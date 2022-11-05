  • Home
  • /
  • Sycamore
  • /
  • The Dirty Bird 815 Food Truck #2 - The Dirty Bird 815 Food Truck #2
Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Dirty Bird 815 Food Truck #2 The Dirty Bird 815 Food Truck #2

review star

No reviews yet

630 Plaza Drive, Suite 5

Sycamore, IL 60178

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Chicken Strips

3 Strips

$8.00

3 hand cut, hand battered chicken strips with a cup of Bird Sauce

5 Strips

$12.00

5 hand cut, hand battered chicken strips with a cup of Bird Sauce

6 Smoked Wings

$12.00

Sides

Onion Rings

$10.00

Fried Pickles

$10.00

French Fries

$5.00

Oreos

$5.00

Extra Sauce

$1.00

Drinks

Bottle of Soda

$3.00

Water bottle

$2.00

Capri sun

$2.00

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.00

Coffee

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Hand cut, hand battered chicken strips and sides - on the go!

Location

630 Plaza Drive, Suite 5, Sycamore, IL 60178

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Dirty Bird 815 Food Truck #1 - The Dirty Bird 815 Food Truck #1
orange starNo Reviews
630 Plaza Drive #5 Sycamore, IL 60178
View restaurantnext
The Dirty Bird
orange star4.8 • 34
124 South Maple Street Sycamore, IL 60178
View restaurantnext
Sycamore Dairy Ripple - 675 East State Street
orange starNo Reviews
675 East State Street Sycamore, IL 60178
View restaurantnext
Dough Brothers Pizzeria
orange star4.6 • 707
20 W. Benson Ave Cortland, IL 60112
View restaurantnext
Beef Shack - Dekalb
orange star4.1 • 795
1180 W Lincoln Hwy Dekalb, IL 60115
View restaurantnext
Lodi Tap House - Maple Park - 309 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
309 Main St Maple Park, IL 60151
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sycamore

The Dirty Bird
orange star4.8 • 34
124 South Maple Street Sycamore, IL 60178
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sycamore
Hampshire
review star
No reviews yet
Marengo
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Huntley
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Belvidere
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
South Elgin
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Geneva
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Elgin
review star
Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)
Batavia
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston