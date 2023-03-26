Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dirty Dough - Scottsdale

review star

No reviews yet

6501 E Greenway Parkway Suite B157

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Dirty Four
Dirty Half Dozen
Dirty Single


Cookies

Dirty Single

Dirty Single

$4.65
Dirty Four

Dirty Four

$14.95

Box of 4 cookies.

Dirty Half Dozen

Dirty Half Dozen

$20.95
Dirty Dozen

Dirty Dozen

$35.95

Box of 12 cookies.

Drinks

Shamrock Milk

Shamrock Milk

$3.00
Shamrock Chocolate Milk

Shamrock Chocolate Milk

$3.00
Soda

Soda

$2.50

Energy Drink

$3.50
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.50
Evian Water

Evian Water

$2.50

Ice Cream Items

Dirty Scoop

Dirty Scoop

$6.25
Dirty Shake

Dirty Shake

$6.25
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6501 E Greenway Parkway Suite B157, Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade - Scottsdale
orange star4.6 • 537
6501 E Greenway Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurantnext
Postino - Kierland
orange starNo Reviews
7030 East Greenway Parkway Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurantnext
DO NOT USE - Postino Kierland
orange starNo Reviews
7030 East Greenway Parkway Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurantnext
The Buzz Eatery - Scottsdale, AZ
orange starNo Reviews
15215 N Kierland Blvd Suite 190 Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurantnext
Breakfast Kitchen Bar - Scottsdale Quarter
orange starNo Reviews
15147 N. SCOTTSDALE ROAD SUITE H133 SCOTTSDALE, AZ 85254
View restaurantnext
Obon Sushi Bar Ramen - 15037 N Scottsdale Rd Suite 195
orange starNo Reviews
15037 N Scottsdale Rd Suite 195 Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Scottsdale

Lo-Lo's Chicken And Waffles - Scottsdale
orange star4.2 • 6,721
3133 N Scottsdale Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85257
View restaurantnext
Thai Chili 2 Go -- North Scottsdale
orange star4.6 • 4,448
16203 N Scottsdale Rd. Ste 105 Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurantnext
Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill - Scottsdale
orange star4.5 • 3,868
9397 E. Shea Blvd Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Joynt - 64th Street
orange star4.5 • 3,665
6245 E Bell Rd #112 Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurantnext
Postino - Highland
orange star4.7 • 3,157
4821 North Scottsdale Road Scottsdale, AZ 85251
View restaurantnext
Butterfield's Pancake House - Scottsdale
orange star4.6 • 2,904
7388 E Shea Blvd SCOTTSDALE, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Scottsdale
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Phoenix
review star
Avg 4.4 (347 restaurants)
Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (76 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)
Cave Creek
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)
Gilbert
review star
Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)
Chandler
review star
Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)
Peoria
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston