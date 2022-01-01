A map showing the location of Aspens Restaurant and Lounge 6995 W 151st StreetView gallery
American
Dessert & Ice Cream
Bars & Lounges

Aspens Restaurant and Lounge 6995 W 151st Street

review star

No reviews yet

6995 W 151st Street

Overland Park, KS 66223

Order Again

Entrees

Airline chicken breast

$23.00

12oz airline chicken breast, mushroom and corn risotto and chicken sauce

Sides

Heirloom carrots

$3.00

Mac n cheese

$4.00

Steak Fries

$3.00

Whipped Potatos

$3.00

Sweet potato fries

$3.00

Fresh fruit

$3.00

Strawberry, cantaloupe, grapes, and peaches

Heirloom carrots (Copy)

$3.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Kids Fish and chips

$7.00

2 peace of fish and fries

Kids Grilled salmon

$10.00

Desert

Fried Icecream

$10.00

Opening Week Wines

Top Box Cabernet

$6.00

Top Box Merlot

$6.00

Top Box Rose

$6.00

Top Box Sav Blanc

$6.00

Love Pinot Noir

$9.00

Imagery Chardonnay

$9.00

Pastas

Bayou Cajun Pasta

$23.00

Chicken, Andoulle Sausage, Shrimp, red pepper, green peppers, onion and parm cheese

Chicken Alfredo

$21.00

Creamy chicken Alfredo made with linguine pasta

Salmon and shrimp pesto pasta

$24.00

Salmon trims, 5 shrimp, artichokes, sun dried tomato, green beans, rigatoni pasta with pesto sauce

Steaks

Fillet

$31.00

8oz Fillet, mash potatoes, and heirloom with Demi glazed

KC Strip

$38.00

12oz strip, with heirloom carrots, green beans, and rosemary butter

Palm beach ribeye

$36.00

12oz ribeye, mash potatoes, heirloom carrots Palm beach- orange juice, pineapple juic, lemon juice, soy sauce, garlic, brown sugar, and granulated sugar

