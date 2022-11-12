Dirty Al's SPI imageView gallery

Dirty Al's SPI DA1 Inc

3,580 Reviews

$$

33396 State Park Rd

South Padre Island, TX 78597

Order Again

Popular Items

Shrimp & Fish Botana
Shrimp
Shrimp & Fish

Starters

Oyster Shell

$15.99+

1/2 Special Oysters

$4.74Out of stock

12 Oysters Special

$9.45Out of stock

Dirty Sampler (4)

$15.49

Dirty Sampler (6)

$20.49

Peel & Eat Cold Boiled

$22.49+

We Peel

$5.00

New Orleans Style

$24.99+

Rockefeller (1/2doz)

$13.49

Ceviche

$11.49

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.74

Blackened Crab Fingers

$17.99

Fried Crab Fingers

$17.99

Stuffed Jalapeño (2)

$8.99

Shrimp Stuffed Jalapeño (2)

$10.99

Stuffed Crab

$7.99

Fried Calamari

$10.99

Blackened Calamari

$10.99

Popcorn Shrimp

$8.99

Beer Batter Onion Rings

$9.99

Beer Batter Mushrooms

$8.99

Served with Parmesan cheese

Fried Zucchini

$7.99

Served with Parmesan cheese

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Shrimp/Oyster Coctail

$21.99

Hot Wings

$14.99+

Cheese Sticks

$7.99

Texas Cheese Fries

$8.99

French Fries

$5.24

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.74

Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.74

Hush Puppies

$8.99

Blacked Zuchinni

$7.99

1lbLayla's Shrimp

$24.99Out of stock

1/2lbLayla's Shrimp

$8.99

1lb Hot Mama

$14.99Out of stock

Bacon Wrap Jalapenos

$8.99Out of stock

Cleaned Shrkmp

$1.00

1/2lb Hot Mama

$8.99

1/2 Special Boiled Shrimp

$8.99

1/2 Special New Orleands

$8.99

Shrimp Rockefeller

$8.99

1 Bacon Jalapeno

$2.50Out of stock

shrimp rock special

$5.00Out of stock

Taco Salads

Shrimp Salad

$15.49

Boiled Shrimp Salad

$15.74

Chicken Salad

$13.49

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.49

Fish Salad

$13.49

Taco Shell

$7.49

Soft Tacos

Fried Shrimp Tacos

$14.25

Fried Fish Tacos

$12.99

Fried Oyster Tacos

$14.25

Fried Chicken Tacos

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$13.99

Blackened Fish Tacos

$14.99

Combination Tacos

$15.99

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

$14.99

Chicken Fajita Tacos

$9.99Out of stock

Seafood Baskets

Shrimp

$16.25+

Fish

$16.25+

Oysters

$14.25+

Chicken

$16.25+

Shrimp & Fish

$16.25+

Shrimp & Oyster

$16.25+

Shrimp & Chicken

$16.25+

Fish & Oyster

$16.25+

Fish & Chicken

$16.25+

Black Drum Throats

$8.99

Large Sh, Fs & Ck

$15.99

Medium Sh,fh& Ch

$13.99

Red Snapper Throats

$14.99Out of stock

Shrimp, Fish, & Oyster

$14.25+

Black Drum Ribs

$5.99Out of stock

Red Head Snappe

$5.49Out of stock

Seafood Botana

Shrimp & Fish Botana

$56.25

All Shrimp Botana

$56.25

Shrimp & Oyster Botana

$56.25

Shrimp, Fish, & Oyster Botana

$56.25

Classic Botana

$56.25

Oysters, fish, chicken, & shrimp

20 Piece Botana

$31.25

Jumbo Fried Shrimp

$34.99+

You Hook Them We'll Cook Them (per Lb)

$9.49

Fish Botana

$56.25

Shrimp Fish Chicken Botanna

$56.25

Cajun

Grilled Fish Plate

$12.49

Blackened Fish Plate

$14.49

Black Drum Fillet

$19.99

*When in season

Blackened Fish Mojo Ajo

$19.50

Shrimp Kabob

$19.49

Lobster

$25.99

King Crab

$75.00

Snow Crab

$38.99

The Islander

$17.99

Special King Crab

$40.99Out of stock

Whole Black Drum

$19.99

Sheephead

$12.99Out of stock

Po-Boy Baskets

Grilled Chicken Po-Boy

$14.25

Served with Fries. Topped with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, & Onions.

