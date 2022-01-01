Main picView gallery

Dirty Daqs

1475 George Dieter Dr, Ste A

El Paso, TX 79936

Order Again

Bites

Chicky Wings (10)

$13.00

Deep Fried Chicken Wings, 1 Drunk'n Sauce

Chicky Wings (5)

$9.00

Deep Fried Chicken Wings, 1 Drunk'n Sauce

Loaded Quesadilla

$9.99

12" Taco

$24.99

3 Taco Plate Beef

$6.00

Potato, Beef, Tacos in a Crispy Shell served with Red & Green Salsa

Daddy O' Fries

$11.99

Beer Battered Fries, white bechamel, drunk'n toreados, chipotle crema, Guac, lettuce, tomato

French Fries

$5.00

Basket of our famous Beer Battered Fries

Onion Rings

$5.00

Deep Fried Onion rings

Loaded Onion Rings

$12.99

Daddy O' Nachos

$10.99

Local Corn Tortilla Chips, white bechamel cheese sauce, chopped drunk'n toreados, chipotle crema, Guac, lettuce, & tomato

Philly Cheese Steak

$6.00

Taquitos

$1.50

Breakfast Slider Combo

$10.50

Pancakes

$5.50

Chips & Salsa

$3.25

Chips and choice of Green or Red Salsa

Huevo Rancheros Meal

$10.00

2 Huevos Rancheros, Home Fries, & Refried Beans

Quesadilla Special

$6.50

3 Taco Plate Chicken

$6.99

3 Taco Plate Shrimp

$8.99

Single Chicken taco 1.25

$1.25

Single Beef taco 1.25

$1.25

Single Shrimp Taco 2.00

$2.00

PLATE

Teacher Appreciation

DISCADA

$5.00

Sliders

At the Hop Slider

$10.00

All beef patty, American cheese, Bourbon B, L,T, Drunk'n Pickles, Dijon mustard, mayo, ketchup

Double Doo Wop Sliders

$12.00

(3 Sliders) Daddy O' Queso, Bourbon Bacon Cream Cheese stuffed Torreado, Caramalized onions, & onion ring

