Dirty Dough - Lawton

No reviews yet

4404 NW Cache Rd

Lawton, OK 73505

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Dirty Four
Dirty Half Dozen
The Dirty Shake

*Catering Cookies

Catering (24 Hour Advanced Notice Required)

24 Pack - Cookies Mix & Match

24 Pack - Cookies Mix & Match

$31.20
24 Pack - Chocolate Chip

24 Pack - Chocolate Chip

$31.20
24 Pack - Brookie

24 Pack - Brookie

$31.20
24 Pack - Raspberry Toaster Tart

24 Pack - Raspberry Toaster Tart

$31.20
24 Pack - Carmedoodle

24 Pack - Carmedoodle

$31.20
24 Pack - Fruity Crisp

24 Pack - Fruity Crisp

$31.20

Catering Cookies (24 hour notice / 48 cookies minimum)

48 Pack - Cookies Mix & Match

48 Pack - Cookies Mix & Match

$62.40

48 bite-size Catering Cookies (2 boxes of 24 cookies) Mix and match from our 5 flavors. Choose 24 total cookies, boxes will be identical.

48 Pack - Chocolate Chip

48 Pack - Chocolate Chip

$62.40

48 bite-size Chocolate Chip Catering Cookies (2 boxes of 24 cookies)

48 Pack - Brookie

48 Pack - Brookie

$62.40

48 bite-size Brookie Catering Cookies (2 boxes of 24 cookies)

48 Pack - Raspberry Toaster Tart

48 Pack - Raspberry Toaster Tart

$62.40

48 bite-size Raspberry Toaster Tart Catering Cookies (2 boxes of 24 cookies)

48 Pack - Carmedoodle

48 Pack - Carmedoodle

$62.40

48 bite-size Carmedoodle Catering Cookies (2 boxes of 24 cookies)

48 Pack - Fruity Crisp

48 Pack - Fruity Crisp

$62.40

48 bite-size Fruity Crisp Catering Cookies (2 boxes of 24 cookies)

*Dirty Dough Cookies-In Store

Cookies

Single

Single

$3.93

One cookie.

Dirty Four

Dirty Four

$13.43

Box of 4 cookies.

Dirty Half Dozen

Dirty Half Dozen

$19.99

Box of 6 cookies.

Dirty Dozen

Dirty Dozen

$34.83

Box of 12 cookies.

Drinks

2% Chocolate Milk

2% Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Cold 12oz bottle of 2% Chocolate milk

2% Reduced Fat Milk

2% Reduced Fat Milk

$2.50

Cold 12oz bottle of 2% milk

Body Armor

$2.50
Bottled Soda

Bottled Soda

$2.00
Energy Drink

Energy Drink

$4.50

Milk

$3.00

Monster

$4.50

Red Bull

$4.50
Soda Can

Soda Can

$2.00
Water

Water

$2.00

Enjoy a cold 17oz Dasani Water

No Drink

Ice Cream Items

The Dirty Shake

The Dirty Shake

$6.52

Merchandise

T-Shirt

$12.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy! Proudly unique, inside & out

Location

4404 NW Cache Rd, Lawton, OK 73505

Directions

Main pic

