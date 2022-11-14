Dirty Dough Pleasant Grove
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Dirty Dough is a cookie company and we sell delicious freshly baked cookies that have multiple cookie dough layers and are stuffed with yummy fillings!
Location
1809 W State St Unit A5, Pleasant Grove, UT 85281
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Iceberg Drive Inn - Pleasant Grove - 1757 West State Street
No Reviews
1757 West State Street Pleasant Grove, UT 84062
View restaurant
Kolache Krave Food Truck - Food Truck
4.6 • 446
1926 W Pleasant Grove Blvd Pleasant Grove, UT 84062
View restaurant
BLOX Dessert Bars - Catering American Fork
4.9 • 363
541 S. 500 E. American Fork, UT 84003
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Pleasant Grove
More near Pleasant Grove