Dirty Birdy Wings

APPETIZERS

Guacamole & Chips

$12.00

Vegan. Gluten free.

Pico & Chips

$6.00

Vegan. Gluten free.

Hot Queso & Chips

$8.00

Vegetarian. Gluten free.

Miti Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Tossed in fish sauce vinaigrette, mint & nuts. Gluten free. Nuts.

Vegan Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Tossed in salsa verde, pico & cilantro. Vegan. Gluten free.

Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Vegetarian.

Jalapeño Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Vegetarian.

WINGS

Buffalo Sriracha Wings

Cholula, sriracha sauce. Served with blue cheese, carrots & celery.

Jerk Honey Wings

Served with blue cheese & jicama slices.

Mango Coconut Wings

Served with blue cheese & mango slices.

Tamarindo Ginger Wings

Tamarind, ginger, red wine vinegar, jalapeño, garlic, scallions. Served with blue cheese & mango slices.

Smoky BBQ Wings

Served with blue cheese & jicama slices.

Chipotle Pineapple Wings

Roasted pineapple, chipotle, apple cider vinegar, brown sugar. Served with blue cheese.

Tropical Habanero Wings

Habanero, garlic, white vinegar, honey, mango puree. Served with blue cheese, carrots & celery.

Mexican Mole Wings

Savory chocolate mole poblano sauce, sesame seed, chives. Served with blue cheese.

Lemon Pepper Wings

Lemon zest, black & white pepper. Served with ranch dressing & cucumber slices.

Parmesan Garlic Wings

Grated parmesan cheese, garlic powder, white pepper. Served with ranch dressing & cucumber slices.

Vegan Cauliflower Wings

$10.00

Vegan.

CHICKEN TENDERS

Served with honey mustard.

Chicken Tenders

EXTRAS

Blue Cheese

$1.50

Chipotle Mayo

$1.50

Spicy Honey

$1.50

Hot Queso Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Cucumber Slices

$2.00

Mango Slices

$2.00

Jicama Slices

$2.00

Carrots & Celery

$2.00

SIDES

Red Cabbage Coleslaw

$5.00

Vinegar based.

Potato Salad

$5.00

Mayo based.

Cheddar Cornbread

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

House Salad

DESSERT

Tres Leches

$10.00

Slice of creamy heaven layer cake, almond extract. Vegetarian. Nuts.

Xangos

$11.00

Homemade fried cheesecake taquito dipped in cinnamon sugar, served with vanilla ice cream. Vegetarian.

Churros

$9.00

Cinnamon sugar pastry sticks, served with chocolate sauce.

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

2 scoops.

SODA / WATER

Bottle Water

$2.00

Coke Can

$3.00

Diet Coke Can

$3.00

Gingerale Can

$3.00

Club Soda Can

$3.00

Mexican Coke Bottle

$4.00

Jarrito Mandarin Bottle

$4.00

Jarrito Lime Bottle

$4.00

Jarrito Tamarind Bottle

$4.00

Squirt Grapefruit Bottle

$4.00

LEMONADE / AGUA FRESCAS

Lemonade

$5.00

Flavored Lemonade

$6.00

Iced Tea (Unsweetened)

$5.00

Flavored Iced Tea

$6.00

Agua Fresca

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Ghost Kitchen (Delivery Only) The Best Wings🍗 in Downtown Brooklyn! 🐔

Website

Location

138 5th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