Blackened Fish Po-Boy

$14.25

Served with Fries. Topped with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, & Onions.

Fried Fish Po-Boy

$14.25

Served with Fries. Topped with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, & Onions.

Fried Shrimp Po-Boy

$16.25

Served with Fries. Topped with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, & Onions.

Fried Oyster Po-Boy

$17.99

Served with Fries. Topped with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, & Onions.

Fried Chicken Po-Boy

$14.25

Served with Fries. Topped with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, & Onions.

The Buffalo Chicken Po-Boy

$15.25

Served with Fries. Topped with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, & Onions.

Combination Po-Boy

$18.99

Served with Fries. Shrimp, Fish, Oyster, & Chicken. Topped with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, & Onions.

Burger Baskets

Grilled Burger

$10.99

Served with Fries. Topped with Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, & Onions.

Blackened Burger

$11.49

Served with Fries. Topped with Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, & Onions.

Mama Lona Burger

$14.99

Served with Fries. Topped with Cheese, Bacon, Grilled Onions, Grilled Jalapeños, Avocado, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, & Onions.

Dirty Burguer

$11.99

Side Extras

Cocktail Sauce

$1.00

Tartar Sauce

$1.00

Grilled Onions

$1.00

Bacon

$1.00

Sliced Avocado

$1.00

Jalapeños

$1.00

Cheese

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Extra Limes

$1.00

Calamari Sauce (2oz)

$1.00

Corn Tortillas (3)

$1.50

Flour Tortillas (each)

$1.50

Side Bread

$1.50

Dirty Al Sauce

$1.00

Salad

$3.00

Side Ranch

$1.00

Pickles

$1.00

A La Carta Shrimp

$3.00

A La Carta Chicken

$3.00

Fish A La Carta

$3.00

Oyster A La Carta

$3.00

Mojo Ajo

$5.20

Butter N,O

$1.00

Melted Butter

$1.00

Mayo

$1.00

Chamoy

$1.00

Raw Onions

$1.00

Islander

$4.99

1/2 Onions Rings

$2.50

Cilantro

$0.75

Side Tomate

$1.00

Mushrooms

$1.00

Horse Raddish

$1.00

Cherries

$1.00

Tostada Chips

$1.99

Kid's Menu

Kid's Corn Dog & Fries

$7.99

Kid's Chicken Strips & Fries

$9.25

Kid's Grilled Cheese & Fries

$5.49

Kid's Fish & Fries

$8.99

Kid's Shrimp & Fries

$9.49

B.B. Burgers & Fries

$8.99

Kids Chicken Sandwich

$9.25

Student Meal

$6.49Out of stock

Teachers Meal

$11.49Out of stock

Teacher Chicken

$11.49Out of stock

Teacher Fish

$11.49Out of stock

Teacher Shrimp

$11.49Out of stock

Student Chicken

$6.49Out of stock

Student Fish

$6.49Out of stock

Student Shrimp

$6.49Out of stock

Can Sodas

Coke Can

$2.75

Coke Zero Can

$2.75

Sprite Can

$2.75

Mex. Coke

$4.00

Agua Mineral

$3.00

Bottle Water

$2.50

Gatorade Blue

$3.00

Gatorade Orange

$3.00

Gatorade Red

$3.00

Gatorade Purple

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Jumbo Monster

$4.00

Monster

$3.25

Employee Monster

$2.00

Employye Mex.coke

$2.77

Employye Chocomilk

$2.31

Employye J.Monster

$3.00

Employee Ice Cream

$1.85

Employee Coke

$0.92

Employye Gatorade

$1.84

Employye Mineral Water

$1.84

Pepsi Bottle

$3.00Out of stock

Manzanita

$3.00

Small Mex. Coke

$3.00Out of stock

Dr. Pepper Can

$2.75Out of stock

Diet Coke Can

$2.75

Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Unsweet

$3.00

Brisk Iced Tea

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Tropicana Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Water (Tap)

Orange Juice

$2.75

Topo Chico

$2.75Out of stock

Kid Cup

Small Orange Juice

$1.25
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

33396 State Park Rd, South Padre Island, TX 78597

Directions

Gallery
Dirty Al's SPI image

