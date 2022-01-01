Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dirt Dog - Rainbow Blvd

5,374 Reviews

$$

8390 S. Rainbow Blvd. #100

Las Vegas, NV 89139

Order Again

Popular Items

Dirty Chili Dog
Patty Melt
DUI Dog

Dirty Drinks

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$4.95
Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.75
Smart Water

Smart Water

$2.75
Agua Fresca

Agua Fresca

$4.95

Jarritos

$4.75

Strawberry Jarritos

Mango Jarrito

Out of stock

Pineapple

$4.50

Mango Chainsaw

$4.50

Sparking Water

$4.50

Berry It Alive

$4.50

Severed Lime

$4.50

Mountain Water

$4.50

Dirt Dogs

Beyond Dog - Select Your Style! *

Plain Dog

$6.95

100% Premium All Beef Nathan's 5/1 Dog, Wrapped In Center Cut Bacon.

House Dog

House Dog

$7.95

100% Premium All Beef Nathan's 5/1 Dog, Wrapped In Center Cut Bacon, House Sauce, Grilled Veggies, House Spread, Mayo, House Mustard, Ketchup, Bacon Bits. The Original Dog. Born From The Streets Of LA.

Elote Dog

Elote Dog

$8.95

100% Premium All Beef Nathan's 5/1 Dog, Wrapped In Center Cut Bacon, Corn, Lime Mayo, Cotija, Chili Powder, Cilantro, Bacon Bits.

Snoop's Dogg

Snoop's Dogg

$9.95

100% Premium All Beef Nathan's 5/1 Dog, Wrapped In Center Cut Bacon, Curtido, Henny BBQ, Billionaire Bacon, Gin & Juice Ketchup.

Pastrami Dog

Pastrami Dog

$12.50

100% Premium All Beef Nathan's 5/1 Dog, Wrapped In Center Cut Bacon, Pastrami, Monterey Jack Cheese, House Spread, House Mustard, Pickles, Bacon Bits.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$8.95

100% Premium All Beef Nathan's 5/1 Dog, Wrapped In Center Cut Bacon, Fries, Bacon Bits, Cheddar, Chipotle Aioli. Patty Please?

Dirty Chili Dog

Dirty Chili Dog

$8.95

100% Premium All Beef Nathan's 5/1 Dog, Wrapped In Center Cut Bacon, Chili Chorizo, Cheddar, Onion, Cilantro, Chipotle Aioli, Bacon Bits.

DUI Dog

DUI Dog

$10.95

100% Premium All Beef Nathan's 5/1 Dog, Wrapped In Center Cut Bacon. Cheddar, Pastrami, Carne Asada, Chipotle Aioli, Cilantro, Bacon Bits.

Flamethrower Dog by Xzibit

Flamethrower Dog by Xzibit

$10.50

100% Premium All Beef Nathan's 5/1 Dog, Wrapped In Center Cut Bacon, Steak, Cheddar, Grill Veggies, Henny-Q BBQ, Cilantro, Chipotle Aioli, Seasoned Charred Habanero.

Veggie Dog

Veggie Dog

$9.95

Beyond Dog - Select Your Style!

Dirty Desserts

Deep Fried Oreos

Deep Fried Oreos

$4.75

Fried in House Batter, Served With Horchata Whipped Cream.

Horchata Ice Cream

Horchata Ice Cream

$8.75

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Churro, House Made Horchata Syrup, Rice Krispies and Almonds.

Churro

Churro

$2.95

House-made Churro, Cinnamon Sugar, Horchata Whipped Cream.

Horchata Ice Cream+Oreos

$8.75Out of stock

Dirty Sides

Plain Fries

$4.95
Dirty Fries

Dirty Fries

$4.95

Chili-Lime Seasoning. Served with Spicy Ketchup.

Garlic Fries

Garlic Fries

$5.75

Garlic Confit, Parsley, Garlic Seasoning. Served With Garlic Dip.

Elote Fries

Elote Fries

$7.95

Corn, Lime Mayo, Chili Powder, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro, Bacon Bits.

Chicharron Fries

$7.95Out of stock

Chicharrones, chile-lime seasoning, chipotle aioli, sour cream, Tapatio, pico de gallo, queso fresco, lime.

Carne Asada Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$9.95

Carne Asada Meat, Pico, Salsa Guac, Cilantro, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream.

Dirty Chili Fries

Dirty Chili Fries

$7.95

Chili Chorizo, Cheddar, Onion, Cilantro, Bacon Bits.

DUI Fries

DUI Fries

$10.95

Pastrami, Carne Asada, Bacon Bits, Cheddar Cheese, Chipotle Aioli, Cilantro.

Filthy Fries

Filthy Fries

$7.95

Guac, Chipotle Aioli, Sour Cream, Cheddar Cheese, Cotija, Bacon Bits.

Dirty Corn

Dirty Corn

$4.95

Lime, Mayo, Chile Powder, Cotija, Cilantro, Bacon Bits.

Dirty Esquite

Dirty Esquite

$4.95

Lime, Mayo, Chile Powder, Cotija, Cilantro, Bacon Bits.

Kids Menu

Nugget Combo

Nugget Combo

$6.50

7 Piece Nuggets, Kids Fries, Oreos, Kids Drink.

Corn Dog Combo

Corn Dog Combo

$6.50

5 Piece Mini Corn Dogs, Kids Fries, Oreos, Kids Drink.

Plain Dog Combo

$7.50

Plain Hot Dog, Kids Fries, Oreos, Kids Drink.

Dirty Tacos

Carne Asada (2)

Carne Asada (2)

$7.95

MJ Cheese, Onions, Cilantro, Salsa Roja or Verde.

check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

8390 S. Rainbow Blvd. #100, Las Vegas, NV 89139

