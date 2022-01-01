Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dirty Bird Chxx Clearfield

846 West 1700 South

Clearfield, UT 84015

Popular Items

Dirty Bird
Classic
Tender Bites (10 Piece)

Sandwiches & Bites

Plain Jane

Plain Jane

$9.00

Sandwich with pickles & your favorite sauce.

Classic

Classic

$10.00

Sandwich with spicy ketchup. Duke's mayo, pickles & ranchberg lettuce.

Dirty Bird

$11.00

Sandwich with bacon, pimento cheese, spicy ketchup, Duke's mayo & pickles.

Junior Bites

Junior Bites

$5.00

6 perfectly seasoned bites & your favorite sauce.

Tender Bites (10 Piece)

Tender Bites (10 Piece)

$8.00

Perfectly seasoned bites & your favorite sauce.

Tender Bites (20 Piece)

Tender Bites (20 Piece)

$14.00

Perfectly seasoned bites & your favorite sauce.

Saucy Tender Bites (10 Piece)

Saucy Tender Bites (10 Piece)

$8.00

Perfectly seasoned bites tossed in our Sweet Buffalo sauce & your favorite sauce.

Saucy Tender Bites (20 Piece)

Saucy Tender Bites (20 Piece)

$14.00

Perfectly seasoned bites tossed in our Sweet Buffalo sauce & your favorite sauce.

Sides

Fries

Fries

$3.00

Dirty Bird seasoned fries & your favorite sauce.

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Classic white cheddar cheese with house seasoning, cooked to cheesy perfection.

Banana Pudding

$4.00

Banana pudding with Oreo crumbs, whipped cream, fresh bananas, caramel.

Sides and Sauces

Ranch

Ranch

$0.25
Dirty Sauce (Fry Sauce)

Dirty Sauce (Fry Sauce)

$0.25
Spicy Ketchup

Spicy Ketchup

$0.25
Hot Honey Mustard

Hot Honey Mustard

$0.25
Sweet Buffalo

Sweet Buffalo

$0.25
Dirty BBQ

Dirty BBQ

$0.25
Hot Honey

Hot Honey

$0.50

Mayo

$0.25

Extra Chxx Thigh

$5.00

Pimento Cheese (1 OZ)

$1.00

Bacon (0.5 OZ)

$1.00

Ranchberg (1.5 OZ)

$1.00

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

1 LB of breakfast rolled up in a tortilla with house sauce, sriracha, pimento cheese, bacon, eggs, fries and chicken.

Soda

Regular Soda

$2.75

Bottled Drinks

Liquid Death (Mountain Water)

$3.00

Liquid Death (Severed Lime)

$3.00

Black Rifle Coffee (Espresso Mocha)

$3.00

Simply Orange Juice

$3.00

Shakes

Caramel Cookies & Cream

Caramel Cookies & Cream

$7.00
Strawberry Short Shake

Strawberry Short Shake

$7.00
Chocolate Fudge Cosmic Brownie

Chocolate Fudge Cosmic Brownie

$7.00
Vanilla Hot Honey Waffle Cone

Vanilla Hot Honey Waffle Cone

$7.00

Catering Menu

Mac & Cheese

$40.00

Banana Pudding

$40.00

Chicken Bites (50 Piece)

$35.00

Chicken Bites (100 Piece)

$70.00

Saucy Bites (50 Piece)

$35.00

Saucy Bites (100 Piece)

$70.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Dirty Bird - From the Neighborhood for the Neighborhood.

846 West 1700 South, Clearfield, UT 84015

