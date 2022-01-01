A map showing the location of Dirt Dog California - CommerceView gallery

Dirt Dog California - Commerce

review star

No reviews yet

2909 Supply Ave.

Commerce, CA 90040

House Dog

House Dog

$7.75

100% Premium All Beef Nathan's 5/1 Dog, Wrapped In Center Cut Bacon, House Sauce, Grilled Veggies, House Spread, Mayo, House Mustard, Ketchup, Bacon Bits. The Original Dog. Born From The Streets Of LA.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$8.95

100% Premium All Beef Nathan's 5/1 Dog, Wrapped In Center Cut Bacon, Fries, Bacon Bits, Cheddar, Chipotle Aioli. Patty Please?

Dirty Chili Dog

Dirty Chili Dog

$8.95

100% Premium All Beef Nathan's 5/1 Dog, Wrapped In Center Cut Bacon, Chili Chorizo, Cheddar, Cilantro, Chipotle Aioli, Bacon Bits.

Elote Dog

Elote Dog

$8.95

100% Premium All Beef Nathan's 5/1 Dog, Wrapped In Center Cut Bacon, Corn, Lime Mayo, Cotija, Chili Powder, Cilantro, Bacon Bits.

Pastrami Dog

Pastrami Dog

$9.95

100% Premium All Beef Nathan's 5/1 Dog, Wrapped In Center Cut Bacon, Pastrami, Monterey Jack Cheese, House Spread, House Mustard, Pickles, Bacon Bits.

Snoop's Dogg

Snoop's Dogg

$9.50

100% Premium All Beef Nathan's 5/1 Dog, Wrapped In Center Cut Bacon, Curtido, Doggy-style BBQ, Billionaire Bacon, Gin & Juice Ketchup.

Tapatio Dog

$8.95

100% Premium All Beef Nathan's 5/1 Dog, Wrapped In Center Cut Bacon, Serrano Spread, Red Sauce, Grilled Veggies, Tapatio Aioli, Chicharrones, Queso Fresco, Cilantro. Es Un Perrito Caliente Con Salsa, Muy Perrito Caliente Con Salsa.

DUI Dog

$10.35
Flamethrower Dog

Flamethrower Dog

$9.75

100% Premium All Beef Nathan's 5/1 Dog, Wrapped In Center Cut Bacon, Steak, Cheddar, Grill Veggies, Henny-Q BBQ, Cilantro, Chipotle Aioli, Seasoned Charred Habanero.

Plain Dog

$6.75

100% Premium All Beef Nathan's 5/1 Dog, Wrapped In Center Cut Bacon on your choice of bread. Plain and Simple.

Veggie Dog

Veggie Dog

$10.75

Beyond Dog - Select Your Style! * Vegetarian, Not Vegan.

Dirty Desserts

Deep Fried Oreos

Deep Fried Oreos

$4.25

Fried in House Batter, Served With Horchata Whipped Cream.

Horchata Ice Cream

Horchata Ice Cream

$8.25

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, House Made Horchata Syrup, Rice Krispies and Almonds.

Churro

Churro

$2.75

House-made Churro, Cinnamon Sugar, Horchata Whipped Cream.

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.75

Dirty Sides

Dirty Fries

Dirty Fries

$4.95

Chili-Lime Seasoning Served with Spicy Ketchup.

Garlic Fries

Garlic Fries

$5.50

Garlic Confit, Parsley, Garlic Seasoning. Served With Garlic Dip.

Sea Salt n Pepper Fries

Sea Salt n Pepper Fries

$4.95

Sea Salt and Pepper.

Filthy Fries

Filthy Fries

$7.75

Guac, Chipotle Aioli, Sour Cream, Cheddar Cheese, Cotija, Bacon Bits.

Elote Fries

Elote Fries

$7.75

Corn, Lime Mayo, Chili Powder, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro, Bacon Bits.

Dirty Chili Fries

Dirty Chili Fries

$7.75

Chorizo Chili, Cheddar, Cilantro, Bacon Bits.

Carne Asada Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$9.75

Carne Asada Meat, Pico, Salsa Guac, Cilantro, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream.

DUI Fries

DUI Fries

$10.75

Pastrami, Carne Asada, Bacon Bits, Cheddar Cheese, Chipotle Aioli, Cilantro.

Plain Fries

$4.95

Plain, Unseasoned Fries.

Dirty Corn

Dirty Corn

$4.75

Lime, Mayo, Chile Powder, Cotija, Cilantro, Bacon Bits.

Dirty Esquite

Dirty Esquite

$4.75

Lime, Mayo, Chile Powder, Cotija, Cilantro, Bacon Bits.

Kids Menu

Corn Dog Combo

Corn Dog Combo

$6.95

5 Piece Mini Corn Dogs, Kids Fries, Oreos, Kids Drink.

Nugget Combo

$6.95

Kids Fry

$3.25

5 Piece Corn Dog

$3.50

7 Piece Nuggets

$3.50

Kids Drink

$1.50

Plain Dog Combo

$7.95

Tacos

Carne Asada (2)

$7.75

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2909 Supply Ave., Commerce, CA 90040

Directions

