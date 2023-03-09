Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dirt Dog California - Gardena

No reviews yet

1420 Redondo Beach Blvd. Gardena, CA

Gardena, CA 90802

FOOD

Dirt Dogs

Plain Dog

Plain Dog

$7.25

100% Premium All Beef Nathan's 5/1 Dog, Wrapped In Center Cut Bacon. Choice of Mayo, Mustard, Ketchup, and/or Relish.

House Dog

House Dog

$8.25

100% Premium All Beef Nathan's 5/1 Dog, Wrapped in Center-Cut Bacon, Grilled Veggies, House Spread, Mayo, Mustard, Ketchup, Bacon Bits. The Original Dog. Born from the Streets of LA.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$9.75

100% Premium All Beef Nathan's 5/1 Dog, Wrapped in Center-Cut Bacon, Fries, Cheddar Sauce, Chipotle Aioli, Bacon Bits. Patty Please?

Dirty Chili Dog

Dirty Chili Dog

$9.75

100% Premium All Beef Nathan's 5/1 Dog, Wrapped in Center-Cut Bacon, Chorizo Chili, Cheddar Sauce, Chipotle Aioli, Onion, Cilantro, Bacon Bits.

Elote Dog

Elote Dog

$9.75

100% Premium All Beef Nathan's 5/1 Dog, Wrapped in Center-Cut Bacon, Corn, Lime Mayo, Cotija, Chili Powder, Cilantro, Bacon Bits.

Pastrami Dog

Pastrami Dog

$10.95Out of stock

100% Premium All Beef Nathan's 5/1 Dog, Wrapped in Center-Cut Bacon, Pastrami, Monterey Jack Cheese, House Spread, Mustard, Pickles, Bacon Bits.

Snoop's Dogg

Snoop's Dogg

$10.50

100% Premium All Beef Nathan's 5/1 Dog, Wrapped in Center-Cut Bacon, Curtido, Henny-Q BBQ, Billionaire Bacon, Gin & Juice Ketchup.

DUI Dog

DUI Dog

$11.50

100% Premium All Beef Nathan's 5/1 Dog, Wrapped in Center-Cut Bacon. Pastrami, Carne Asada, Cheddar, Chipotle Aioli, Cilantro, Bacon Bits.

Veggie Dog

Veggie Dog

$9.95

Beyond Dog - Select Your Style! ALL VEGGIE DOGS COME WITHOUT ANY MEAT. * Vegetarian, Not Vegan.

Dirty Sides

Fries (Unsalted)

Fries (Unsalted)

$4.95

Unsalted Fries. Served with your Choice of Dip.

Fries (Salted)

Fries (Salted)

$4.95

Salted Fries. Served with your Choice of Dip.

Dirty Fries

Dirty Fries

$4.95

Chili-Lime Seasoning. Served with Spicy Ketchup.

Sea Salt n Pepper Fries

Sea Salt n Pepper Fries

$4.95

Salt. Pepper.

Garlic Fries

Garlic Fries

$5.95

Garlic Confit, Garlic Seasoning, Parsley. Served With Garlic Dip.

Filthy Fries

Filthy Fries

$8.50

Cheddar Sauce, Guac, Sour Cream, Chipotle Aioli, Cotija Cheese, Bacon Bits.

Elote Fries

Elote Fries

$8.50

Corn, Lime Mayo, Cotija Cheese, Chili Powder, Cilantro, Bacon Bits.

Dirty Chili Fries

Dirty Chili Fries

$8.50

Chorizo Chili (Beef & Pork), Cheddar Sauce, Onion, Cilantro, Bacon Bits.

Carne Asada Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$10.50

Carne Asada, Cheddar, Sour Cream, Guac, Pico, Cilantro.

DUI Fries

DUI Fries

$11.75Out of stock

Pastrami, Carne Asada, Cheddar, Chipotle Aioli, Cilantro, Bacon Bits.

Dirty Corn

Dirty Corn

$4.95

Lime Mayo, Cotija, Chili Powder, Cilantro, Bacon Bits.

Dirty Esquite

Dirty Esquite

$4.95

Lime Mayo, Cotija, Chili Powder, Cilantro, Bacon Bits.

Dirty Desserts

Deep Fried Oreos

Deep Fried Oreos

$4.50

Two Double-Stuffed Oreos Fried in House Batter, Served With Horchata Whipped Cream.

Churro

Churro

$2.95

House-made Churro, Cinnamon Sugar, Served with Horchata Whipped Cream.

Dirty Gummies

$6.50

Chamoy coated watermelon gummies.

Kids Menu

Corn Dog Combo

Corn Dog Combo

$6.95

7 Piece Mini Corn Dogs (Chicken), Kids Fries, Oreos, Kids Drink.

Nugget Combo

Nugget Combo

$6.95

7 Piece Chicken Nuggets, Kids Fries, Oreos, Kids Drink.

7 Piece Corn Dog

$3.50

7 Pieces of Mini Corn Dogs (Chicken).

7 Piece Nuggets

$3.50

7 Pieces of Nuggets.

Tacos

Carne Asada (2)

Carne Asada (2)

$8.95

Two Carne Asada Tacos with Monterey Jack Cheese, Onions, Cilantro. Side of Salsa Roja or Verde.

DRINKS

Dirty Drinks

Mexican Coke - 1/2 Liter

Mexican Coke - 1/2 Liter

$4.50
Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.75
Smart Water

Smart Water

$2.75

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$3.50

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.50

Jarritos Tamarind

$3.50

Jarritos Strawberry

$3.50

Jarritos Orange

$3.50

Sangría

$3.50

Mundet Apple Soda

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1420 Redondo Beach Blvd. Gardena, CA, Gardena, CA 90802

Directions

