Dirty Dough Layton

review star

No reviews yet

729 North King Street

Layton, UT 84041

Catering Cookies (24 hour notice / 48 cookies minimum)

48 Pack - Cookies Mix & Match

48 Pack - Cookies Mix & Match

$54.80

48 bite-size Catering Cookies (2 boxes of 24 cookies) Mix and match from our 5 flavors. Choose 24 total cookies, boxes will be identical.

48 Pack - Chocolate Chip

48 Pack - Chocolate Chip

$54.80

48 bite-size Chocolate Chip Catering Cookies (2 boxes of 24 cookies)

48 Pack - Brookie

48 Pack - Brookie

$54.80

48 bite-size Brookie Catering Cookies (2 boxes of 24 cookies)

48 Pack - Raspberry Toaster Tart

48 Pack - Raspberry Toaster Tart

$54.80

48 bite-size Raspberry Toaster Tart Catering Cookies (2 boxes of 24 cookies)

48 Pack - Carmedoodle

48 Pack - Carmedoodle

$54.80

48 bite-size Carmedoodle Catering Cookies (2 boxes of 24 cookies)

48 Pack - Fruity Crisp

48 Pack - Fruity Crisp

$54.80

48 bite-size Fruity Crisp Catering Cookies (2 boxes of 24 cookies)

Cookies

Dirty Single

Dirty Single

$3.93
Dirty Four

Dirty Four

$13.43

Box of 4 cookies.

Dirty Half Dozen

Dirty Half Dozen

$19.99
Dirty Dozen

Dirty Dozen

$34.83

Box of 12 cookies.

Drinks

Regular Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Strawberry Milk

$3.00

Soda

$2.00

Energy Drink

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Ice Cream Items

Dirty Scoop

Dirty Scoop

$5.59
Dirty Shake

Dirty Shake

$5.59

Cookies

Dirty Single

Dirty Single

$4.76
Dirty Four

Dirty Four

$16.25

Box of 4 cookies.

Dirty Half Dozen

Dirty Half Dozen

$24.19
Dirty Dozen

Dirty Dozen

$42.14

Box of 12 cookies.

Drinks

Regular Milk

$3.63

Chocolate Milk

$3.63

Strawberry Milk

$3.63

Soda

$2.42

Energy Drink

$3.63

Glass Soda

Ice Cream Items

Dirty Scoop

Dirty Scoop

$6.76
Dirty Shake

Dirty Shake

$6.76
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Large cookies with delicious filling.

729 North King Street, Layton, UT 84041

