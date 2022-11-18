  • Home
Dirty Dough-Vineyard

No reviews yet

554 N Mill Road

Vineyard, UT 85049

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Dirty Four
Dirty Single
Dirty Dozen

Catering Cookies (24 hour notice / 48 cookies minimum)

48 Pack - Cookies Mix & Match

48 Pack - Cookies Mix & Match

$54.80

48 bite-size Catering Cookies (2 boxes of 24 cookies) Mix and match from our 5 flavors. Choose 24 total cookies, boxes will be identical.

48 Pack - Chocolate Chip

48 Pack - Chocolate Chip

$54.80

48 bite-size Chocolate Chip Catering Cookies (2 boxes of 24 cookies)

48 Pack - Brookie

48 Pack - Brookie

$54.80

48 bite-size Brookie Catering Cookies (2 boxes of 24 cookies)

48 Pack - Raspberry Toaster Tart

48 Pack - Raspberry Toaster Tart

$54.80

48 bite-size Raspberry Toaster Tart Catering Cookies (2 boxes of 24 cookies)

48 Pack - Carmedoodle

48 Pack - Carmedoodle

$54.80

48 bite-size Carmedoodle Catering Cookies (2 boxes of 24 cookies)

48 Pack - Fruity Crisp

48 Pack - Fruity Crisp

$54.80

48 bite-size Fruity Crisp Catering Cookies (2 boxes of 24 cookies)

Cookies

Dirty Single

Dirty Single

$3.93

One cookie.

Dirty Four

Dirty Four

$13.43

Box of 4 cookies.

Dirty Half Dozen

Dirty Half Dozen

$19.99

This is a box of 6 cookies.

Dirty Dozen

Dirty Dozen

$34.83

Box of 12 cookies.

Drinks

Water

Water

$2.00

Enjoy a cold 17oz Dasani Water

2% Reduced Fat Milk

2% Reduced Fat Milk

$2.50

Cold 12oz bottle of 2% milk

2% Chocolate Milk

2% Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Cold 12oz bottle of 2% Chocolate milk

Bottled Soda

Bottled Soda

$2.00
Soda Can

Soda Can

$1.00
Energy Drink

Energy Drink

$3.00

Milk

$2.00

No Drink

Coffee

$2.50

Merchandise

T-Shirt

$12.00

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 10:59 pm
We serve delicious freshly-baked cookies that are filled with fun yummy layers of different cookies doughs and fillings.

Location

554 N Mill Road, Vineyard, UT 85049

Directions

