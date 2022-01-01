Dirt Dog - Rainbow Blvd
5,374 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
8390 S. Rainbow Blvd. #100, Las Vegas, NV 89139
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Strega - Rainbow - 7460 S Rainbow Blvd. suite 110
No Reviews
7460 S Rainbow Blvd. suite 110 Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurant
Suzuya Patisserie & Cafe - Buffalo
No Reviews
7365 South Buffalo Drive Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurant
Suzuya Patisserie & Cafe Pre-Order Cakes
No Reviews
7365 South Buffalo Drive Suite 115 Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Las Vegas
Volcano Grille, Japanese Protein House
4.5 • 5,415
7150 S. Durango Drive Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurant
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond
4.8 • 3,958
5020 Blue Diamond Rd Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurant
Spaghetty Western
4.1 • 2,572
10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy Ste 103 Las Vegas, NV 89141
View restaurant
Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails - Locale - Mountains Edge
4.5 • 1,358
7995 Blue Diamond Rd Las Vegas, NV 89178
View restaurant