Chicky Sliders

$10.00

(3 Sliders) Pulled Chicken Sliders with your choice of Drunk'n Sauce

Green Chili Sliders

$10.00

BBQ Western Sliders

$10.00

Sun City Slider

$10.00

Drunk'n Sweets

Cini Sticks

$5.99

3 Churros drizzled w/ our original Tequila Chili Chocolate (TCC) Infused Dippin' Sauce

Drunk'n Cheese Cake

$5.99

Slice of cheesecake with a drunk'n cherry or TCC sauce

Drunk'n Chocolate Cake

$5.99

Slice of Chocolate Cake drizzled with TCC

Bourbon Chocolate Pecan

$2.50+

White Chocolate Vodka Cookies

$2.50+

Drunk'n Cake Pops

$3.00

Drunk'n Cup Cakes

$4.00

Mix/Juices/Sauces

Ranch

$0.75

Extra Wing Sauce

$0.75

Ketchup

Cranberry

$0.25

Coke

$0.25

Sprite

$0.25

Energy

$0.75

Orange

$0.25

Pineapple

$0.25

Tonic

$0.25

Soda

$0.25

Extra Toreados

$0.75

Extra Wing Sauce

$0.75

Boozy Shake

Chuckberry Chocolate

$12.00

Boozy chocolate shake made with Godiva Chocolate and whipped topping

James Cookies & Cream

$12.00

Boozy shake perfectly blended with Oreo Cookies and whipped topping

Starlet Strawberry

$12.00

Boozy strawberry shake made with strawberry liqour and whipped topping

Jack & Coke Boozy Float

Boozy Float

Jack & Cola Float

$8.99

JD & Coke Icecream Float, whipped topping and drunk'n cherry

Rootbeer Float

$8.99

Rootbeer Liqour Icecream Float, whipped topping and drunk'n cherry

Cherry Vanilla Float

$8.99

Cherry Vanilla Liqour Icecream Float, whipped topping and drunk'n cherry

Shooters

Mango Paleta

$3.50

Cucumber Lemon Drop

$5.00

Jolly Rancher

$5.00

Skittles

$5.00

Bubble Gum Shooter

$5.00

Cotton Candy Shot

$5.00

Starlets Revenge

$5.00

911 Oil Spill

$5.00

Dangerous Detox

$5.00

Alligator

$5.00

Liquid Cocaine

$5.00

Vegas Bomb

$5.00

Green Tea

$5.00

White Tea

$5.00

Kazi

$5.00

Slushies/Daiquiris

Pina Colada

$7.00

Strawberry

$7.00

Watermelon

$7.00

Margarita

$7.00

Cherry

$7.00

Jack & Cola

$9.50

Jameson Pickle Back

$9.50

Margarita Daq

$7.00

Candy Land

$7.00

Dreamcicle Daiquiri

$7.00

Melon Daiquiri

$7.00

Jumbo Daiquri

$26.00

Daiquri Flight

$15.00

Cucumber Daq

$7.50

Watermelon Paleta Daq

$7.50

Pistachio Dream

$7.00

Mangoniada Daq

$7.50

Domestic Beers

Budlight

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Miller

$3.00

Coorslight

$3.00

805

$3.00

Guiness

$3.00

Stella

$3.00

Miller High Life

$3.00

Yugling

$3.00

Miller H L

$3.00

Ultra Gold

$3.00

Heniken 00

$3.00

Imported Beers

Corona

$3.00

Dos X

$3.00

Estrella

$3.00

Modelo Especial

$3.00

Sol

$3.00

Tecate

$3.00

Tecate Light

$3.00

Buckets

Bud Bucket

$13.00

Bud Light Bucket

$13.00

Karbach

Crawford

$3.00

Hopadillo

$3.00

Light Circus

$3.00Out of stock

Montucky Cold snack

$3.00

Southern

$3.00Out of stock

White Claws

White Claws

$3.00

Truly

$3.00

Liqueur

Goldschlager

$6.00

Hpnotiq

$5.50

Jagger

$5.00

Melon

$2.50

Peach Schnapps

$2.50

Rumpled Minze

$5.00

Sour Apple

$2.50

Triple Sec

$2.50

Watermelon

$2.50

Amaretto

$4.00

Frangelico

$3.50

Baileys

$3.50

Melon

$2.50

Khalua

$3.50

Grand M

$6.00

APA

Golden Road Mango Cart

$3.00

Scotch

Blue Label

$10.00

Black Label

$10.00

Chivas Regal

$5.00

Macallan 12 Yr

$10.00

Buchanan's 12 Yr

$5.00

Glenlivet 12Yr

$10.00

Monkey Shoulder

$10.00

Highland Park 12

$10.00

Buchanan's 18 Yr

$10.00

Vodka

Absolute Vodka

$5.00

Absolute Mandarin

$5.00

Titos

$5.00

Grey Goose

$5.00

Belvedere

$5.00

Pearl Cucumber

$5.00

X Rated

$5.00

WS Lemon

$5.00

WS Cucumber

$5.00

WS Prickly Pear

$5.00

WS Watermelon

$5.00

Deep Eddy

$5.00

Shots

Kazi

$4.00

Hornitos

$4.00

Cucumber

$3.00

Rumpz

$5.00

Drinks

Mimosas

$3.00

Red Beer

$4.00

Teacher Appreciation Specials

Teacher Taco

$1.25

Teacher Tequila Shot

$3.00

Teacher Jello Shot

$2.00

Teacher Daquiri

$3.00

Teacher Woo Woo Shot

$3.00

Mojitos

Fruit

$0.25

Melon

$1.00

Sour Apple

$1.00

Watermelon

$1.00

Jello Shots

Jello Shot

$1.00

Jello 12 Pack

$12.00

Jello 6 Pack

$6.00

Dirty Daqs Chamoy

Paleta

$5.50

Pickle Back

Vegas Bomb

$5.00

Jagger Bomb

$5.00

Breakfast

$4.50

Crwn Slammers

$5.50

Liquid Cocaine

$7.00

Woo Woo

$3.00

Kazi

$4.00

Incredible Hulk

$12.00

Grand M

$6.00

Oil Spill

$7.00

Irish Carb B

$7.50

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$6.50

House Made Chamoy

House made chamoy with real tamarind.

Watermelon Chamoy

$7.99

Mango Chamoy

$7.99

Original Tamarind Chamoy

$7.99
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy our Boozy Slushies, Shooters, & Bites!

Main pic

