The Dirty Cowgirl

21 Reviews

$$

604 S Columbus Ave

Goldendale, WA 98620

Popular Items

Kid's Chicken Strips
Chicken Bacon Ranch
*Cheesy BLT

Specials

Pulled pork, lettuce, olives, corn, bell peppers, pepperoncinis and onions loaded in a fried flour tortilla shell and served with a salsa and sour cream dressing.

Crispy Chicken Cobb Salad

$15.00

Crispy Chicken, bacon, tomato, egg, blue cheese crumbles, onion,

Bacon Blue Cheese Burger

$13.50

Appetizers

French Fries

$6.00
Fried Pickle Spears

Fried Pickle Spears

$8.50
Jalapeño Poppers

Jalapeño Poppers

$8.50Out of stock
Loaded Potato Skins

Loaded Potato Skins

$8.50
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.50

Onion Rings

$7.50Out of stock

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.50Out of stock

Salads & Soup

Cowgirl Salad

Cowgirl Salad

$12.50

1/2 Sandwich and 1/2 Cowgirl Salad

$12.00

Cup of "Soup of the Day"

$5.00Out of stock

Crab Bisque

1/2 Sandwich and Soup

$10.00Out of stock

1/2 Salad and Soup

$10.00Out of stock

Burgers

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.75

Chicken Burger

$12.00

Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich with Ham & Pineapple. Sub Chicken for Beef for a Hawaiian Burger.

Sandwiches

*Cheesy BLT

$10.25
*Deli Sandwich

*Deli Sandwich

$11.25
*Roast Beef Melt

*Roast Beef Melt

$13.25Out of stock

*Turkey Melt

$12.50

Baskets

Chicken Strips & Fries

$10.00+
Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$11.50+

Sides

Baked Beans

$4.00+
Broccoli Salad

Broccoli Salad

$6.00+Out of stock
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$4.00+

Fries

$6.00
Garlic Mashers

Garlic Mashers

$4.00+
Macaroni Salad

Macaroni Salad

$4.00+

Onion Rings

$7.50Out of stock

Side Salad

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.50Out of stock

Kid's

Kid's Chicken Strips

$6.50

Kid's Cod Fish Sticks

$6.50Out of stock

Kid's 1/2 Grilled Cheese

$6.50
Kids Slider Burger

Kids Slider Burger

$6.50

Sauces

Small Salad Dressing

$0.50

Large Salad Dressing

$1.00

Small Sauce

$0.50

Large Sauce

$1.00

Au Jus

$1.00

Desserts

A decedent chocolate cake loaded with cream cheese dollops throughout, topped with chocolate chips on a crust made from coconut and nuts topped with whipped cream. Serious taste bud Ambush.
Coconut Cheesecake

Coconut Cheesecake

$7.50Out of stock

Ice Cream Sundae Large

$5.00
Peach Cobbler

Peach Cobbler

$6.00Out of stock
Lemon Bar

Lemon Bar

$5.00
Housemade Brownie

Housemade Brownie

$5.00
Ice Cream Sundae Small

Ice Cream Sundae Small

$3.00

Scoop of Ice Cream

$2.50

Pumpkin Spice Harvest Cake

$7.00Out of stock

N/A Beverages

PEPSI

PEPSI

$2.50
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.50
7-Up

7-Up

$2.50
Root beer

Root beer

$2.50
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.50
Cranberry Juice

Cranberry Juice

$2.50
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.50
Luzianne Sweet Tea

Luzianne Sweet Tea

$2.50
Luzianne Iced Tea

Luzianne Iced Tea

$2.50
Coffee

Coffee

$2.00
Apple Cider

Apple Cider

$2.00
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.00
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.00
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.00
Pineapple Juice

Pineapple Juice

$3.00
Grapefruit Juice

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00
Tomato Juice

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00Out of stock

TO GO Water

$0.50

Water Bottle

$1.00
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$2.50
Peach Ice Tea

Peach Ice Tea

$3.50
Peach Sweet Tea

Peach Sweet Tea

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Scratch made BBQ, guaranteed to fill you up! Located in a beautifully converted home built in 1902 in Goldendale, Washington, The Dirty Cowgirl offers a cozy dining room, spacious outdoor seating and take-out window. We serve up genuine hospitality and a variety of made-from-scratch items and barbecue dishes from locally-sourced ingredients. Enjoy favorites like brisket, pulled pork, home made sides and more. Don't miss our Prime Rib Fridays, daily specials and rotating desserts!

Location

604 S Columbus Ave, Goldendale, WA 98620

