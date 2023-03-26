Dirty Dough - Scottsdale
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
6501 E Greenway Parkway Suite B157, Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
DO NOT USE - Postino Kierland
No Reviews
7030 East Greenway Parkway Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurant
The Buzz Eatery - Scottsdale, AZ
No Reviews
15215 N Kierland Blvd Suite 190 Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurant
Breakfast Kitchen Bar - Scottsdale Quarter
No Reviews
15147 N. SCOTTSDALE ROAD SUITE H133 SCOTTSDALE, AZ 85254
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Scottsdale
Lo-Lo's Chicken And Waffles - Scottsdale
4.2 • 6,721
3133 N Scottsdale Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85257
View restaurant
Thai Chili 2 Go -- North Scottsdale
4.6 • 4,448
16203 N Scottsdale Rd. Ste 105 Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurant
Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill - Scottsdale
4.5 • 3,868
9397 E. Shea Blvd Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurant
More near Scottsdale