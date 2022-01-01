Burgers
Chicken
Sandwiches
Dirty Burger Bar
509 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
5804 Windhaven Pkwy #200, The Colony, TX 75056
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
THE GRIND BURGER BAR (CASTLE HILLS)
No Reviews
2500 King Arthur Blvd Lewisville, TX 75070
View restaurant
More near The Colony