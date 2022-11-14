  • Home
A map showing the location of Dirty Cowgirl Saloon 1214 Clark Street

Dirty Cowgirl Saloon 1214 Clark Street

No reviews yet

1214 Clark Street

Wasco, OR 97065

Popular Items

Chicken Strip
Bacon Cheeseburger
Cheese Sticks

Specials

Bacon Jam Burger

$14.50

Brisket Mac & Cheese

$16.00Out of stock
The Cowgirl Cranberry Sandwich

The Cowgirl Cranberry Sandwich

$12.50Out of stock

Turkey Sandwich with cream cheese cranberry and Swiss with your choice of side.

Appetizers

Cauliflower Bites

$7.00

Cheese Sticks

$8.00

Chicken Gizzard

$6.00

Finger Steaks

$8.00

French Fries

$6.00

Golden Fried French Fries - Comes with ketchup.

Fried Mushrooms

$7.00

Jalapeño Poppers

$8.00

6 Golden Fried Jalapeno Poppers with choice of 2oz Dipping Sauce

Onion Rings

$7.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$7.50

Soup/Salads

Cowgirl Salad

$10.00

" Soup of the Day"

$5.00+

1/2 Cowgirl Salad & "Soup of the day"

$10.00+

Baskets

Fish & Chips

$11.50+

Golden Fried Cod with house made tarter sauce & Fries

Chicken Strip

$10.00+

Crispy Chicken Strips with choice of dipping sauce and side

Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.50

Cheeseburger

$11.00

Crispy Chicken Burger

$11.50

Hamburger

$10.00

Hawaiian Burger

$13.00

Hawaiian Beef Burger

Peanut Butter Burger

$13.00

Rodeo Burger

$14.00
Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich

Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich

$14.00
Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.50

Dessert

Carmel Apple Bread Pudding

Carmel Apple Bread Pudding

$6.00

Carmel Apple Crumb

$6.00Out of stock
Peach Cobbler

Peach Cobbler

$6.00

Pumpkin Pie

$6.00

Brownies

$5.00

Ice cream

$2.00

Lemon Bars

$5.00Out of stock

Blueberry Hand Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Dippers

Dipping Sauce

$0.50+

Dressing

$0.50+

Sides

Mac Salad

$4.00

Broccoli Salad

$6.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Kids Meals (12 and under)

Kids Meals must be ordered with another meal for to-go

1 Cod

$6.50

2 Chicken Strips

$6.50

1/2 Grilled Cheese

$6.50

N/A Beverages

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

7-up

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Tomato Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Well Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$5.00

Bloody Maria

$6.50

Bloody Mary

$6.50

Gin & Tonic

$4.00

Lemon Drop

$6.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Mai Tai

$6.50

Margarita

$6.50

Mojito

$6.50

Moscow Mule

$6.50

Rum & Soda

$4.00

Screwdriver

$5.00

White Russian

$10.00

Bagged Ice

Bagged Ice

$2.00

Swag

Shirt

$18.00

Tumbler

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1214 Clark Street, Wasco, OR 97065

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

