FOOD

Soup

Tomato Bisque (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday ONLY)

$4.50+

Cream of Potato (Tuesday ONLY)

$4.50+

Chicken Noodle (Wednesday ONLY)

$4.50+

Beer Cheese (Thursday ONLY)

$4.50+

Vegetable Beef & Barley (Friday ONLY)

$4.50+

French Onion (Saturday and Sunday ONLY)

$4.50+

Chili (Winter Months ONLY)

$6.25+

Seafood Gumbo (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday ONLY)

$6.25+

Salads & Cold Plates

Tossed Salad

$4.75

Lettuce topped with Onions, Tomato, Cheese, and your choice of Dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.50

Lettuce topped with Grilled Chicken, cheese, tomato, onion, a boiled egg, and your choice of dressing

Italian Salad

$9.50

Lettuce topped with Pepperoni, Onion, Tomato, Pepperoncini Peppers, Provolone Cheese, Italian or your choice of dressing

Chef Salad

$10.50

Lettuce topped with Ham, Turkey, Onion, Tomato, Cheese, a Boiled Egg and your choice of dressing

Cheese Plate

$7.25

4 Types of sliced Cheese. Kosher Pickle, Grapes and Crackers

Chicken Salad Cold Plate

$10.50

Scoop of Chicken Salad, Macaroni Salad, Tomato, Fruit, a Deviled Egg and Kosher Pickle

Tuna Salad Cold Plate

$10.50

Scoop of Tuna Salad, Macaroni Salad, Tomato, Fruit, a Deviled Egg and Kosher Pickle

Egg Salad Cold Plate

$9.50

Scoop of Egg Salad, Cole Slaw, Tomato, Fruit, a deviled Egg, and a Kosher Pickle

Braunschweiger Platter

$9.50

Sliced Braunschweiger, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, a Boiled Egg, and a Koscher Pickle

Diplomat Specialties

Big Cheese (Lettuce)

$8.25

Four cheeses ( 2 American, 2 Swiss, 2 Havart, 2 Provolone), tomato, lettuce, mayo, mustard, on wheat bread

Big Cheese (Sprouts)

$8.25

Four cheeses ( 2 American, 2 Swiss, 2 Havart, 2 Provolone), tomato, sprouts, mayo, mustard, on wheat bread

California Roast Beef

$10.00

Roast Beef, alfalfa sprouts, cream cheese, pepper jelly, mayo, on wheat bread

California Turkey

$10.00

Turkey, alfalfa sprouts, cream cheese, pepper jelly, mayo on wheat bread

Italian Sub

$10.00

Genoa salami, pepperoni, onion, Provolone, Italian dressing, mustard, on a sub roll

Long Island Sub

$10.00

Ham, salami, bologna, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, mustard, on a sub roll

New York Sub

$10.00

Ham, salami, bologna, American cheese, lettuce, onion, mayo, mustard, on a sub roll

Pimento cheese BLT

$10.00

Pimento cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, with mayo, on toasted sourdough

All American (Grape)

$4.25

Grape jelly, peanut butter, on white bread

All American (Strawberry)

$4.25

Strawberry jelly, peanut butter, on white bread

BLT

$8.50

Crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on toasted white bread

BST

$8.50

Crisp bacon, alfalfa sprouts, tomato, mayo, on toasted white bread

Club

$10.00

Turkey, ham, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, crisp bacon, mayp on toasted white bread

Diplomat

$10.00

Ham, turkey, coleslaw, cheddar cheese, mayo, mustard, on oat bread

Estate

$10.00

Chicken salad, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato on white bread

Hawaiian (Lettuce)

$8.50

Havarti cheese, sliced pineapple, lettuce, on raisin bread

Hawaiian (Sprouts)

$8.50

Havarti cheese, sliced pineapple, sprouts, on raisin bread

Old Favorite (Honey)

$6.00

Banana, peanut butter, honey, on white bread

Old Favorite (Mayo)

$6.00

Banana, peanut butter, mayo, on white bread

Royal

$6.50

Banana, Havarti cheese, mayo, alfalfa sprouts, on white bread

Senator

$10.00

Turkey, crisp bacon, Havarti cheese, sliced egg, tomato, sprouts, thousand island, mayo, on wheat bread

Squire

$9.00

Chicken salad, tomato, sprouts, on toasted rasin bread

$6.00

Bagel Sandwiches

Bagel, Roast Beef & Cream Cheese

$8.25

Toasted Bagel, Roast Beef and Cream Cheese

Bagel, Ham & Cream Cheese

$8.25

Toasted Bagel, Ham and Cream Cheese

Bagel, Bacon & Cream Cheese

$8.25

Toasted Bagel, Bacon and Cream Cheese

Bagel, Turkey & Cream Cheese

$8.25

Toasted Bagel, Turkey and Cream Cheese

Bagel, Lox & Cream Cheese

$9.25

Toasted Bagel, Lox and Cream Cheese

Bagel & Swiss Cheese

$3.25

Toasted Bagel and Swiss Cheese

Bagel, Cream Cheese & Pepper Jelly

$3.25

Toasted Bagel, Cream Cheese and Pepper Jelly

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$2.75

Toasted Bagel and Cream Cheese

Bagel & Butter

$2.25

Toasted Bagel and Butter

Hot Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.25

Build Your Own Sandwich

$8.75

Muffalettas (Whole)

