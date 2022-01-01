Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dirt Dog - Sahara

review star

No reviews yet

5101 East Sahara Avenue

Las Vegas, NV 89142

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

DUI Dog
Dirty Chili Dog
Elote Dog

Dirt Dogs

Plain Dog

$6.95

100% Premium All Beef Nathan's 5/1 Dog, Wrapped In Center Cut Bacon.

House Dog

House Dog

$7.95

100% Premium All Beef Nathan's 5/1 Dog, Wrapped In Center Cut Bacon, House Sauce, Grilled Veggies, House Spread, Mayo, House Mustard, Ketchup, Bacon Bits. The Original Dog. Born From The Streets Of LA.

Dirty Chili Dog

Dirty Chili Dog

$8.95

100% Premium All Beef Nathan's 5/1 Dog, Wrapped In Center Cut Bacon, Chili Chorizo, Cheddar, Onion, Cilantro, Chipotle Aioli, Bacon Bits.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$8.95

100% Premium All Beef Nathan's 5/1 Dog, Wrapped In Center Cut Bacon, Fries, Bacon Bits, Cheddar, Chipotle Aioli. Patty Please?

Elote Dog

Elote Dog

$8.95

100% Premium All Beef Nathan's 5/1 Dog, Wrapped In Center Cut Bacon, Corn, Lime Mayo, Cotija, Chili Powder, Cilantro, Bacon Bits.

Snoop's Dogg

Snoop's Dogg

$9.95

100% Premium All Beef Nathan's 5/1 Dog, Wrapped In Center Cut Bacon, Curtido, Henny BBQ, Billionaire Bacon, Gin & Juice Ketchup.

Pastrami Dog

Pastrami Dog

$12.50

100% Premium All Beef Nathan's 5/1 Dog, Wrapped In Center Cut Bacon, Pastrami, Monterey Jack Cheese, House Spread, House Mustard, Pickles, Bacon Bits.

Flamethrower Dog

Flamethrower Dog

$10.50

100% Premium All Beef Nathan's 5/1 Dog, Wrapped In Center Cut Bacon, Steak, Cheddar, Grill Veggies, Henny-Q BBQ, Cilantro, Chipotle Aioli, Seasoned Charred Habanero.

DUI Dog

DUI Dog

$10.95

100% Premium All Beef Nathan's 5/1 Dog, Wrapped In Center Cut Bacon. Cheddar, Pastrami, Carne Asada, Chipotle Aioli, Cilantro, Bacon Bits.

Veggie Dog

Veggie Dog

$9.95

Beyond Dog - Select Your Style! ALL VEGGIE DOGS COME WITHOUT ANY MEAT. *Vegetarian, Not Vegan.

Plain Dog (Copy)

$6.95

100% Premium All Beef Nathan's 5/1 Dog, Wrapped In Center Cut Bacon.

Dirty Sides

Plain Fries

$4.95
Dirty Fries

Dirty Fries

$4.95

Chile-Lime. Seasoning Served with Spicy Ketchup.

Garlic Fries

Garlic Fries

$5.75

Garlic Confit, Parsley, Garlic Seasoning. Served With Garlic Dip.

Dirty Chili Fries

Dirty Chili Fries

$7.95

Chili Chorizo, Cheddar, Onion, Cilantro, Bacon Bits.

Elote Fries

Elote Fries

$7.95

Corn, Lime Mayo, Chili Powder, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro, Bacon Bits.

Filthy Fries

Filthy Fries

$7.95

Guac, Chipotle Aioli, Sour Cream, Cheddar Cheese, Cotija, Bacon Bits.

DUI Fries

DUI Fries

$10.95

Pastrami, Carne Asada, Bacon Bits, Cheddar Cheese, Chipotle Aioli, Cilantro.

Carne Asada Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$9.95

Carne Asada Meat, Pico, Salsa Guac, Cilantro, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream.

Chicharron Fries

$7.50
Dirty Corn

Dirty Corn

$4.95

Lime, Mayo, Chile Powder, Cotija, Cilantro, Bacon Bits.

Dirty Esquite

Dirty Esquite

$4.95

Lime, Mayo, Chile Powder, Cotija, Cilantro, Bacon Bits.

Dirty Desserts

Deep Fried Oreos

Deep Fried Oreos

$4.75

Fried in House Batter, Served With Horchata Whipped Cream.

Churro

Churro

$2.95Out of stock

House-made Churro, Cinnamon Sugar, Horchata Whipped Cream.

Horchata Ice Cream

Horchata Ice Cream

$8.75

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Churro, House Made Horchata Syrup, Rice Krispies and Almonds.

Dirt Nacho Dessert

$9.75

Kid's Menu

Nugget Combo

Nugget Combo

$6.50

7 Piece Nuggets, Kids Fries, Oreos, Kids Drink.

Corn Dog Combo

Corn Dog Combo

$6.50

5 Piece Mini Corn Dogs, Kids Fries, Oreos, Kids Drink.

Plain Dog Combo

$7.50

Plain Dog, Kids Fries, Oreos, Kids Drink.

Tacos

Carne Asada (2)

Carne Asada (2)

$7.95

Two Carne Asada Tacos. MJ Cheese, Onion, Cilantro, Salsa Roja or Verde.

DIRTY DRINKS

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.75
Smart Water

Smart Water

$2.75

Small Mexican Coke

$3.25

Liquid Death

$3.50

Mexican Coke

$4.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5101 East Sahara Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89142

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos Nellis - 1292 S. Nellis Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
1292 S. Nellis Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89104
View restaurantnext
Aces & Ales - Nellis
orange starNo Reviews
3740 S Nellis Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89121
View restaurantnext
Aloha Kitchen - Charleston
orange star4.7 • 500
4466 E CHARLESTON BLVD LAS VEGAS Q, NV 89104
View restaurantnext
Crypto Sushi Bar - 3755 East Desert Inn Road
orange starNo Reviews
3755 East Desert Inn Road Las Vegas, NV 89121
View restaurantnext
And Pita - 3342 E Sandhill rd
orange starNo Reviews
3342 E Sandhill rd Las Vegas, NV 89121
View restaurantnext
Teriyaki Boy - Bonanza - 4441 E Bonanza Rd #105
orange starNo Reviews
4441 E Bonanza Rd #105 Las Vegas, NV 89110
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Las Vegas

Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.6 • 5,966
3824 Paradise Rd. Las Vegas, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
Volcano Grille, Japanese Protein House
orange star4.5 • 5,415
7150 S. Durango Drive Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurantnext
Dirt Dog - Rainbow Blvd
orange star4.6 • 5,374
8390 S. Rainbow Blvd. #100 Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
PBR Rock Bar & Grill
orange star4.0 • 5,114
3663 S Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89109
View restaurantnext
Tacos & Beer
orange star4.5 • 4,658
3900 Paradise Rd Las Vegas, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond
orange star4.8 • 3,958
5020 Blue Diamond Rd Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Las Vegas
North Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Henderson
review star
Avg 4.3 (77 restaurants)
Boulder City
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Bullhead City
review star
No reviews yet
Kingman
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Saint George
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Lake Havasu City
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Colorado City
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston