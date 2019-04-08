Dirty Birdy Wings
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Ghost Kitchen (Delivery Only) The Best Wings🍗 in Downtown Brooklyn! 🐔
Location
138 5th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Harlem Shake - 119 5th Ave@Sterling Pl, Brooklyn
No Reviews
119 5th Ave Brooklyn, NY 11217
View restaurant