$30.00

Salami, ham, pastrami, Swiss cheese, Provolone cheese, mustard, olive salad, on New Orleans style French Bread

Muffalettas (1/2)

$18.50

Salami, ham, pastrami, Swiss cheese, Provolone cheese, mustard, olive salad, on New Orleans style French Bread

Muffalettas (1/4)

$11.50

Salami, ham, pastrami, Swiss cheese, Provolone cheese, mustard, olive salad, on New Orleans style French Bread

Philly Cheese Steak

$11.00

Steak, grilled onions, White American cheese, on a sub roll

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Grilled chicken, Franks Buffalo sauce, Provolone cheese, crisp bacon,ranch dressing, lettuce, on a toasted kaiser roll

Grilled Chicken Club

$10.50

Grilled chicken, Provolone cheese, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on a toasted kaiser roll

Double Deli

$11.50

Corned beef, Pastrami, swiss cheese, mustard, on Rye Bread

Sausage Sub

$10.00

Italian sausage, Provolone cheese, pepperoncini peppers, Italian dressing, mustard, on a steamed sub roll

Embassy

$10.00

Cappacaolla ham, Provolone cheese, pepperoncini peppers, onion, mustard, Italian dressing on a steamed sub roll

Southerner

$10.00

Ham, Swiss cheesse, tomato, mustard, mayo, on Rye bread

Hot Manhattan

$11.00

Pastrami, Swiss cheese, mustard, on Rye bread, with a side of slaw

Turkey Reuben

$10.00

Turkey, Swiss cheese, sauerkraught, Russian dressing, mustard, grilled on Rye bread

Reuben

$10.00

Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraught, Russian dressing, mustard, grilled on Rye bread

Ambassador

$10.00

Roast beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on an onion roll

Soup & Sandwich Specials

Gumbo & Sandwich (Bowl)

$13.00

Gumbo & Sandwich (Cup)

$12.00

Chili & Sandwich (Bowl)

$13.00

Chili & Sandwich (Cup)

$12.00

Soup & Sandwich (Bowl)

$12.00

Soup & Sandwich (Cup)

$11.00

Sides

Boiled Egg

$1.25

Cole Slaw

$3.25

Coleslaw and Bacon Bits

$3.25

Deviled Egg

$3.25

German Potato Salad

$3.25

Macaroni Salad

$3.25

Pasta Salad

$3.25

Potato Salad

$3.25

Scoop of Chicken Salad

$5.25

Scoop of Egg Salad

$5.25

Scoop of Tuna Salad

$5.25

Scoop Pimento Cheese

$5.25

Desserts

Brownie

$1.75

Cheesecake

$5.25

French Silk Pie

$5.25

Lemon Ice Box Pie

$5.25

Roulage

$5.25

Child's Menu (12 & Under)

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.25

Kids Ham & Cheese Plate

$4.25

Kids Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$4.25

Kids PB&J (Grape)

$3.25

Kids PB&J (Strawberry)

$3.25

Kids Turkey & Cheese Plate

$4.25

Kids Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

$4.25

Build Your Own

Build Your Own Sandwich

$8.75

Chips

Baked Lays

$2.00

Doritios

$2.75

Golden Flake/UTZ

$2.75

Ms. Vicky's

$2.00

Sun Chips

$2.00

Zapps

$2.75

To Go Stuff

1/2 Pint Salads

$5.75

1/2 Pint Sides

$3.75

12 Deviled Eggs

$24.99

Andes Mint/ Gum

$0.10

Big Candy

$2.00

Ice

$3.99

Meat per pound

$9.99

Pint Salads

$10.25

Pint Sides

$5.75

Pralines

$2.75

Quart Chili

$14.00

Quart Gumbo

$14.00

Quart Salads

$17.99

Quart Sides

$10.25

Quart Soups

$11.00

Sucker

$0.50

Whole Pie

$24.99

Whole Roulage

$40.00

York

$0.25

DRINKS

Beverages

Soft Drinks (12oz can)

$2.00

Soft Drinks (20oz bottle)

$2.75

Craft Soft Drinks

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

UnsweetTea

$2.75

Milk

$2.25

Coffee

$1.75

Hot Tea

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Bottle Water

$2.00

Water (cup)

1/2 Tea

$2.75

Beer (Here)

Beer (Can)

$5.00

Beer (Bottle)

$5.50

Beer (Draft)

$6.00

Beer (High Gravity)

$7.50

Wine

Wine (Carafe)

$18.25

Wine (Half Carafe)

$10.75

Wine (Glass)

$6.75

Beer (To Go)

10.99 6 pack

$10.99

11.99 6 pack

$11.99

