Dipwich- Hunstville

No reviews yet

2100 Rideout Road SW

Huntsville, AL 35808

Fresh Cut Fries
Spicy Chick-wich
Chick-wich

Sandwiches & Combos

Add Bacon

$1.00

Cheddar Bacon Chicken

$7.95
Chick-wich

$6.75
Classic Roast Beef

$8.50

Say Cheeeeze Burger

$6.95

Spicy Chick-wich

$7.50
Texas Smoked Brisket

$8.50

Hot Dog

$3.95

Grilled Cheese

$3.95

Saucy Chickwich

$7.50

Saucy Chickwich Combo

$8.50

Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$9.50

Bottled Beer

$5.00

Bottled Soda

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Red Bull

$2.95

Desserts

Royale Cookie

$2.50

Brownie

$2.95

Sides

House Made Chips

$2.50

Fresh Cut Fries

$3.50

Coleslaw

$1.75

Add Cheese

$0.50

Add Burger Patty

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
The very best dipped sandwiches in the USA.

2100 Rideout Road SW, Huntsville, AL 35808

