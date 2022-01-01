Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dirty Birds Pacific Beach 4656 Mission Blvd

4656 Mission Blvd

San Diego, CA 92109

Order Again

Popular Items

Pound Boneless wings
10 Piece
20 Piece (4 Flav)

Wings

5 Piece

$9.95

10 Piece

$18.95

20 Piece

$35.95

20 Piece (4 Flav)

$37.95

Extra Carrots

$0.75

Extra Celery

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Boneless wings

Pound Boneless wings

$15.50

Appetizers

Fries

$6.95

A generous mound of seasoned battered fries

Tots

$6.95

A generous mound of tater tots

Garlic Fries

$8.95

A generous mound of Garlic Fries

Garlic Tots

$8.95

A generous mound of Garlic Tots

Buffalo Blue Loaded Tots/Fries

$12.95

Chopped Chicken tossed in Dirty Blue, topped with blue cheese crumbles and finished with a Dirty Blue Drizzle

Cheesy Bacon Loaded Tots/Fries

$12.95

Fresh chopped bacon smothered with mixed cheddar jack cheese

Dirty Chicken Loaded Tots/Fries

$12.95

Choppsed Chicen and bacon tossed in Dirty Ranch and smothered with mixed cheese

Steak Loaded Tots/Fries

$13.95

Marianted chopped steak smothered with shredded mix cheese, and topped with our house made cilantro cream

Cheddar Breaded Cauliflower (V)

$10.95

Great option for a boneless wine substitute Toss in your favorite sauce for a taste bud explosion

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.95

6 triangles of melted mixed cheese on mini parmesan-crusted flour tortillas

Chips & Salsa

$7.95

Crispy Green Beans

$9.95

Crispy battered green beans served with cucumber wasabi ranch

Crispy Pickles

$10.95

Guacamole

$5.00

House-Made Chicken Tenders

$13.95

Chicken Breast Strips breaded and fried with seasoned battered fries

Hummus & Pita

$9.95

Hummus, cucumber slices, warm pita triangles

Mac & Cheese Balls

$10.95

Jalapeno and bacon infused balls breaded and fried serviced with white queso dip

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.95

O'Rings

$9.95

Thick cut beer battered onion rings

Queso

$5.00

Shrimp Basket

$15.95

10 pieces Grilled or fried shrimp tossed in your favorite wing sauce

Super Nachos

$10.95

Chips, white queso dip, jalepenos, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, drilled with our cilantro cream and fresh cilantro springs

Salads

Caesar Salad

$6.95+

Chopped Romain, grated parmesan, croutons tossed in a caesar dressing

House Salad

$6.95+

Spring mix, red onion, tomato, shredded carrot, cucumber, red cabbage, croutons, and choice of dressing

Honey Mustard Chicken Salad

$13.95

Chopped romain, tomato, red onion, acovado, bacon, croutons, shredded cheese blend marinated chicen breast served with our house many honey mustard dressing

Steak And Avocado Salad

$14.95

Marinated chopped steak, field greens, herb roasted cherry tomatoes, pickled red onion, crumbled blue cheese and diced avocado recommended with a side of balsamic dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.95

Chopped romaine, red onion, diced tomato, shredded carrot, chopped celery, buffalo chicken pieces, blue cheese crumbles, and choice of dressing

Grilled Lemon Pepper Shrimp Caesar Salad

$13.95

Our classic caesar with 5 grilled shrump tossed in lemon pepper seasoning topped with shredded parmesan

Sandos & Tacos

Blackened Chicken Club

$14.95

Blackened Cajun chicken breast, bacon, melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayonnaise on a warm bun

Cool Ranch Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Grilledchicken breast, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato with ranch dressing, served on a warm bun

Dirty Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Diced Chicken and chipped bacon tossed in Dirty Ranch then smothered with melted cheddar jack on a warm hoagie

Dirty Steak Sandwich

$15.95

Marinated chopped steak, chopped bacon, melted shredded cheese, topped with onion strings, and drizzled with Dirty Ranch

Flaming Honey Mustard Sandy

$14.95

Diced chicken and bacon tossed in our popular Flaming Honey Mustard sauce and then topped with melted Swiss cheese on a warm hoagie roll

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Coleslaw, pickles, crispy chicken tossed in Nashville Hot sauce on a buttered grilled brioche bun

Crispy Cauliflower Taco (V)

$13.95

Cabbage, pico de gallo, shredded cheese blend on warm flour tortillas. Suggested tossed in Spicy Garlic or Dirty Ranch

Dirty Chicken Tacos

$13.95

Chopped grilles easoned chicken, cabbage, pico de gallo, shredded cheese blend, Dirty Ranch drizzle on warm flour tortillas

Dirty Shrimp Tacos

$13.95

Choice of grilled/fried shrimp, cabbage, pico de gallo, shredded cheese blend, Dirty ranch drizzle on warm flour tortillas

Steak Tacos

$14.95

Marinated chopped steak, candied sliced jalapenos, pickled red onions, cabbage mix, shredded cheese blend, with a drizzle of our house made cilantro crema

Burgers

BBQ Burger

$14.95

Topped with bacon, cheddar, colby and fried onion strings, smothered with BBQ sauce

Big Bird Burger

$15.95

Half pound patty, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, chopped onions on a non-sesame bun

Cali Club Burger

$14.95

100% ground Angus patty with melted swiss, crispy bacon, fresh avocado, shredded lettuce, tomato on a warm bun

Crispy Cheese Cheeseburger

$14.95

This local favorite ill blow your mind....

Ja-Colby Burger

$14.95

Topped with colby, cheddar, and fried onion strings, smothered with dirty ranch sauce

The Beyond Burger

$14.95

Plant based burger! This burger is vegan, vegetarian, dairy free, gluten free and contains no soy or GMOs, no cholesterol and has 20 grams of protein! Try it with your favorite toppings

The Classic Burger

$12.95

100% ground Angus chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion

Sliders

Classic Sliders

$11.95

Beef sliders served with lettuce, tomato, and onion

Chicken Sliders

$12.95

Grilled or fried, served with lettuce, tomato, onion

Slim Shady Sliders

$12.95

Fried cheese cheeseburger sliders

Dirty Ranch Sliders

$12.95

Dirty ranch sauce, pepper jack cheese

BBQ Western Sliders

$12.95

BBQ Sauce, cheddar, fried onion strings

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$5.95

Pasta Salad

$5.95

Tots

$6.95

Fries

$6.95

Sm House Salad

$6.95

Sm Caesar Salad

$6.95

Guac

$5.00

White Queso Dip

$5.00

SD Celery

$0.50

SD Carrots

$0.50

Kid's Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Sliced brioche bread with American cheese

Kids Quesadilla

$7.95

Melted cheddar/jack blend in a warm flour tortilla

Kids Slider (1)

$7.95

With or without cheese

Kids Strips (2)

$7.95

Hand battered chicken breast strips

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.95

Desserts

Ice Cream Sundae

$7.95

2 scoops of vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream and a cherry topped with choclate drizzle

Root Beer Float

$8.95

2 huge scoops of vanilla bean ice cream floated in IBC root beer, topped with whipped cream and a cherry

Dirty Delight

$9.95

Sauces

Sauces

$0.75

8 Oz Sauce Bottle

$8.50

Ranch/Blue Cheese

Ranch

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

8 Oz Btl Ranch

$8.50

8 Oz Jar Ranch

$8.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

4656 Mission Blvd, San Diego, CA 92109