Happy Hour APPS

Chicken Nachos

$6.00

Spinach Dip

$5.00

Bang Bang Shrimp

$6.00

Calamari

$6.00

Lobster Toast

$8.00

Happy Hour from the BAR

Happy Hour Shot

$3.00

Taco Tuesday

Beef Taco

$2.00

Fish taco

$2.00

Lobster taco

$2.00

Liqour

Sodas

Aviation

$5.50

Bombay Saphire

$5.50

Tanqueray

$6.00

Boodles

$9.00

Aviation

$8.50

Bombay Saphire

$8.50

Tanqueray

$9.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$5.00

Aperol

$5.00

Campari

$5.00

Chartreuse, Green

$5.00

Jagermeister

$5.00

FIVE FARM IRISH CREAM

$5.00

Kahlua

$5.00

Bailys

$5.00

Rumplemintz

$8.50

Rumchata

$8.50

Amaretto Di Saronno

Aperol

Campari

Chartreuse, Green

Jagermeister

$8.00

FIVE FARM IRISH CREAM

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$5.50

Malibu

$5.50

Frigate 8yr

$6.00

Bacardi Silver

$5.50

Captain Morgan

$8.50

Malibu

$8.50

Chivas Regal 12y

$6.50

Glenlivet

$6.50

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.50

Johnnie Walker Red

$5.50

Dewers

$6.50

Chivas Regal 12y

$10.00

Glenlivet

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.50

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.50

Cincoro Anejo

$16.00

Cincoro Blanco

$12.00

Cincoro Repo

$14.00

1800 Silver

$7.00

818 Reposado

$10.00

Mean Mule

$7.00

Comisaro

$8.00

Comisario Blanco

$7.00

Jose Cuervo

$5.50

Patron Silver

$7.00

Mean Mule Gold

$5.50

Hornitos

$5.50

Comisario Blanco

$12.00

Jose Cuervo

$8.50

Patron Silver

$12.00

Espolon

$8.50

Hornitos

$8.50

Titos

$8.00

Absolut

$7.00

Absolute Citron

$7.50

Sky

$7.50

Grey Goose

$9.00

Grape Vodka

$8.00

Titos

$8.50

Absolut

$8.50

Absolute Citron

$8.50

Sky

$8.50

Grey Goose

$9.00

Horse Soldier

$14.00Out of stock

Union Horse

$10.00

Union Horse Rye

$10.00

Bulliet Rye

$9.00

Crown

$8.50

Jack Daniels

$8.50

Jameson

$8.50

Screwball

$8.50

Woodford Double Oak

$14.50

Jack D Fire

$8.50

Wild Turkey

$8.50

WhistlePig 6yr

$10.00

Makers

$8.50

Elija Craig

$9.00

Bullet

$9.00

Fireball

$6.50

Basil Hayden

$11.00

Bulliet Rye

$6.50

Crown

$6.50

Horse Soldier

$8.00

Jack D Fire

$6.50

Jack Daniels

$6.50

Jameson

$6.00

Rabbit Hole Cavehill

$10.00

Screwball

$6.00

Union Horse

$7.00

Union Horse Rye

$7.00

Whistle Pig 6yr

$10.00

Wild Turkey

$6.00

Woodford Double Oak

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

Sexton Irish Whiskey

$9.50

Rabbit Hole Rye

$10.00

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Angels Envy

$10.00Out of stock

Cocktails

#23 Paloma

$18.00

American Mule

$8.50

Aperol Spritz

$8.50

Blood Orange Cosmo

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Bonfire Mule

$8.50

Bougie Punch

$8.50

Caipiriha

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Dirty Martini

$8.00

Dublun Mule

$8.50

Gold Rush

$9.00

Grand Margarita

$8.00

Holiday Choc Maritini

$8.00

Holiday Cider

$8.00

Holiday Cran Rita

$8.00

Holiday Egg Nogg

$8.00

Holiday Fresh 75

$8.00

Holiday Grinch

$6.00

Jalisco Mule

$8.50

Last Dance Margarita

$23.00

Lemon Drop

$8.50

Long Island

$9.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Mimosa

$3.50

MJ's Old Fashioned

$25.00

No7 & Coke

$6.50

No7 Mule

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$8.50

Patron Cran Tequini

$9.00

Pineapple Tini

$8.00

Pink Lady

$8.00

Presbyterian

$8.00

Retro Fashioned

$8.00

Sangria Special

$6.00

Smoked Old Fashioned

$8.50

Strawberry Mule

$8.50

Tom Collins

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

White Peach Margarita

$8.50

Irish coffee

$7.00

Blueberry Refresher

$8.00

White Peach Bellini

$8.00

Spiked CoCo

$7.00

White Manhattan

$8.50

Chocalate Covered Strawberry Tini

$8.00

Love Potion Number 9

$8.00

Love Noir

$9.00

Kir Royale

$8.00

Vegas Bomb

$9.00

Jack Cider Mule

$8.50

Stoli Doli

$7.50

Bahama Mama

$8.00

Irish Car Bomb

$8.50

White Russian

$6.00

Colorado Bulldog

$6.00

Sangria

Lemon Drop Shots

$5.00

Baby Marg Shot

$5.00

Beer

BUD

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Boulevard Wheat

$5.50

Limitless JOCO Juice

$6.00

Guinness

$6.00

KC Dunkel

$6.00

Boulevard Tank 7

$6.00

Blvd Pils

$5.50

Mothers Lil Helper

$5.50Out of stock

Boulevard Irish Ale

$4.00

Black N Tan

$6.00

Blacksmith

$6.00

Lava Lamp

$6.00

Hardway IPA

$6.00

Blood Orange Cali Squeeze

$6.00

Stella

$4.50

Lone Star

$3.75

Heineken

$5.00Out of stock

ACE PEAR

$5.00

Modello

$5.00

Blue Moon

$4.50

Skelleton Theory

$5.00

Breezedale Hazy IPA

$5.00Out of stock

Summer Pasture Wheat

$5.00

KC FEST

$6.50

Rolling Rock

$4.00

Bush Light

$4.00

Miller Lt

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Carona Lt

$5.00

O'douls

$3.50

Liquid Rain

$4.00

Space Camper

$5.50

Lagunitas

$5.50Out of stock

Mind Haze

$5.50

Deschutes Fresh Squeez

$5.00

Martin City Hardway IPA

$5.00

Quirk Seltzer

$5.00

Holiday Blonde

$5.00

Firestone Nitro

$5.50

Liquid Rain NA

$5.00

Kveik IPA

$7.00

Wine

Maschio Prosecco

$8.00

Wycliff

$7.00

Mirassou Moscato

$26.00

Dark Horse Big Red Blend

$30.00

Merlot Hogue

$30.00

William.hill Cab Sav

$34.00

Bottle - Columbia Crest Cabernet

$30.00Out of stock

Bottle - Camus Cabernet

$190.00

Bottle - Machette Red

$135.00

Bottle - Quilt Cabernet

$57.00Out of stock

Bottle - Cline Pinot Noir

$45.00Out of stock

Love Noir Pinot

$34.00

Glass - Cline Pinot Noir

$12.00Out of stock

Glass - Columbia Crest Cabernet

$8.00Out of stock

Glass - Farmhouse Red Blend

$8.00Out of stock

Glass - Mark West Pinot Noir

$8.00Out of stock

Glass - Quilt Cabernet

$15.00Out of stock

Glass - Seven Falls Merlot

$9.00Out of stock

Top Box Cabernet

$6.00

Top Box Merlot

$6.00

Top Box Red Blend

$6.00

Top Box Pinot Noir

$6.00

Love Noir

$9.00Out of stock

Glass - Top Box Chardonnay

$6.00Out of stock

Glass - Top Box Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Glass - Top Box Sauvignon Blanc

$6.00

Glass - Maso Canali Pinot Grigio

$14.00

Glass - Starborough Sauvingnon Blanc

$9.00

Glass - Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Glass - Pedroncelli Ros'e

$8.00

Glass - J Vineyard Pino Grigio

$12.00

Glass - William Hill Chard

$9.00Out of stock

Glass - Imagery Chard

$12.00

Top Box Rose

$6.00

King Estate Sauv Blanc

$12.00

Rapera Sauv Blanc

$14.00Out of stock

Bottle - Pedroncello Ros'e

$30.00

Bottle - Starborough Sauvingnon Blanc

$34.00

Bottle - Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Bottle - William Hill CHard

$34.00

Bottle - Maso Canali

$48.00

Bottle - Imagery Chard

$45.00

Bottle - King Estate Sauvignon Blanc

$45.00

Bottle - J Vinyard Pinot Grigio

$45.00

Bottle - Rapaura Springs Sauvignon Blanc

$48.00

N/A Beverage

O'DOULS

$3.50

LIQUID RAIN IPA

$4.50

Opening Week Drink menu

The Aspen

$12.00

The Black Diamond

$12.00

Sapphire Twist

$9.00

Pineapple Mule

$9.00

Beverages

Coke

$3.99

Diet Coke

$3.99

Coke Zero

$3.99

Sprite

$3.99

Dr. Pepper

$3.99

Root Beer

$3.99

Tea

$3.99

Coffee

$3.99

Red Bull

$2.99

Juice

$3.50

Specials

Prime Rib Special

$30.00

Taco Tuesdasy Flour

$14.00

Taco Tuesday Street

$14.00

Tuesday Margarita Special

$4.50

Cinco De Mayo Dip Trio

$15.00

Fajita Chicken

$15.00

Fajita Steak

$15.00

Fajita Shrimp

$18.00

Fajita Steak

$16.00

Add Steak

$6.99

Add Shrimp

$6.99

Add Chicken

$6.99

St Patty

Spinach And Atichoke Dip

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.00

Chicken Feta Flatbread

$10.00

Pepperoni Flatbread

$10.00

Chips And Salsa

$6.00

October’s Specials

3 Course Meal

$50.00

crab cake with Fennell Salad

$13.00

Truffle Risotto Short Ribs

$23.00

Pumpkin Donuts

$7.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
