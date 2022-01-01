Restaurant info

Scratch made BBQ, guaranteed to fill you up! Located in a beautifully converted home built in 1902 in Goldendale, Washington, The Dirty Cowgirl offers a cozy dining room, spacious outdoor seating and take-out window. We serve up genuine hospitality and a variety of made-from-scratch items and barbecue dishes from locally-sourced ingredients. Enjoy favorites like brisket, pulled pork, home made sides and more. Don't miss our Prime Rib Fridays, daily specials and rotating desserts!

