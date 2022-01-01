Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

DipDipDip Tatsu-ya

review star

No reviews yet

7301 Burnet Rd Ste 101

Austin, TX 78757

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

CONE - Barney Poo
CONE - Matcha Cha Cha
Hojicha Milkshake

Ice Cream

CONE - Sum Yum Yuzu

CONE - Sum Yum Yuzu

$8.00

Black Pepper Yuzu Mascarpone Ice Cream, meringue kisses, strawberry preserve, shiso leaf, and pink lemon dipped cone. Allergens: dairy, egg

CUP - Sum Yum Yuzu

CUP - Sum Yum Yuzu

$7.00

Black Pepper Yuzu Mascarpone Ice Cream, strawberry meringue kisses, strawberry preserve, and shiso leaf Allergens: dairy, egg

CONE - Shroom of Doom

CONE - Shroom of Doom

$8.00

Milk-Chocolate-Shiitake Ice Cream, candied hazelnuts, crispy fried parsnips, and chocolate-cacao nib dipped cone Allergens: dairy, egg

CUP - Shroom of Doom

CUP - Shroom of Doom

$7.00

Milk-Chocolate-Shiitake Ice Cream, candied hazelnuts, and crispy fried parsnips, Allergens: dairy, egg

CONE - Matcha Cha Cha

$8.00

CUP - Matcha Cha Cha

$7.00

CONE - Miso PB&J

$8.00

CUP - Miso PB&J

$7.00

CONE - Barney Poo

$8.00

CUP - Barney Poo

$7.00

CONE - Lime in Da Coco Nuts

$8.00

CUP - Lime in Da Coco Nuts

$7.00

Desserts

Hojicha Milkshake

Hojicha Milkshake

$6.00

Roasted Green Tea Ice Cream, Gojugaru Cornflakes, Whipped Cream, Sesame Brittle

Matcha Milkshake

$6.00
Deluxe Ice Cream Taco

Deluxe Ice Cream Taco

$6.50

The Daily Taco Flavor, Macerated Berries, Orange Liquor, Whip Cream, and Sprinkles!

Ube Churro 3pk

$5.00

Yuzu Strawberry Snickerdoodle Pint

$12.50Out of stock
Pint of Cookies 'N Matcha Ice Cream

Pint of Cookies 'N Matcha Ice Cream

$9.50Out of stock

Coconibs, Chocolate Mochiko Cookie

Pint of Coconut Makrut Sorbet

Pint of Coconut Makrut Sorbet

$11.00Out of stock

Coconut Makrut Sorbet, Mango Lime Gel, Fresh Mango *GF, DF, Vegan

Pint of Hojicha + Burnt Orange

Pint of Hojicha + Burnt Orange

$10.00Out of stock

Roasted Hojicha Tea and Charred Orange Ice Cream with Mandarin Jam. Allergens: dairy

Beverages

Yuzu Lemonade

$3.50

Housemade - 16 oz

Sweet Green Ginger Tea

$3.50Out of stock

Cold-Brewed & Housemade - 16oz

Matcha Palmer

$3.50Out of stock

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7301 Burnet Rd Ste 101, Austin, TX 78757

Directions

Gallery
DipDipDip Tatsu-ya image
DipDipDip Tatsu-ya image

Similar restaurants in your area

Zen Japanese Food Fast
orange starNo Reviews
2900 west anderson lane austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Sugar Pine
orange star4.8 • 642
8578 Research Blvd Austin, TX 78758
View restaurantnext
Xian Sushi and Noodle at The Domain
orange starNo Reviews
3401 Esperanza Crossing 106 Austin, TX 78758
View restaurantnext
Kome Sushi Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
5301 Airport Blvd Suite 100 Austin, TX 78751
View restaurantnext
Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro - 2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100
orange starNo Reviews
2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100 Austin, TX 78705
View restaurantnext
Pho Thai Son - Guadalupe
orange star4.1 • 932
1908 Guadalupe St Austin, TX 78705
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Austin

Little Deli & Pizzeria
orange star4.9 • 336
7101 Woodrow Ave, Unit A Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Lala's Little Nugget
orange star5.0 • 267
2207 Justin Lane Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Clarksville
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
78704 (South Austin)
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
Allandale
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Bouldin Creek
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Southeast Austin
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Market District
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Warehouse District
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Rosedale
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Oltorf/East Riverside
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston