffee

$2.50

Capuccino

$4.50