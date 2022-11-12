Main picView gallery

Dirty Dough - Red Cliffs St George

231 Red Cliffs Drive

Saint George, UT 84790

Order Again

Popular Items

Dirty Four
Dirty Dozen
Dirty Half Dozen

Catering Cookies (24 hour notice / 48 cookies minimum)

48 Pack - Cookies Mix & Match

48 Pack - Cookies Mix & Match

$54.80

Mix and Match 48 bite-size Catering Cookies (2 boxes of 24 cookies) Mix and match from our 5 flavors. Choose 24 total cookies, boxes will be identical.

48 Pack - Chocolate Chip

48 Pack - Chocolate Chip

$54.80

48 bite-size Chocolate Chip Catering Cookies (2 boxes of 24 cookies)

48 Pack - Brookie

48 Pack - Brookie

$54.80

48 bite-size Chocolate Chip Catering Cookies (2 boxes of 24 cookies)

54 Pack - Raspberry Toaster Tart

54 Pack - Raspberry Toaster Tart

$54.80

48 bite-size Chocolate Chip Catering Cookies (2 boxes of 24 cookies)

48 Pack - Carmedoodle

48 Pack - Carmedoodle

$54.80

48 bite-size Chocolate Chip Catering Cookies (2 boxes of 24 cookies)

48 Pack - Fruity Crisp

48 Pack - Fruity Crisp

$54.80

48 bite-size Chocolate Chip Catering Cookies (2 boxes of 24 cookies)

Cookies

Dirty Single

Dirty Single

$3.93

One cookie.

Dirty Four

Dirty Four

$13.43

Box of 4 cookies.

Dirty Half Dozen

Dirty Half Dozen

$19.99

This is a box of 6 cookies.

Dirty Dozen

Dirty Dozen

$34.83

Box of 12 cookies.

Drinks

Water

Water

$2.00

Enjoy a cold 17oz Dasani Water

2% Chocolate Milk

2% Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Cold 12oz bottle of 2% Chocolate milk

Bottled Soda

Bottled Soda

$2.00
Soda Can

Soda Can

$1.00
Energy Drink

Energy Drink

$3.00

Ice Cream Items

Dirty Scoop

$5.59

Ice Cream

$3.00

Dirty Shake

$5.59

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:15 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:15 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:15 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:15 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:15 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:15 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:15 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:15 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:15 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:15 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:15 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:15 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:15 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:15 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

231 Red Cliffs Drive, Saint George, UT 84790

Directions

Main pic

