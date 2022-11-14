Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dirty Dough Pleasant Grove

review star

No reviews yet

1809 W State St Unit A5

Pleasant Grove, UT 85281

Dirty Four
Dirty Half Dozen
Dirty Dozen

Cookies

Dirty Single

Dirty Single

$3.93

One cookie.

Dirty Four

Dirty Four

$13.43

Box of 4 cookies.

Dirty Half Dozen

Dirty Half Dozen

$19.99

This is a box of 6 cookies.

Dirty Dozen

Dirty Dozen

$34.83

Box of 12 cookies.

Drinks

Water

Water

$2.00

Enjoy a cold 17oz Dasani Water

2% Reduced Fat Milk

2% Reduced Fat Milk

$2.50

Cold 12oz bottle of 2% milk

2% Chocolate Milk

2% Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Cold 12oz bottle of 2% Chocolate milk

Bottled Soda

Bottled Soda

$2.00
Soda Can

Soda Can

$1.00
Energy Drink

Energy Drink

$3.00

No Drink

Merchandise

T-Shirt

$12.00

Ice Cream Items

Dirty Scoop (Pazookie)

$5.59

Dirty Shake

$5.59

Catering Cookies (24 hour notice / 48 cookies minimum)

48 Pack - Cookies Mix & Match

$54.80

48 bite-size Catering Cookies (2 boxes of 24 cookies) Mix and match from our 5 flavors. Choose 24 total cookies, boxes will be identical.

48 Pack - Chocolate Chip

$54.80

48 bite-size Chocolate Chip Catering Cookies (2 boxes of 24 cookies)

48 Pack - Brookie

$54.80

48 bite-size Brookie Catering Cookies (2 boxes of 24 cookies)

48 Pack - Raspberry Toaster Tart

$54.80

48 bite-size Raspberry Toast Tart Catering Cookies (2 boxes of 24 cookies)

48 Pack - Carmedoodle

$54.80

48 bite-size Carmedoodle Catering Cookies (2 boxes of 24 cookies)

48 Pack - Fruity Crisp

$54.80

48 bite-size Fruity Crisp Catering Cookies (2 boxes of 24 cookies)

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Dirty Dough is a cookie company and we sell delicious freshly baked cookies that have multiple cookie dough layers and are stuffed with yummy fillings!

Location

1809 W State St Unit A5, Pleasant Grove, UT 85281

Directions

