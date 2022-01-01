Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dirt Dog - Long Beach

review star

No reviews yet

1950 Ximeno Ave.

Long Beach, CA 90815

Popular Items

Dirty Chili Dog
DUI Dog
Garlic Fries

Dirt Dogs

House Dog

House Dog

$8.25

100% Premium All Beef Nathan's 5/1 Dog, Wrapped In Center Cut Bacon, House Sauce, Grilled Veggies, House Spread, Mayo, House Mustard, Ketchup, Bacon Bits. The Original Dog. Born From The Streets Of LA.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$9.75

100% Premium All Beef Nathan's 5/1 Dog, Wrapped In Center Cut Bacon, Fries, Bacon Bits, Cheddar, Chipotle Aioli. Patty Please?

Dirty Chili Dog

Dirty Chili Dog

$9.75

100% Premium All Beef Nathan's 5/1 Dog, Wrapped In Center Cut Bacon, Chili Chorizo, Cheddar, Onion, Cilantro, Chipotle Aioli, Bacon Bits.

Elote Dog

Elote Dog

$9.75

100% Premium All Beef Nathan's 5/1 Dog, Wrapped In Center Cut Bacon, Corn, Lime Mayo, Cotija, Chili Powder, Cilantro, Bacon Bits.

Pastrami Dog

Pastrami Dog

$12.95

100% Premium All Beef Nathan's 5/1 Dog, Wrapped In Center Cut Bacon, Pastrami, Monterey Jack Cheese, House Spread, House Mustard, Pickles, Bacon Bits.

Snoop's Dogg

Snoop's Dogg

$10.50

100% Premium All Beef Nathan's 5/1 Dog, Wrapped In Center Cut Bacon, Curtido, Doggy-style BBQ, Billionaire Bacon, Gin & Juice Ketchup.

DUI Dog

DUI Dog

$11.50

100% Premium All Beef Nathan's 5/1 Dog, Wrapped In Center Cut Bacon. Cheddar, Pastrami, Carne Asada, Chipotle Aioli, Cilantro, Bacon Bits.

Flamethrower Dog

Flamethrower Dog

$10.75

100% Premium All Beef Nathan's 5/1 Dog, Wrapped In Center Cut Bacon, Steak, Cheddar, Grill Veggies, Henny-Q BBQ, Cilantro, Chipotle Aioli, Seasoned Charred Habanero.

Plain Dog

$6.95

100% Premium All Beef Nathan's 5/1 Dog, Wrapped In Center Cut Bacon on your choice of bread. Plain and Simple.

Veggie Dog

Veggie Dog

$9.95

Beyond Dog - Select Your Style! ALL VEGGIE DOGS COME WITHOUT ANY MEAT. * Vegetarian, Not Vegan.

Dirty Sides

Carne Asada Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$10.50

Carne Asada Meat, Pico, Salsa Guac, Cilantro, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream.

Chicharron Fries

$8.50
Dirty Chili Fries

Dirty Chili Fries

$8.50

Chorizo Chili, Cheddar, Onion, Cilantro, Bacon Bits.

Dirty Corn

Dirty Corn

$4.95

Lime, Mayo, Chile Powder, Cotija, Cilantro, Bacon Bits.

Dirty Esquite

Dirty Esquite

$4.95

Lime, Mayo, Chile Powder, Cotija, Cilantro, Bacon Bits.

Dirty Fries

Dirty Fries

$4.95

Chili-Lime Seasoning. Served with Spicy Ketchup.

DUI Fries

DUI Fries

$11.75

Pastrami, Carne Asada, Bacon Bits, Cheddar Cheese, Chipotle Aioli, Cilantro.

Elote Fries

Elote Fries

$8.50

Corn, Lime Mayo, Chili Powder, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro, Bacon Bits.

Filthy Fries

Filthy Fries

$8.50

Guac, Chipotle Aioli, Sour Cream, Cheddar Cheese, Cotija, Bacon Bits.

Garlic Fries

Garlic Fries

$5.95

Garlic Confit, Parsley, Garlic Seasoning. Served With Garlic Dip.

Plain Fries (NO SALT)

$4.95

Plain, Unseasoned Fries.

Plain Fries (Salted)

$4.95

Plain, Unseasoned Fries.

Sea Salt n Pepper Fries

Sea Salt n Pepper Fries

$4.95

Sea Salt and Pepper.

Dirty Desserts

Horchata Ice Cream

Horchata Ice Cream

$8.95

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Churro, House Made Horchata Syrup, Rice Krispies and Almonds.

Churro

Churro

$2.95

House-made Churro, Cinnamon Sugar, Horchata Whipped Cream.

Deep Fried Oreos

Deep Fried Oreos

$4.50

Fried in House Batter, Served With Horchata Whipped Cream.

Kids Menu

Corn Dog Combo

Corn Dog Combo

$6.95

7 Piece Mini Corn Dogs, Kids Fries, Oreos, Kids Drink.

Nugget Combo

Nugget Combo

$6.95

7 Piece Nuggets, Kids Fries, Oreos, Kids Drink.

Plain Dog Combo

$7.95

Plain Dog, Kids Fries, Oreos, Kids Drink.

Kids Fry

$3.25

7 Piece Corn Dog

$3.50

7 Piece Nuggets

$3.50

Tacos

MJ Cheese, Onions, Cilantro, Salsa Roja or Verde.

Carne Asada (2)

$8.95

Dirty Drinks

Mexican Coke - 1/2 Liter

Mexican Coke - 1/2 Liter

$4.50
Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.75
Smart Water

Smart Water

$2.75
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Inspired by Iconic LA Street Foods.

Website

Location

1950 Ximeno Ave., Long Beach, CA 90815

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

