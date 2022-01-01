A map showing the location of Dirty Birds Liberty Station 2970 Truxtun Rd #9View gallery

Dirty Birds Liberty Station 2970 Truxtun Rd #9



No reviews yet

2970 Truxtun Rd #9

San Diego, CA 92106

Popular Items

Boneless Pound
10 Piece
5 Piece

Wings

5 Piece

$9.95

10 Piece

$18.95

20 Piece

$35.95

20 Piece (4 Flavors)

$37.95

Sd Ranch

$0.75

Sd Blue Cheese

$0.75

Sd Carrots

$0.50

Sd Celery

$0.50

Boneless Wings

Boneless Pound

$15.50

Appetizers

Fries

$6.95

Tots

$6.95

Garlic Fries

$8.95

Garlic Tots

$8.95

Cheddar Breaded Cauliflower (V)

$10.95

Buffalo Blue Loaded

$12.95

Cheesy Bacon Loaded

$12.95

Dirty Chicken Loaded

$12.95

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.95

Chips & Salsa

$7.95

Crispy Green Beans

$9.95

Crispy Pickles

$10.95

Guacamole

$6.00

House-Made Chicken Tenders

$13.95

Hummus & Pita

$9.95

Mac & Cheese Balls

$10.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.95

O'Rings

$9.95

Queso

$5.00

Shrimp Basket

$15.95

Steak Loaded Tots/Fries

$13.95

Super Nachos

$10.95

Salads

Caesar Salad

$6.95+

House Salad

$6.95+

Honey Mustard Chicken Salad

$13.95

Steak And Avocado Salad

$14.95

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.95

Grilled Lemon Pepper Shrimp Caesar Salad

$13.95

Sandos & Tacos

Dirty Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Cool Ranch Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Blackened Chicken Club

$14.95

Dirty Steak Sandwich

$15.95

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Flaming Honey Mustard Sandy

$14.95

Dirty Shrimp Tacos

$13.95

Dirty Chicken Tacos

$13.95

Steak Tacos

$14.95

Crispy Cauliflower Taco (V)

$13.95

Burgers

The Classic Burger

$12.95

Ja-Colby Burger

$14.95

Crispy Cheese Cheeseburger

$14.95

Cali Club Burger

$14.95

BBQ Burger

$14.95

Big Bird Burger

$15.95

The Beyond Burger

$14.95

Sliders

Classic Sliders

$11.95

Chicken Sliders

$12.95

Slim Shady Sliders

$12.95

Dirty Ranch Sliders

$12.95

BBQ Western Sliders

$12.95

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$5.95

Pasta Salad

$5.95

Tots

$6.95

Fries

$6.95

Small House Salad

$6.95

Small Caesar Salad

$6.95

Guac

$5.00

White Queso Dip

$5.00

Sd Ranch

$0.75

Sd Blue Cheese

$0.75

Sd Carrots

$0.50

Sd Celery

$0.50

Sd Salsa

$0.75

Kid's Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Kids Quesadilla

$7.95

Kids Slider (1)

$7.95

Kids Strips (2)

$7.95

Desserts

Ice Cream Sundae

$7.95

Root Beer Float

$8.95

Dirty Delight

$9.95

Sauces

Sauces

$0.75

Fast Bar

5 wings

$9.95

10 wings

$18.95

20 Wings

$35.95

20 Piece (4 Flavors)

$37.95

Boneless

$15.50Out of stock

Fries

$6.95

Tots

$6.95

Garlic Fries

$8.95

Garlic Tots

$8.95

Weekend Stella Pint

$5.00

Weekend Pitcher

$15.00

Sd Ranch

$0.75

Sd Blue Cheese

$0.75

Jameson

$9.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.95

Skrewball

$9.00+

Chips & Salsa

$7.95

White Queso Dip

$5.00

Guac

$5.00

Milagro

$8.00+

Thursday Mezcal

$10.00

Thursday Margarita

$9.00

Thursday Cutwater Blanco

$6.00

Thursday Cutwater cans

$5.00

$5 Svedka

$5.00

$3 Mimosa

$3.00

Weekend Btl Champagne

$12.00

Juice Carafe

$3.00

Thursday Mix N Match

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2970 Truxtun Rd #9, San Diego, CA 92106

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

