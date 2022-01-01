Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

DiParma Italian Table

175 MA-28,

West Yarmouth, MA 02673

Popular Items

Panko Haddock and Shrimp
Insalata
Linguine & Meatballs

Starters

Bang Bang Shrimp

$14.00

Battered shrimp, spicy sauce

Calamari and Peppers

$14.00

Lightly breaded rings, banana peppers, marinara dipping sauce.

Eggplant Rollitini

$12.00

Ricotta, prosciutto, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese

Mozzarella Fritta

$9.00

Battered, dipped, marinara dipping sauce

Three in a Bread Bowl

$8.00

3 meatballs, marinara sauce, melted mozzarella

Avocado Bruschetta

$10.00

Toasted Ciabatta, avocado, marinated tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil

Garlic Bread

$10.00

Garlic butter, shredded parmesan, ciabatta bread, marinara dipping sauce..

Wings

$14.00

1 lb boneless or 7 Bone-in, your choice of Plain, Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Lemon Garlic

Mussels Bianco

$14.00

P E I mussels, lemon herb white wine sauce.

Soups & Salads

Cape Cod Clam Chowder

$9.00

Clams, potatoes, cream

Onion Soup Gratinee

$9.00

Caprese

$9.00

Vine ripe tomato, fresh mozzarella and basil aioli.

Insalata

$10.00

Mixed greens, fresh tomatoes, shredded carrots, red onions, house balsamic vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, shredded parmesan, Caesar dressing.

Sandwiches

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$15.00

Breaded chicken cutlet, marinara sauce, melted mozzarella, fries or salad

Meatball Sub

$15.00

Sliced meatballs, marinara sauce, melted mozzarella cheese, fries or salad

Entrees

Eggplant Parmesan

$20.00

Layered eggplant, marinara, mozzarella, linguini pasta

EGGPLANT ROLLATINI DINNER

$21.00

Breaded Eggplant, mortadella, proscuitto, marinara sauce, melted fontina cheese, linguine pasta

Trio

$25.00

Chicken parmesan, 2 meatballs , fettucini alfredo

CHICKEN SAUSAGE ZITI

$24.00

Pasta Marinara

$19.00

House made marinara

Linguine & Meatballs

$20.00

Linguine pasta, marinara sauce, 3 house made meatballs or 2 mild Italian sausage

Fettucini Alfredo

$22.00

Fettuccini pasta, parmesan cream

Penne Carbonara

$23.00

Penne pasta, apple wood bacon, baby peas parmesan cream

Papardelle Bolanaise

$21.00

Imported pappardelle pasta, house Bolognese

Baked Lasagna

$21.00

Meat & ricotta filled, melted mozzarella, marinara

Raviolies

$17.00

Cheese filled, marinara

Grilled Salmon

$28.00

Lemon wine sauce, house rice, fresh vegetable

Shrimp Scampi

$27.00

Gulf shrimp, roasted tomatoes, white wine sauce, angel hair pasta.

Panko Haddock and Shrimp

$28.00

Panko breaded haddock filet, shrimp scampi, mashed potato, fresh vegetable

Seafood Fettucini

$31.00

Maine lobster, shrimp, clams, mussels, roasted red pepper aioli, fettucine

LInguini and Clam Sauce

$22.00

Littleneck clams, chopped clams, white wine sauce, linguine pasta

Chicken Parmesan

$24.00

Breaded chicken breast, marinara sauce and mozzarella, linguine pasta

Chicken Broccoli Ziti

$25.00

Sauteed Chicken tenders, broccoli, ziti pasta, parmesan cream sauce

Chicken Picatta

$25.00

Battered chicken breast, lemon garlic caper sauce, angel hair pasta

Gluten Free Chicken Parmesan

$25.00

Hand breaded chicken cutlet topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Sorrentino

$25.00

Sauteed chicken breast, eggplant, prosciutto, provolone cheese, madeira wine sauce, parmesan risotto

Chicken & Eggplant Parmesan

$26.00

Chicken & Eggplant Parmesan, linguine pasta

New York Sirloin

$29.00

Center cut sirloin, compound butter, potato, fresh vegetable

Veal Parmesan

$28.00

Breaded cutlet, marinara sauce melted mozzarella, linguine pasta

Grilled Steak Tips

$26.00

Kansas City marinade. house rice, fresh vegetable.

