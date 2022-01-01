The Diplomat imageView gallery
The Diplomat

184 Reviews

$$

815 E. Brady St.

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Food

Pretzels

$10.00

Single Mac

$14.00

Diplomat Fries

$8.00

Crab Cake

$14.00

Chicken n' A Biscuit

$10.00

Shrimp n' Grits

$16.00

Drinks

White Wine

$6.00

Red Wine

$6.00

Rose

$6.00

Bottle Water

$1.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Open Water Still

$3.00

Open Water Sparkling

$3.00

Can Coke

$2.00

Can Diet Coke

$2.00

Can Sprite

$2.00

Diplomat Juice

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

Cosmo

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

DRINKS

Highlife

$2.00

Mixer

$5.00

Wine

$5.00

Wine BTL

2020 Petite Verdot

$45.00

2021 Riesling 'Columbia Valley'

$26.00

2021 White Malbec

$28.00

2021 'Revolutionary' Rose

$25.00

2019 Malbec

$28.00

2010 Rogue Valley Red

$65.00

Mezcal Margarita

$13.00

NY Sour

$12.00

Diplomanhattan

$13.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Small Plate American

Website

Location

815 E. Brady St., Milwaukee, WI 53202

Directions

The Diplomat image

