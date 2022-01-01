Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Chicken
Sandwiches

Dirty Burger Bar

509 Reviews

$$

5804 Windhaven Pkwy #200

The Colony, TX 75056

DBB Cheeseburger
Texas Cheddar Burger
Whiskey Caramelized Onion Burger

Appetizers

Chicken and Avocado Quesadilla

$10.50

Flour tortillas heaped with pepper jack cheese, grilled chicken and avocado

6 Chicken Wings

$7.99

Bone in wings with your choice of sauce. We are unable to offer just flats at this time>

12 Chicken Wings

$14.99

Bone in wings with your choice of sauce. We are unable to offer just flats at this time.

Loaded Fries

$8.50

Our signature fries topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, sour cream and chives. Add jalapeños for a nice kick!

Sweet Loaded

$9.99

Sweet fries topped with grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, black beans, pico de gallo and guacamole.

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.99

6 filled with cheddar cheese served with ranch.

Beef Quesadilla

$9.50

Wraps

$9.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, ranch, your choice of a flour or wheat tortilla.

Southwestern Wrap

$9.49

Grilled chicken, black bean salsa,cheddar, lettuce, tomato, chipolte ranch and your choice of a flour or wheat tortilla.

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Club

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast with provolone cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayo on a ciabatta roll. Choice of side.

Buffalo Chicken

$11.99

Fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion on a ciabatta roll. Choice of side.

BLT

$9.99

Bacon, lettuce and tomatoes on Texas toast. Choice of side.

Fried Chicken and Egg

$11.99

Fried chicken breast, pepper jack, bacon, fried egg,chipolte mayo,lettuce,tomato, red onion on a ciabatta roll. Choice of side.

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Cheddar cheese grilled on Texas toast. Choice of side.

The Flaming Bird

$11.25

Blackened chicken breast, ghost pepper cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onions and chipotle mayo. Comes with a choice of side.

DBB Patty Melt

$10.49

Traditional style patty melt with a burger patty topped with american cheese, whiskey caramelized onions, mayo-ketchup sauce, grilled on Texas toast. Choice of side.

Steak Bomb

$12.99

Slices of sirloin beef, sautéed onions, peppers and mushrooms. Topped with provolone cheese and garlic aioli, served on ciabatta roll. Choice of side.

Burgers

All our burger patties are handmade with 100% all beef. Served on a brioche bun and a side of our famous DBB sauce. All burgers come with a side.
DBB Cheeseburger

$10.00

All beef patty with lettuce, tomato, onions, choice of cheese on a brioche bun and a side of our famous DBB sauce! Comes with a choice of seasoned fries, sweet potato fries or side salad.

DBB Burger

$9.00

All beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onions on a brioche bun and a side of our famous DBB sauce! Comes with a choice of sides.

Texas Cheddar Burger

$10.49

Served on a brioche bun with lettuce and red onions, topped with an over medium fried egg, cheddar cheese and bacon. Choice of side.

Avocado Burger

$10.49

All beef patty, pepper jack cheese, tomato and onions, topped with sliced avocado. Comes with choice of side.

Pulled Pork Burger

$11.49

All beef patty, topped with pulled pork, bacon, homemade slaw and cheddar cheese on a brioche bun. Comes with choice of side.

Whiskey Caramelized Onion Burger

$10.99

All beef patty, crispy bacon, whiskey caramelized onion, blue cheese, lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun. Served with choice of side

The Cuban Burger

$11.99

All beef patty, smoked ham, Swiss cheese, bacon and pickles on a brioche bun. Comes with choice of side

Big Blue Burger

$10.99

All beef patty, bacon, blue cheese, lettuce, tomato and onions on a brioche bun. Comes with choice of side.

Mexican Burger

$10.49

All beef patty, cheddar cheese, jalapeño, guacamole, onions and chipotle mayo on a brioche bun.

Turkey Burger

$9.49

Turkey patty, avocado, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and DBB sauce on a brioche bun. Comes with choice of side.

Black Bean Veggie Burger

$9.49

Black bean and Veggie patty, lettuce, tomato, onion topped with avocado slices and side Dbb sauce. Comes with choice of sides.

Hot Dogs

All Beef Hot Dog

$3.49

All beef hot dog served with a side of sauerkraut.

Hot Hot Dog

$5.25

All beef hot dog topped with turkey chili, whiskey caramelized onions, jalepenos and cheddar.

Turkey Chili & Cheese Hot Dog

$4.49

All beef hot dog topped with turkey chili and cheddar.

Kids

Kids Hot Dog

$6.50

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Sides

Seasoned Fries

$4.25

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.49

Tossed Salad

$3.99

Caesar Salad

$3.49

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Cup Turkey Chili

$4.25

Extra Sauce

$0.35

Plain Patty

$5.00

Plain Chicken Grilled

$6.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.31

Diet Coke

$2.31

Dr Pepper

$2.31

Lemonade

$2.31

Root Beer

$2.31

Iced Tea

$2.31

Unsweet

7-UP

$2.31

Bottled Water

$1.85

Water Cup

$0.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

5804 Windhaven Pkwy #200, The Colony, TX 75056