Stuffed Pork Chops

$24.00

Grilled bone-in chops, prosciutto, fontina cheese stuffing, herb & garlic roasted potatoes, asparagus

Sides

Side of Homemade Meatballs

$5.50

Side Eggplant Parmesan

$11.00

Side Chicken Parmesan

$12.00

Side Veal Parmesan

$15.00

Side of Steamed Broccoli

$3.00

Side of Pasta

$7.00

Side of Mild Italian Sausage

$6.00

Side of French Fries

$4.00

Mashed Potato

$3.00

Quart Marinara

$9.25

Kids

Cheesey Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Chicken Tenders & fries

$7.99

Kids Chicken Parmesan

$7.99

Kids Pasta

$7.99

Kids Pizza

$7.99

Dessert

Tiramisu

$8.00

Traditional coffee flavored light and creamy Italian dessert

Lemon Marscapone Cake

$8.00

Layered Cake with lemon filling and vanilla frosting

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Lava Cake

$8.00

Caramel Brownie Cheesecake

$8.00

Daily Specials

Cioppino

$33.00

Delmonico

$36.00

Fried Mushrooms

$11.00

French Onion Soup

$9.00

Stuffed Pork Chop

$24.00

Chicken Masala

$23.00

Grilled Salmon

$28.00

Angry Pasta

$26.00

Seared Scallops

$28.00

Large Pizzas

LG Original Cheese

$17.00

A combination of mozzarella, cheddar and Romano cheese.

LG All Dressed

$19.50

Green peppers, mushrooms, pepperoni, cheese

LG Little Italy

$19.50

Extra cheese, extra pepperoni, extra sausage

LG Chicken Broc Alfredo

$19.50

Grilled chicken, broccoli, Alfredo sauce

LG Chicken Asiago & Bacon Pizza

$19.50

LG The Meat Lover

$20.00

Tomato sauce, house made Italian sausage, pepperoni, meatball and caramelized onions

LG Margherita

$19.50

Marzano tomato sauce, imported Buffalo mozzarella, basil, olive oil.

LG Texas

$19.50

Chopped chicken breast, caramelized onions, Kansas City BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese.

LG Buffalo

$19.50

Buffalo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, blue cheese, sliced scallions

LG Veggie

$19.50

Diced tomatoes, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, chopped broccoli, roasted red peppers

LG Double Pepperoni

$19.50

Marzano tomato sauce, double pepperoni, mozzarella, cheddar, provolone

LG Create Your Own 1 Topping

$18.50

LG Create Your Own 2 Topping

$20.00

LG Create Your Own 3 Topping

$21.50

Lg Carbonara

$21.00

Small Pizzas

SM Original Cheese

$12.00

San Marzano pizza sauce, four blended cheeses

SM All Dressed

$13.00

pepperoni, mixed peppers, mushrooms

SM Little Italy

$13.00

pepperoni, sausage, extra cheese

SM Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$13.00

parmesan cream, roasted chicken, broccoli, mozzarella

SM Chicken & Bacon Asiago

$13.00

Asiago cream, chicken, smoked bacon, mozzarella

SM Meat Lovers

$13.00

pepperoni, sausage, meatball, carmies

SM Margherita

$13.00

Fresh Mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, mozzarella

SM Texas

$13.00

BBQ sauce, roasted chicken, bleu cheese crumbles

SM Buffalo

$13.00

Buffalo sauce, roasted chicken, bleu cheese crumbles

SM Veggie

$13.00

broccoli, peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives

SM Create Your Own 1 Topping

$12.75

SM Create Your Own 2 Topping

$13.50

SM Create Your Own 3 Topping

$14.25

Sm Carbonara

$14.00

GLUTEN FREE

GF Insalata

$10.00

Mixed greens, fresh tomatoes, shredded carrots, red onions, house balsamic vinaigrette.

GF Mussels Bianco

$13.00

P E I mussels, lemon herb white wine sauce.

GF Pasta Marinara

$21.00

House made marinara

GF Pasta Alfredo

$24.00

Fettuccini pasta, parmesan cream

GF Pasta Carbonara

$23.00

Penne pasta, apple wood bacon, baby peas parmesan cream

GF Bolognaise

$20.00

Imported pappardelle pasta, house Bolognese

GF Chicken Parmesan

$26.00

Breaded chicken breast, marinara sauce and mozzarella, linguine pasta

GF Chicken Broccoli Pasta

$26.00

Sauteed Chicken tenders, broccoli, ziti pasta, parmesan cream sauce

GF Grilled Salmon

$27.00

Lemon wine sauce, house rice, fresh vegetable

GF New York Sirloin

$29.00

Center cut sirloin, compound butter, potato, fresh vegetable

GF Fontina Pork Chops

$24.00Out of stock

Center cut bone in chops, Fontina and prosciutto stuffed, Kahlua demi, roasted potato, fresh vegetable

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

A taste of Tuscany in a unique setting. Featuring classic Italian cuisine with a homemade touch.

Website

Location

175 MA-28,, West Yarmouth, MA 02673

Directions

